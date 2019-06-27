5 Great Buffett Blue Chips

Just remember that all investing is probabilistic, so always use good risk management and maintain a well-diversified portfolio with the proper asset allocation that's most likely to meet your needs.

Right now, WFC, DAL, LUV, BAC, and BK are the most undervalued Buffett Dividend blue-chips you can buy.

Buffett's dedication to wide moat businesses, run by good to great management, and desire to buy at fair value or better, matches my overall strategy.

While it's not necessarily a great idea to mirror institutional investors precisely, if you find someone whose investing philosophy aligns with yours, their holdings can provide good ideas.

Warren Buffett has proven himself the best investor of all time, which, combined with his nearly 80 years of experience, is why many investors closely track his holdings each quarter.

(Source: imgflip)

Warren Buffett is the best investor in history, with 20.5% CAGR total returns over 54 years running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). While Buffett started out in the Benjamin Graham "cigar butt" deep value school, he later evolved his strategy (thanks to Charlie Munger's influence) as summarized by his famous quote "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Buffett's idea of a wonderful company includes both his love of moats (enduring competitive advantages that keep profitability strong over time) but also his desire for great management.

"Over time, the skill with which a company's managers allocate capital has an enormous impact on the enterprise's value...Charlie and I look for companies that have…able and trustworthy management."

Given his famous ability to deliver great returns through dedication to quality, value, and above all, patience (his favorite time horizon is "forever"), it's not difficult to understand why so many investors track Berkshire's portfolio each quarter when its 13-F comes out.

While you should never exactly mirror any institutional investor precisely, I do consider what companies Berkshire owns to be a good screening tool, of what he and his disciples (Todd and Ted) consider to be quality companies to put on your watchlist.

Which is why I decided to highlight the best five Buffett blue-chip dividend stocks to buy today.

How I Built This List

For this list, I checked which 32 companies Berkshire currently owns, and then screened for those that pay a dividend. I then ranked them by discount to fair value based on dividend yield theory or DYT. This compares a stock's yield to its historical yield and assumes that, unless the thesis breaks, the yield will return to its historical norm, which approximates the fair value the market has usually paid for the company.

This is the valuation method asset manager/newsletter published Investment Quality Trends has used exclusively since 1966 (and only on high-quality dividend stocks) to achieve market-beating total returns and with about 10% less volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to investment newsletter tracker Hulbert Financial Digest, over the last 30 years, IQT's entirely blue-chip DYT driven strategy has resulted in the best risk-adjusted total returns of any newsletter in the country.

In other words, the historical evidence for the superiority of DYT-based blue-chip dividend investing is very strong, which is why I've made it the cornerstone of my own recommendations, portfolio buys and my long-term, valuation-adjusted total return model.

In case some secular negative trend has befallen an industry or sector (which could invalidate DYT's estimates), I also checked with Morningstar's conservative discounted cash flow models. I average the two fair value estimates together to get what I consider to be a reasonable approximation of how far below intrinsic value a company is trading and how much upside potential it has. Over a five to 10-year period, this provides a valuation boost, which I add to the core of my long-term return model.

That's based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, which has proven relatively effective at estimating long-term dividend stock total returns since 1954. It's what Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and NextEra Energy (NEE) use as their official total return models.

The GDGM says that, over time, total returns approximate yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth. That's because yield represents current income while, assuming a constant payout ratio, dividends grow in line with cash flow, from which stock prices are ultimately determined. The model assumes that valuations cancel out over time, because of mean reversion.

While, over 10+ years, valuation changes tend to cancel out, over 5 to 10-year periods (my preferred time horizon, since that tends to neutralize the effects of short-term sentiment and are mostly fundamental driven), valuation shifts can have a significant impact on returns.

I add a valuation boost/drag to the GDGM to get a long-term valuation-adjusted total return potential of yield + long-term cash flow/dividend growth + valuation returning to the historical norm (CAGR over 5 to 10 years). My backtesting of this model, across several dozen blue-chip stocks and ETFs, has found that it has a historical margin of error of 20% (which is actually very good for long-term forecasting models).

So, now that you understand how I build these watchlists, let's take a look at the 5 best Buffett blue-chip dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio.

