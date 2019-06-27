A Premium Company At A Premium Price With A Few Tricks Up Its Sleeve

We comment on the premium valuation and note that the recent selloff presents an opportunity as it was unjustified.

We highlight the importance of organic growth initiatives and how they may boost the share price in H2 along with other catalysts.

Investment Thesis

We are buy rated on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). In our view, its devices are far ahead of the competition in a large and untapped market. We love the business fundamentals of strong cash generation, healthy margins, and excellent return metrics. We think that the Q2 selloff was unwarranted and that the stock will recover from it in H2 with multiple catalysts on tap. We urge investors to take advantage of the current softness in price.

The da Vinci Robotic Surgery Product Line Is Changing The Game And Is Addressing A Massive Market

Experts are commenting on the benefits of robotic surgery and are pointing to the market potential. Some market sizing reports can be found at: Markets and Markets, Allied Market Research, Business Wire, Market Watch. Researchers differ in market sizes by year but they uniformly agree in a massive market potential and fast adoption.

Intuitive Surgical is best positioned to benefit from this trend. Market participants say that Intuitive dominates the market having completed more than 6 mn procedures with ~5 k installed systems globally. Intuitive Surgical will grow with the sector as the market-defining player.

Per its Annual Report, Intuitive Surgical aims to improve surgery and other acute interventions by enabling physicians and hospitals to improve outcomes for their patients, improve their patient’s experience and the care team experience, and lower total cost to treat per patient episode. The Company is able to achieve this through its current flagship product range: da Vinci Surgical Systems.

The da Vinci line is the leading robotic-assisted surgery equipment. The Company provides value to all stake holders with the efficacy of their system. The patient benefits through less invasive and more effective surgery as well as lower total cost, the surgeon through higher precision and success rates, and the hospital through higher patient satisfaction and higher revenue. Intuitive Surgical’s products are disrupting traditional surgery.

The Company’s products are currently used in gynecologic, urologic, cardiothoracic and head and neck surgery as well as in general surgery with hernia repair, colorectal surgery, cholecystectomy, and bariatric surgery.

New Device Launches Will Boost The Addressable Market

Intuitive Surgical is expanding beyond surgery, into diagnosis with its new ION product. ION was approved by the FDA in February of 2019 and will be launched within Q2. ION will be used in lung biopsies and will be critical in diagnosing lung cancer. Lung cancer is a very large market for Intuitive as it is the type of cancer that causes the most deaths according to the American Cancer Society.

Intuitive is also expanding its addressable market by creating new uses for its existing installed base and increasing the utilization rate of its systems. One of its more affordable products, da Vinci SP, recently got approval for certain transoral otolaryngology procedures. The product was initially launched in 2014 for urological procedures but its uses were further expanded in 2018. The SP’s history demonstrates Intuitive Surgical’s commitment to expand uses for its products.

The Company is even looking to add AR / VR tools to its arsenal to simulate/train doctors. The FDA approved Intuitive’s augmented reality product, IRIS, in February. The product will aid surgeons by delivering a 3D image of the patient anatomy.

With countless verticals, the challenge faced by management isn’t how to grow but where to grow.

There Is A Large International Growth Opportunity

Most of the Company’s revenues come from the US, but growth is faster outside the US. US procedures grew 17% in Q1 2019 vs. 21% outside. Intuitive Surgical is capitalizing on this by shifting its focus overseas.

Japan is the revenue driver for the Company with plenty of further room to grow. Japan is said to be the second largest market for robotic surgery. Intuitive Surgical is enjoying ~40% procedure growth in the country per Intuitive Surgical Senior Director of Investor Relations Calvin Darling’s remarks on the Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript. But, Darling says, the systems are utilized poorly in the country. As the Japanese start using the systems in new ways, the recurring revenues will increase.

With its ~1.4 bn population, China has large potential for robotic surgery. Intuitive sells its products under a quota in China. The Company uses almost all of the Chinese robotic surgery quota exclusively. This limits its growth potential. But, like in the rest of the world, Chinese demand for robotic-assisted surgeries is increasing. The news is that the Chinese National Health Commission is looking to expand the existing quota. The Company also got clearance for its most premium product, da Vinci Xi, in China. It would be very difficult for the Chinese to increase the quota and for Intuitive to benefit in 2020. We realistically expect more sales to China in 2020 and beyond.

