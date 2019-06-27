Quick Note On SZC's Rights Offering (2019 Edition)

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 2 weeks ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

Offering details

Cushing Renaissance Fund's (SZC) announced a rights offering on June 7. As per their press release:

Cushing Renaissance Fund Announces Terms of Rights Offering. The board of trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) the "Fund") has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights ("Rights") to the holders of the Fund's common shares (the "Common Shareholders") of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Shares"), as of the record date, entitling the holders of those Rights to subscribe for Common Shares (the "Offer"). The Board, based on the recommendations and presentations of the Fund's investment adviser, Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing" or the "Investment Adviser"), and others, has determined that it is in the best interests of the Fund and the Common Shareholders to conduct the Offer and thereby to increase the assets of the Fund available for investment. In making this determination, the Board considered a number of factors, including potential benefits and costs. In particular, the Board considered the Investment Adviser's belief that the Offer would enable the Fund to take advantage of existing and future investment opportunities that may be or may become available, consistent with the Fund's investment objective to seek high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Offer also seeks to provide an opportunity to existing Common Shareholders to purchase Common Shares at a discount to market price (subject to a sales load). The record date for the Offer is currently expected to be June 19, 2019 (the "Record Date"). The Fund will distribute to Common Shareholders on the Record Date ("Record Date Common Shareholders") one Right for each Common Share held on the Record Date. Common Shareholders will be entitled to purchase one new Common Share for every three Rights held (1 for 3). The proposed subscription period will commence on the Record Date and is currently anticipated to expire on July 18, 2019, unless extended by the Fund (the "Expiration Date"). Rights may be exercised at any time during the subscription period. The Rights are transferable and are expected to be admitted for trading on the New York Stock Exchange LLC (the "NYSE") under the symbol "SZC RT" during the course of the Offer. The subscription price per Common Share (the "Subscription Price") will be determined on the Expiration Date, and will be equal to 90% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share of the Fund on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 78% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 78% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day. Record Date Common Shareholders who exercise all of their primary subscription Rights will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling Record Date Common Shareholders to subscribe, subject to certain limitations and allotment, for any additional Common Shares not purchased pursuant to the primary subscription.

Quick overview of SZC

SZC is a closed-end fund managed by Cushing Asset Management that focuses primarily on investing in common stocks within the energy sector. According to the SZC's prospectus, the fund seeks to invest "at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of [i] companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services companies, [ii] energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies, [iii] transportation and logistics companies providing solutions to the U.S. manufacturing industry." Because the fund is structured as a registered investment company ("RIC"), it may not invest more than 25% of its managed assets in MLPs.

The fund's factsheet provides a number of reasons for investing in SZC, one of which is, ironically, "Professoinal [sic] Management'. Sorry, couldn't resist pointing that out.

The fund uses leverage of around 15% of total assets.

The below chart shows the subsector allocation of SZC. Notable is the 25.51% allocation to bonds.

Here are the top 10 holdings of SZC. According to Morningstar, 74.67% of the funds investments are in North America, with 22.58% in Europe and 2.75% in Asia. The international component can be clearly seen in BP (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) which are top holdings in the fund.

To subscribe or not to subscribe?

This rights offering is a 1-for-3 offering that will be conducted at the higher of 90% of the share price or 78% of NAV. With SZC currently at a -11.42% discount, the fund is trading is close to the breakeven point to triggering the "floor" of the dilution (0.9 * (1 - 0.1142) = 79.72% of NAV). Another way to put this is that the NAV/share dilution is capped when the fund's discount reaches -13.33%. Because of this, there shouldn't a "vicious cycle" of widening discounts leading to more dilution leading to wider discounts, etc.

Yet, I would still avoid SZC during the period of the rights offering, and perhaps altogether. As our previous research has shown, the price of a CEF tends to drift downwards through the offering period. Moreover, this is the second highly dilutive rights offering in as many years, and last year's offering also had a hefty sales load attached to the new shares (borne by the fund of course). The prospectus for this year's offering isn't out yet, but I would expect there to be similar expenses associated this time around. The record date for the offering is expected to be June 19, 2019, so I would strongly selling the fund now before the ex-rights date passes if you don't want to subscribe for new shares (since our past research has also shown that transferable rights typically trade at a discount to their theoretical worth). Last year's offering was analyzed here (public link).

As the counterpoint, the fund's performance has been extremely strong (albeit aided by leverage) versus its stated benchmark, the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index, over the past several years (the chart below uses the SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR)). If you can look past the dilutive offerings and the sales load, then this might be an opportunity to load up on a high-performing energy fund on the cheap. At current prices, SZC yields 11.02% paid monthly, but of course this is supported by capital gains/ROC in addition to income.

(June 24, 2019 update) The fund's recently released prospectus for the rights offering estimates a -6.96% hit to the NAV/share. Rights are trading under SZC.RT (or SZC RT depending on your broker) with a price of 23 cents. Those investors who held SZC through the ex-date but do not wish to subscribe for more shares should make sure to sell their rights before they expire on July 18, 2019. In fact, with SZC having closed at $13.97 yesterday on a NAV of $17.05 (-18.06%) discount, the rights currently appear to be fairly valued to slightly overvalued. 90% of market price is $12.57, clearly lower than 78% of NAV or $13.30 so this latter number will be the subscription price if current prices hold. The discount of the subscription price to the market price is therefore only $13.97 - $13.39 = $0.67, so each right should be worth a third of that at 22.3 cents. However, our previous observations have shown that transferable rights tend to trade below their intrinsic value as the expiry date nears... so I would recommend selling them now rather than later if you have no intention of subscribing. Another point to note is that the rights lose all value when the discount of SZC drops below -22%.

Summary

In a nutshell - the dilutive terms of the offering are balanced by the strong performance of the fund vis-a-vis its benchmark. I thought the comments from both "FlaYankee" and "Edit or perish" from the public version of our analysis last year were quite fair and captured this balance nicely.