The Best Buffett Stocks To Buy Right Now

Company Ticker Quality Score (Out of 11) S&P Credit Rating Yield Discount To Fair Value (DYT) Discount To Fair Value (Morningstar) Estimated Discount To Fair Value Expected 5 Year Annualized Cash flow Growth (analyst consensus or management guidance) 5 to 10 Year Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Wells Fargo (WFC) 9 (Blue-Chip) A- 3.9% 28% 24% 26% 8.6% 15.6% to 18.7% Delta Airlines (DAL) 8 (Blue-Chip) BBB- 2.5% 35% 15% 25% 9.3% 14.6% to 17.7% Southwest Airlines (LUV) 9 (NYSEARCA:SWAN) BBB+ 1.4% 39% 8% 24% 9.9% 14.1% to 17.0% Bank of America (BAC) 10 (SWAN) A- 2.1% 31% 14% 23% 9.9% 14.7% to 17.4% Bank of New York Mellon (BK) 9 (SWAN) A 2.6% 32% 10% 21% 5.0% 10% to 12.5% Average 2.0% 34% 11% 22% 8.3% 12.8% to 15.4%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

As you can see, Morningstar is much more conservative than DYT on all of these stocks except Wells Fargo, where its estimated discount to fair value is similar. But no matter what approach you use, the point is that these five Buffett dividend blue-chips are likely trading at a decent discount to fair value, offer a market level yield of 2%, and are expected to deliver 8.3% EPS growth over the next five years.

Of course, all long-term growth estimates might prove wrong, but I consider those estimates reasonable, based on each company's growth runway and the potential for margin expansion and dividend buybacks to achieve roughly 8% long-term earnings, cash flow and thus, dividend growth.

Factoring in the 20% historical margin of error for my valuation model, that means these five companies have long-term total return potential of 10.2% to 18.5% over the next five to 10 years.

Equally Weighted Portfolio Of These 5 Stocks (January 2008 to May 2019)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Given how these five companies did over the past 11 years, including the second largest market crash in history, and ending in May (the second worst month for stocks since the 1960s), I'm confident that these five can deliver double-digit long-term total returns.

What's especially impressive is how these five companies managed to match the market, despite being entirely concentrated in two industries that got gutted by the Financial Crisis. But note how this portfolio underperformed the market for six years, including a gut-wrenching 65% peak decline during the Great Recession.

Which highlights two important points all long-term investors need to keep in mind.

even great companies, bought using a sound long-term strategy, can underperform for many years (some of Peter Lynch's best investments didn't break even until the end of year four). proper risk management is more important than what companies you actually own or the valuation at which you buy them.

This second point might come as a surprise from someone who has dedicated his career to recommending undervalued dividend growth blue-chips. But it's actually quite logical.

As Peter Lynch once said,

"In this business, if you're good you're right six times out of ten...The key to making money in stocks is to not get scared out of them...Far more money has been lost preparing for corrections...than in corrections themselves."

(Source: Tipranks)

Over the last three years, my value-focused dividend growth strategy has met Lynch's 60% "good analyst" standard, though, obviously, 12 months forward returns are hardly long term. Still, the fact that my recommendations have managed to outperform 98.7% of analysts (5,200 of which work on Wall Street) over that time frame is something I'm proud of and attribute to my use of time tested investing strategies.

But remember that historical data for these five Buffett blue-chip dividend stocks. Long periods of underperformance and huge losses during industry-wide bear markets mean that actually achieving the theoretical returns of a portfolio is far from guaranteed.

For example, over the past 20 years, a buy and hold investor in a low-cost S&P 500 index fund would have enjoyed 5.6% CAGR total returns, despite two 50+% market crashes. But the actual average investor, due to an inability to stomach huge short-term losses (resulting in horrific market timing), actually saw just 1.9% CAGR total returns or 34% of the theoretical 100% stock market return.

Yet someone following the standard 60% stock/40% bond recommendation (on which the famous 4% retirement rule is based) managed to almost match the market, and even a super-conservative 40% stock/60% bond portfolio, such as used by many 80+ old retirees, ultimately saw 89% of the stock market's return, but with far less volatility.

In fact, assuming you invested one lump sum at the market high in October 2007 (literally, the worst timing you could have had), a 40% stock/60% bond portfolio would have fully recovered by November 2009, fully 18 months before a 100% S&P 500 portfolio.

In other words, being 100% stocks is, theoretically, the best way to maximize returns. But unless you can, situation/temperament allows you to remain disciplined and stick to that strategy, a pure stock asset allocation would have likely been disastrous for you over half an investing lifetime.

This is what Lynch was talking about when he said more money has been lost in fear of corrections than in actual corrections. Stocks naturally go up over time (74% of years since 1926), so unless civilization collapses, chances are that "this too shall pass", and every recession/bear market will prove a short-term road bump on the market's steady climb higher.

A Better Way To Profit From Undervalue Buffett Blue-Chips

I've been investing for 23 years and a professional analyst for 5.5. Most of that time has been spent learning what DOESN'T work, via an expensive education at the school of hard knocks.

