Commerzbank: A Decent Capital Ratio And An Increasing Dividend

The Q1 results are usually light as most of the (non-deductible) heavy bank taxes are predominantly due in that quarter.

The dividend has been reinstated and Commerzbank is now yielding in excess of 3% - with more to come?

Introduction

When Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) and Deutsche Bank (DB) confirmed they were in merger talks, I wasn’t too excited as I had the impression the stronger performing Commerzbank performance would be dragged down by Deutsche Bank. The latter is still trying to recover from the uppercuts received by the Global Financial Crisis and the subsequent European sovereign debt crises, while I feel Commerzbank has now turned a corner.

Commerzbank’s main listing is on the Deutsche Boerse, where it’s trading with CBK as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Germany is almost 7 million shares, so that’s definitely the most liquid listing to trade in the bank’s stock.

Decent profit results, but the ROE is lagging

The first quarter was a bit of a mixed bag for Commerzbank. Its topline results were excellent, but the bottom line showed a 54% decrease in the company’s net income. Despite this low net result, I’m not too worried.

Commerzbank saw its interest margins expand as it reported a 7.2% increase in its interest income while the interest expenses increased by just 1.7%, resulting in a 12.1% higher net interest income of 1.23B EUR. That’s approximately 130M EUR more than in the same quarter in 2018, and this helped to cover the slightly lower net commission income (which fell by 4.2% or 34M EUR). Commerzbank also was able to cut its operating expenses by just over 4% but what ultimately hurt the company in the end are the lower income from trading (income from financial assets and liabilities) and a lower "other" net income. The pre-tax income fell by 6% to 244M EUR, which resulted in a net income from continuing operations of 147M EUR. After deducting the loss from discontinued operations and the profit attributable to non-controlling interests, the bottom line showed a net income of 120M EUR, or 10 cents per share.

That’s substantially less than the 0.21 EUR per share in the first quarter of last year, when Commerzbank recorded a tax income rather than a tax expense. Additionally, the heavy "bank tax" is non-deductible, and increased to 265M EUR in the first quarter of the year and this pushed the average tax rate in Q1 to almost 40%. Keep in mind approximately 60% of these so-called "compulsory contributions" are paid in the first quarter, so if we would be able to use the 2018 payments as a template, the net income could easily increase by 150-200M EUR per quarter due to this tax/levy being front-loaded. Based on this, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Commerzbank generating a full-year profit of around 1B EUR, but the bank may fall just short of my target.

The ROE is indeed quite low (4.2% based on the Common Equity Tier 1 capital), but considering Commerzbank is trading at just a fraction of its book value, the returns vs. the market capitalization are quite decent. Of course, it doesn’t even come close to the ROE of 15.6% that Belgium’s KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSF) (OTCPK:KBCSY) is able to generate, but that’s why KBC is trading at a robust premium to its book value while Commerzbank is trading at a discount.

Commerzbank has now also restarted its dividend payments and has paid a 0.20 EUR dividend over its FY 2018 result. There’s no firm dividend policy in place, as Commerzbank’s management and board will declare dividends based on the bank’s capital position and capital requirements. For the current financial year, Commerzbank is guiding for a dividend "on a comparable level with the 2018 dividend," but I expect a small (and symbolic) hike.

Commerzbank is behind schedule compared to the stress test results

Some European banks have fortress-like balance sheets, others still have some work to do before they are ready for the next financial crisis. Unlike Deutsche Bank, whose capital ratios are still a bit shaky, Commerzbank’s CET1 ratio of 12.7% (on a fully-loaded basis) meets all the required criteria.

According to the most recent SREP report (which determines the minimum required capital ratio per bank in the Eurozone on an annual basis), Commerzbank’s required capital ratio for 2019 is 10.11%. Considering that’s substantially lower than the current capital ratio, Commerzbank’s balance sheet appears to be just fine.

Considering the Risk-Weighted Assets are estimated at 185.2B EUR as of the end of March, the capital ratio "surplus" of 2.59% indicates a surplus of 4.8B EUR, which isn’t bad at all for a bank with a market capitalization of just 7.7B EUR (and a book value of around 29B EUR).

Despite these encouraging numbers, Commerzbank’s capital position is running behind the baseline scenario of the European Banking Authority, which estimated a year-end CET1 ratio of 14.14% based on a CET1 capital of 23.9B EUR and a total RWA of 169.2B EUR.

Looking at the balance sheet and the summary of the Risk-Weighted Assets, the main culprit appears to be the size of the RWA book which stood at 185.2B EUR. That’s approximately 10% higher than the estimate used in the stress test, and this explains the whole difference as the total level of CET1 capital is almost exactly in line with the base case scenario of the stress test. As such, I’m not particularly worried about Commerzbank’s balance sheet, despite seeing a lower capital ratio than what would have been expected.

Investment thesis

The capital ratio of Commerzbank is sound, and the bank is now working hard on restoring profitability. The return on assets and return on equity remain quite low, but for shareholders of Commerzbank the operational weakness is being mitigated by the low price to book value of the shares.

After a long dividend suspension (the profits were hoarded to strengthen the balance sheet), Commerzbank has paid a 0.20 EUR dividend over its financial results in 2018, and one could reasonably expect the dividends to continue and to increase as Commerzbank’s profitability and net income will continue to increase.

I currently have no position in Commerzbank, but I have written put options that are currently in the money.