Intuitive Surgical Monetizes Through A Recurring Revenue-Based Model

Most view Intuitive Surgical as a traditional manufacturer and seller of medical devices and don’t expect recurring revenues. The Company actually makes only 29% of its revenues from device sales and the rest are recurring.

There are two main drivers of recurring revenues. The largest source of revenue for Intuitive Surgical is instruments and accessories used in procedures making up 53% of total sales. These need to be replenished as they run out and usually cost $700-$3,500 per procedure. The other main recurring revenue driver is the services Intuitive provides to its customers at $80 k-$190 k per year and amounts to 17% of revenues. Services include full-time support for installation, repairs, maintenance. Surgeon training for da Vinci use is also included here. As Intuitive penetrates hospitals with its systems, these two sources will make up a growing part of revenues as new device sales will decrease.

Over the past years, the Company made a strategic change in the way it sells the systems. Before, it would sell like a traditional vendor, the device in exchange for a fee. Over time, it started to lease its devices. Leasing enabled a wider install base as it avoided the large upfront fee ($500 k-$2.5 mn per system) for hospitals. This is very important at this early stage in the surgical robotics market as a large install base for the incumbent may mean impassable barriers to entry later on. Having the equipment rented as opposed to sold also allows an easier update of install base when a new generation of systems comes out. The leasing model is also beneficial for Intuitive in that it replaces fluctuating revenues with recurring ones. The strategic shift to leasing the systems is behooving the Company on many levels.

The Combination Of Differentiated Product And Attractive Model Has Led To Impressive Performance

The leadership of the da Vinci range along with the favorable business model has enabled excellent operating metrics for Intuitive Surgical. The Company has ~70% gross, ~34% EBITDA and ~30% net margins. This is pretty much unmatched in healthcare. Intuitive has stellar return metrics as well with +31% ROIC and +18% ROE. The balance sheet is also pristine with $3 bn cash sitting on it and will likely remain as such with Intuitive creating ~$1 bn FCF per year. These metrics are very rare in a Company with ~16% CAGR past 3-year growth rate.

Valuation Seems Steep But It’s Well Deserved

With the Company trading at ~34x P/2021 E and 26x EV/ 2021 EBITDA, the equity appears expensive. We argue otherwise. This is a stellar operation with a long history of stable FCF, high margins, excellent returns, and a differentiated product with many growth levers. The operations are in an industry of secular growth with a massive and untapped addressable market. We think that the Company will never truly “come on sale” but the Q2 selloff is as close as we’re going to get to it (detailed below). We are happy buyers at these levels.

We’re not building a valuation model as we think that the ramp up of new products and path of international growth is pointless to try and predict. However, we point to high price targets and buy ratings of every single sell-side analyst rating, who typically rate based on detailed bottom-up models, in the last year to demonstrate that a DCF model would imply a buy. Usually we would be deterred by such optimism in the market for a company, but we think that Intuitive Surgical’s technology and operations more than deserve it.

The DCF model we have in mind is built off a market size estimated using any of the 4 sources we've found regarding surgical robotics market growth listed at the top of the article. Following are the growth forecasts of the sources for the robotic surgery market in the order they appear in our article: 67% absolute growth by 2023, 75% absolute growth by 2024, 133% absolute growth by 2025, and 11x the 2018 value by 2024. As we've noted at the top, experts differ and it's hard to predict how much growth by when. Our bull thesis rests on the fact that even the most conservative first forecast realizing with Intuitive in the driver's seat would deem the stock as inexpensive, especially considering that this growth would disproportionally affect the bottom line. Other forecasts make Intuitive anywhere between cheap and at bargain price.

Source: Finviz

Of course, the caveat here is whether Intuitive will be in the driver's seat of the surgery robotics market. We are firm believers in the current technology and the innovation potential of the company as well as in excellent execution of the management. We think that Intuitive will be able to defend its dominant position going forward (competitive threats are further discussed under risks).

