About That 'Epic' Stock-Bond 'Disconnect'

It's not necessarily the case that things have to end badly, as so many pundits claim.

The outlook for the global economy is, based on one popular survey, the worst since the crisis.

On Wednesday, Goldman slashed their G10 yield forecasts for 2019 and the revisions were pretty dramatic.

For instance, the bank now sees 10-year German yields at -0.55% by year-end and 10-year JGB yields at -0.30%. The bank's outlook is well below market forwards.

To a certain extent, this is just a recognition of reality. Indeed, as I wrote in the linked post above, the global growth outlook has darkened (at least anecdotally) and central banks have turned even more dovish since May 22, when Bank of America cut their own yield forecasts in a note that carried the title "Marking to misery". In that piece, BofA predicted 10-year yields in Germany would fall to -0.25% by the third quarter. In fact, bund yields fell through that level just two weeks later.

The "epic disconnect" between bonds and equities is all the rage right now in market circles. But, as any analyst will tell you, the apparent "anomaly" shown in the chart below isn't really perplexing. The explanation is that stocks (SPY) are hoping the Fed has enough ammo and credibility to head off a recession and bonds (TLT) are reacting both to the promise of a return to accommodative policy and the economic weakness which necessitated the dovish pivot in the first place.

The "jaws of doom" story makes for great headlines and endless click fodder for financial media outlets and bearish blogs. The narrative is always the same. Either stocks need to plunge, thus "catching down" to what equity investors will view, in hindsight, as the economic reality reflected in bond yields. Or else bond yields need to rise, closing the gap with stocks, a scenario which, all else equal, would likely entail a brightening economic outlook, a more upbeat take on inflation and less dovish central banks.

Either way, somebody has to be "wrong". Or so the story goes.

Of course, the bond market is famously "smarter" than the stock market, and with that old adage in hand, you've got all the ingredients for a successful stock/bond disconnect article. The formula is: Stocks are saying everything is fine + bonds are saying a recession is coming + bond traders are historically smarter = scary-sounding article title. I'm not even half joking. There have been dozens upon dozens of such articles published over the past three months and they all follow that cookie-cutter formula.

In reality, things are far more nuanced that that. For one thing, one market needn't necessarily catch up/down to the other. The two could "compromise" and meet in the middle, with stocks retreating from near record highs to reflect legitimate concerns about the global economy and bond yields rising a bit in a begrudging acknowledgement that the rates rally has run too far, too fast.

Additionally, crowding into duration, rates and a handful of front-end expressions likely caused the bond rally to overshoot. At a certain point, it becomes difficult to differentiate between growth concerns, rational expectations for policy easing, "tourists" renting popular front-end trades as a hedge against geopolitical uncertainty and traders just plain old pressing bets that have been working.

Finally, a more sober assessment of what's actually being priced in reduces the sense of something being "wrong" and undercuts the idea that "something has to give". Here is a quick excerpt from Barclays' just-released global outlook that makes the point:

In short, we believe that core bond yields are at current levels partly because investors have revised downward their assessment of neutral policy rates, and only secondarily due to a flight from trade-related economic risks. What, no disconnect? This perspective sharply reduces the sense of disconnect between bond and equity markets. The perception of disconnect arises for those who think that bond markets are expressing anxieties about the economic and financial backdrop that most equity markets are ignoring. But if rates are low in part because bond investors expect a reset of monetary policy, rather than only due to economic anxiety, then it is perfectly natural for equity markets to remain well supported, as long as the Fed delivers the rate cuts that investors are now expecting.

That last bit ("as long as the Fed delivers") is obviously key, but the overarching point is that there's nothing particularly "odd" about the current situation if you look at it correctly. Indeed, as Goldman wrote on Monday evening, "it’s common for equities and bonds to rally alongside each other after dovish Fed shifts."

This doesn't mean the risks to global growth aren't real. Anybody who follows my site knows I'm the furthest thing from sanguine about the outlook at a time when the current US administration is attempting to rewrite the rules of global trade and commerce and sever supply chains built over decades. In my opinion (and, in case you haven't noticed, in the opinion of the vast majority of economists and analysts) that effort is likely to end in tears, at least to the extent you're prone to crying when trade contracts and the global economy sputters, as it is right now.