These risk management rules of thumbs are what I've come up with after losing several small fortunes over the decades, plus consulting with various asset managers, including some with decades of experience in the mutual fund/private equity/hedge fund/venture capital industries.

Risk management is about maximizing your ACTUAL long-term total returns, because no matter how great theoretical returns might be on a particular strategy, if you can't remain disciplined and stick to it, then you might face catastrophically poor returns. Remember those 1.9% CAGR total returns the average investor saw over the past 20 years? Nothing will kill your retirement dreams like your money failing to grow for that long.

So, to give you an idea of how good risk management can help improve your returns, let's apply the standard recommended asset allocation and my risk management rules (in this case 5% position sizes) to these five undervalued Buffett stocks and see how that changes the historical returns.

Buffett Blue-Chip Balanced Portfolio

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

For most people, mixing individual stocks with low-cost ETFs is a great way to profit from undervalued dividend stocks (which tend to outperform over time), but while minimizing the risk, that underperformance by eventual winners, or high volatility, will cause you to lose discipline and make costly mistakes.

Invesco Ultra-Short Duration ETF (GSY): cash equivalent

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND): diversified US investment grade (corporate and Treasury) bonds

SPDR Long-Term Treasuries (SPTL): long-duration US Treasuries (a low-cost hedge against corrections and bear markets)

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG): one of the longest running dividend growth ETFs and a good overall proxy for the strategy

Again, the goal here is to be "good enough" not perfect. Since the future is unknowable, we can only make probabilistic estimates of good asset allocation based on past market data, and long-term estimates of secular economic trends (US and globally).

This portfolio is something that's far more appropriate for most people, or than merely going all into any five stocks (of any kind). The goal is good returns over time while minimizing the risk of permanent capital loss. Remember that paper profits don't become real unless you sell.

US Treasuries (and "risk-free" sovereign debt in general) tends to be negatively correlated to the S&P 500. In other words, when stocks fall, a flight to safety causes bonds to rise. In a recession falling interest rates, and now, QE further drives bond prices higher.

SPTL, our bond ETF proxy for long-term US Treasuries (and our hedge against corrections), has a beta of -0.35 since January 2009. Yet the ETF still delivered 4.7% CAGR total returns since that time, highlighting the power of long-term "risk-free" bonds. The interest you get is enough to ensure that, over time, you'll make money while owning long bonds, even though stocks tend to rise over time.

Ok, so how did our hypothetical Balanced Buffett Blue-Chip portfolio do?

Buffett Balanced Portfolio (Since January 2009 with Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Due to owning so many stocks that underperformed for years (and have lagged severely in 2019) the portfolio merely kept up with a standard 60/40 stock/bond portfolio over time. Similarly, the portfolio didn't do well in terms of minimizing peak declines, suffering a maximum drawdown of nearly 20%. That's due to the 15% concentration in banks (which shows why sector diversification is also important).

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

That decline was in the first few months of 2009 when bank stocks were melting down.

However, the fact that a portfolio that was 25% in five bank and airline stocks was able to manage to even match its benchmark over time is a testament to the power of

diversification and appropriate asset allocation

long-term investing

patience during periods of underperformance

And, given that this balanced portfolio is now yielding over 6% on cost, barring a repeat of 2007-2009 (highly unlikely due to bank balance sheets now being much stronger), I'm confident that this model balanced portfolio will do well for investors over time.

However, if you personally don't like these backtest results, then, by all means, use different asset allocations that you're comfortable with. Ultimately, it's your money and your financial goals that matter most.

As Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing wrote in "The Intelligence Investor"

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market, but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.”

Bottom Line: WFC, DAL, LUV, BAC, and BK Are All Quality Buffett Blue-Chips Worth Buying Today... But Never Forget Safety First

Once again, I'm not saying that Wells Fargo, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Bank of America or Bank of New York Mellon are the greatest companies in the world. Some of them aren't even the best companies in their industries (though LUV and BK arguably are).

But the point of using Buffett's holdings to get investing ideas is to balance quality with value, and right now, I consider all five of these dividend paying blue-chips to be great long-term opportunities that can realistically achieve double-digit total returns over time.

However, as with all my recommendations, it's important to remember that risk management is ultimately more important than what you buy or at what price.

Even the bluest of blue-chips can fail, and even great long-term strategies can underperform for many years. Which is why striving for ideal returns is likely to be far less useful than merely adopting an appropriate long-term financial plan that's most likely to achieve your ultimate objectives.

As Charlie Munger, legendary value investor and Buffett's right hand at Berkshire for decades once said,

“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.