The Q2 Selloff Was Unwarranted

Intuitive Surgical experienced a severe selloff in Q2. This was a result of its Q1 earnings as well as a broader healthcare selloff.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Let’s address the earnings first. Intuitive just missed its revenue and earnings guidance in Q1 and the shares plummeted. We think that the Company’s explanations for the misses were very reasonable and actually good for long-term growth. During the call, management said that the revenue miss was largely due to existing customers trading in their old systems for new ones. This resulted in lower average selling prices because Intuitive gives credit to incentivize new purchases. The Company also cited rising share of sales from leases. As noted above, we think that these developments are good for the future and will result in higher long-term revenues and large barriers to entry for newcomers despite their near-term top line impact.

The management tied the EPS miss to higher spending. The spending was apparently due to investing in expansion outside the US and in infrastructure to further scale the business as well as in informatics capabilities. We think that these investments will pay in the long term and point to the large international potential and importance of scalability. We believe that Intuitive is executing the correct strategy of investing and growing aggressively while facing limited competition and the market is being myopic.

The broader healthcare selloff was caused by election rhetoric regarding medicare for all and drug pricing. We think the severity of the selloff was mainly due to technical factors. Outperformance of the sector in 2018 led to a crowding in the area and made it susceptible to bad news. The April headlines were mere triggers. Intuitive Surgical is isolated from these regulatory risks due to the nicheness of its product. It isn’t pricing to capitalize on customer inelasticity like big pharma but pricing to grow. Its operations are benefiting the end user. The situation for it is very different than for big pharma and we think the selling spree was completely unwarranted.

Catalysts For Outperformance Are Plenty

New organic growth initiatives will bring back investors to the name. We think that the launch of ION will be accepted very favorably on the Street due to it bringing diversification and fresh revenue. We expect ION to grow rapidly using the da Vinci customer base as a launching pad.

da Vinci SP's ramp up with new uses and faster international expansion can also create upside surprises. Increase in SP revenue will demonstrate Intuitive Surgical’s ability to further monetize existing systems by increasing their utilization. This will paint a picture on the minds of investors of a future Intuitive with an even higher recurring revenue mix.

We know that the Chinese National Health Commission is exploring to increase the existing quota. The news will likely hit in H2. We do not expect additional revenue from it in 2019 but the news itself would be positive for DCF models.

Shareholder-friendliness is likely within the next year. The Board of Directors has increased the Company’s untouched buyback program to $2 bn. They are likely sending a message.

We think that the management will execute well due to demand for and excellence of the Company’s products. As the president and CEO Gary Guthart says during Q1 2019 earnings call: “outstanding product design, robotics, advanced imaging, and informatics are just starting to take their place in surgery and in acute interventions more broadly.”

Risks

Main risk for Intuitive Surgical is competition. The Company has been happily growing its installed base for 20 years without competition. Now though, there is news of newcomers. The potential competitors are Medtronic (MDT) and a partnership between Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). These newcomers, however, are thankfully still far behind with their expected product launches in 2020 at the earliest (Sources: J&J and Google on CNBC and Medtronic on Evaluate).

We think that Intuitive Surgical is well aware of the threat and is acting appropriately by trying to grow its base as much as possible before it comes. Intuitive is also innovating new products and new uses for its existing products. We think that Intuitive will be able to defend its lead as the switching costs are high for hospitals as they need to retrain surgeons.

Slower than expected growth for new systems would be detrimental. Our main catalyst is new organic growth. We’re hopeful of growing use for Xi and SP and a successful launch of ION. We expect solid execution from management. Weak performance would hurt the stock price.

A safety issue including product recalls would hurt margins near term and company credibility long term. Again, we have high conviction in the Company’s engineering ability but this is a risk nevertheless.

Concluding Remarks

We are firm believers in the future of robotic surgery and in Intuitive Surgical’s leadership within the space. The operating metrics and cash flow generative ability enabled by high mix of recurring revenues is unmatched in healthcare. We think that the Q2 selloff presents a good opportunity to buy into the name and that H2 will be full of positive catalysts. We view the valuation as a premium price for a premium company and urge investors to buy on the recent weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ISRG, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.