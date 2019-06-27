Grayscale Ethereum Trust: Another Level Of Crazy

In such a market, it's not a huge surprise that cryptocurrencies are back.

We’re in a very "bubblish" market. That has meant countless technology companies decided to trade as if the dotcom years were back. That also has meant that cryptocurrencies, after crashing from the late 2017 mania, are again back in vogue.

This situation is again producing observable craziness in quoted stocks. Much like it happened with the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) during the late 2017 cryptobubble, we now have yet another trust trading at irrational prices. This time, it’s the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCPK:ETHE). This time, though, it’s much worse than what happened with GBTC.

Much Worse

You see, GBTC got to premiums of around 100% vs. Bitcoin. Now let’s see how ETHE is trading:

As of yesterday, ETHE closed at $222. Right now, the last print is at $499.

As per Grayscale, each ETHE share contains 0.09625408 Ethereum per share.

Ethereum itself is trading for $341.

Going from the above, ETHE’s NAV (Net Asset Value) per share is 0.09625408 * $341. That’s $33 per share. Hence, ETHE is trading for a mind-boggling 576% premium to NAV (at $222, never mind at $499). This premium is the most stupid I’ve ever seen any ETF, ETN, trust or CEF (Closed End Fund) trade for in my life.

To put it differently, buying ETHE at $222 implies paying $3,542 per each Ethereum coin contained in it. That’s just a bit lower than three times Ethereum’s historical record, too.

Conclusion

Anyone holding ETHE is well advised to just sell it. Anyone buying ETHE is well advised to pursue some other interest. Selling ETHE short isn’t really an option since there’s no stock available to borrow (plus it would likely be a crazy ride).

Every time it seems this market can’t go any crazier, it breaks yet another nuttiness record.

For those interested in cryptocurrencies, my Bitcoin series remains highly relevant.