BofA's most recent Global Fund Manager survey showed respondents are the most negative on the global economy since the crisis. The MoM change in growth expectations from the closely-watched poll was the largest on record.

Meanwhile, a record percentage of survey participants (87%) think the global economy is late cycle, and expectations for interest rates collapsed to the lowest since the crisis era too.

You can look at those results two ways. On one hand, it's obviously a reflection of the dour outlook and goes a long way towards explaining the market's love affair with bonds and infatuation with duration. On the other hand, it could be a contrarian indicator.

Stateside, the data is indeed painting an increasingly worrying picture. Throughout 2018, analysts and economists warned that once the fiscal impulse waned, the US economy would likely lose its immunity to trade-related weakness abroad. That appears to be happening. ISM is sitting at a Trump-era low and, although this isn't something believers in the administration's economic vision want to hear, the fact is that President Trump presided over the largest monthly plunge in the Empire Manufacturing index in recorded history this month.

Meanwhile, consumer confidence fell 9.8 points in June to the lowest level since September of 2017. The monthly drop was among the five largest declines since 2008.

The most obvious sign of economic deceleration was the May jobs report, which missed estimates by a country mile. And while you could conceivably write that off as a blip, SocGen noted on Thursday that the Conference Board survey betrayed a giant 4.6% leap in the percent of respondents who said jobs were hard to get. That is one of the biggest jumps in series history (albeit from very low levels).

As it happens, that series correlates pretty well with the yield curve.

Speaking of the yield curve, there's no shortage of commentary out there that says the post-flat/post-inversion steepening is a particularly ominous sign when it comes to recessions. Well, the 5s30s is out to 77bp now, which is the steepest since late 2017. If the 2s10s starts to steepen materially, that wouldn't be the best omen, if history is any guide.

All of that, combined with ongoing weakness in Europe and a string of disappointing data out of China, underscores the case for a global downturn and thereby the case for monetary policy easing and the rally in bonds.

If you come away from that concerned about the outlook for equities, you're certainly not alone. Indeed, two defining characteristics of the 2019 rally are its "flow-less" character and under-positioning by key investor cohorts (long/short equity hedge funds, for instance, currently exhibit an extremely low beta to the S&P). Ironically (although not surprisingly) this tends to skew subsequent returns to the upside thanks to the FOMO effect. Here's Goldman:

In the last 6 months, US equity fund flows have been the most negative since the GFC while there have been large inflows into money market funds and more recently credit and government bond funds due to the more carry-friendly backdrop. The lack of positioning does improve the asymmetry for equities - since 1990, after such large outflows, the subsequent 6-month performance of the S&P 500 has generally been positive.

That's been a key pillar of the bull thesis for months. That is, when asked to explain how stocks can continue to rally from near record highs against a challenging growth backdrop, many bulls will point to possibility that those who have been cautious will be coaxed off the sidelines.

Finally, the case for equities from here hinges to a large degree on whether the Fed (and central banks more generally) succeed in helping the global economy avert a recession. Barclays has fretted for months that 2019 might not see the same kind of "V-shaped" recovery as that witnessed in 2016, when a Fed pause and Chinese stimulus ensured a "soft patch" didn't morph into a recession. With the Fed set to cut rates, the bank now says the odds of a melt-up in stocks have increased.

Of course, as the bank readily acknowledges, "during recessions, Fed easing did not prevent substantial equity draw-downs."

That encapsulates the whole "disconnect" debate. It's possible that both equities and bonds could be some semblance of "right", as long as the Fed delivers and the US economy averts a recession. The outlook for inflation isn't likely to improve any time soon and it's hard to envision a scenario where the prospects for global growth suddenly inflect materially to the upside. That means the case for bonds will remain strong, as will the arguments for a continuation of accommodative monetary policy. If that policy bent is effective, stocks and other risk assets can remain supported alongside bonds.

All of that said, balanced portfolios just had one of their best H1s in history, which means that whatever mix of stock and bond returns transpires from here, it's unlikely to produce results on par with what multi-asset portfolios have enjoyed so far in 2019.

