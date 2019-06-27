TBT: Capitalizing On Expanding Bond Yields

The 20-year treasury yield has contracted 100bps over the past several months; TBT is an attractive strategy for those investors that believe yields will bounce back.

Investment Thesis

Since the end of 2018, long-dated bond yields have contracted substantially due to a myriad of factors. For instance, the 20-year treasury yield contracted from 3.35% last November to a current yield of 2.35%. Based on the appreciation of bond prices these past several months, it is clearly evident that bond investors expect a significant slowdown in economic activity, inflation, or both. However, with economic data projecting further growth and inflation data remaining near 2%, bond yields might have contracted too far and are poised for a rebound.

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (ticker: TBT) provides levered returns on the inverse of long-dated bonds, and is an attractive opportunity for those investors seeking to capitalize on bond yields expanding. Even for those investors that are uncertain in the future direction of yields, TBT can also be used as a hedge against duration risk within investment portfolios.

Fund Overview

Per ProShares, TBT “seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the inverse (-2x) of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index…Due to the compounding of daily returns, ProShares' returns over periods other than one day will likely differ in amount and possibly direction from the target return for the same period. These effects may be more pronounced in funds with larger or inverse multiples and in funds with volatile benchmarks. Investors should monitor their holdings as frequently as daily. For more on risks, please read the prospectus.”

The fund has approximately $1b in AUM and a net expense ratio of 0.89%. TBT gains inverse exposure to long-dated bond funds by utilizing swaps. In doing so, it invests the pledged securities of the portfolio in short-term bills. Therefore, the fund does provide a minor distribution rate due to these positions. However, investors should consider the dividend as “gravy,” as it will be greatly affected by short-term interest rates, fees from its swap positions, and other fund expenses. For further insight, please review TBT’s most recent fact sheet.

Macroeconomic Environment

Long-term treasury bonds are primarily valued based on two projected factors: economic growth and inflation. When investors are optimistic on economic growth and/or inflation rising in the future, bond prices tend to decrease to compensate investors for those future returns (i.e. bond yields increase). Conversely, if investors are pessimistic about the economic outlook and/or believe inflation is tepid, bond prices tend to rise, thereby pushing down bond yields.

Over the past several months, bond investors have displayed their pessimism on the future of U.S. growth and/or inflation expectations, as the yield on the 20-year treasury bond has contracted significantly since the end of 2018. During this time frame, inflation expectations have cooled off, as highlighted by TIPS break-even levels:

[Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis]

Though expectations might have cooled down, investors might be pricing in too much of a slowdown in both economic growth and inflation. Even though the pace of growth has decelerated a bit, both factors remain robust and have the potential to sustainably grow at a moderate pace:

[Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis]

[Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics]

Based on the current yields of long-term bonds, the risk/reward profile for duration seems quite unattractive. Current values suggest the economy will roll over very soon and are basically pricing in a recession before year-end. If the economy does turn over, long-dated bond yields will probably contract further, but likely not contract as substantially as they have over the past several months. However, if the economy continues to chug along, then bond yields would likely rebound quite drastically in order to fairly compensate investors. Again, the risk seems skewed towards upward momentum with bond yields, not further contraction.

Even if the economy does continue to decelerate, higher inflation could still coincide and have a material impact on bond yields. An extreme example of this is during the hyperinflationary period of the 1970s and early 80s. From 1972 to 1982, the yield on the 10-yield treasury bond increased from 6% to 15%, even though economic growth declined as the U.S. entered three different recessions (as indicated by the shaded areas):

[Source: Federal Reserve, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics]

To reiterate, this is an extreme example and certain macroeconomic factors that led to the 1970s inflationary environment are very unlikely to repeat – nor any other factors that would lead to such a hyperinflationary environment. But the point of this illustration is to highlight the fact that bond yields still retain the potential to increase even during economic contractions if inflation continues to climb. For a detailed discussion surrounding possible inflationary catalysts, IWD published an article highlighting its potential, assuming economic activity remains relatively stable.

Hedging Potential

If investors have a neutral stance on economic and inflationary expectations, TBT could still be useful in hedging away duration risk with other investments – especially when the risk seems skewed towards higher long-term yields. For example, REITs, Utilities, Preferred Equities and (of course) long-term bonds are very popular investments that typically encompass significant duration risk. If investors would like to retain allocations to these investments because of their attractive dividends, but are encouraged to lessen duration risk, they can use TBT as a corresponding hedge. Below is a chart of the price-only returns of such popular investments along with TBT during a period when long-term yields increased materially:

As shown, these popular investments saw the price of their investments decline while TBT rose accordingly. Therefore, with a precise allocation, TBT can help offset potential duration risk while investors retain attractive dividends. Please note, TBT has several risks (as further discussed below) that need to be considered, even if passively using as a hedge. Also, TBT provides 2x the inverse returns of long-duration bonds; therefore, hedged positions need to account for the discrepancy (i.e. roughly ½ the position necessary to hedge). Alternatively, investors can use ProShares’ TBF product as a hedge that provides only 1x the inverse returns of long-duration bonds. No matter which ETF an investor chooses, it is intended for short-term holding periods as highlighted in the fund’s investment strategy.

Risks

Long-Term Yields Contract Further. The primary (and most obvious) risk associated with tactically using TBT is the negative investment returns that will ensue should long-term yields continue to contract. Therefore, investors should have conviction that long-term yields will likely rise before considering an investment in TBT.

Leverage/Volatility. As highlighted in the fund’s overview, TBT’s strategy intends to provide inverse returns at 2x that of the index (i.e. 20+ year treasury bonds). This fund will be much more volatile than typical bond funds due to the inherent leverage incorporated into the strategy.

Counterparty Risk. As with all derivatives, counterparty risk should always be a consideration when utilizing swaps, as payments are only received if the other party honors the contract. However, TBT counterparty risk is very low as its counterparties include Bank of America, CitiBank, Goldman Sachs, and Societe Generale (as of June 21 st , 2019).

, 2019). Liquidity. According to Morningstar, TBT has an average volume of greater than 2 million shares, its typical premium/discount to NAV is relatively low, as is the typical bid/ask spread. Therefore, liquidity issues are not very concerning right now. However, during periods of heightened volatility, exotic strategies can experience illiquidity much quicker than plain vanilla strategies. Investors tactically using TBT need to pay close attention to liquidity when entering or exiting a position. It is highly advisable to use limit orders as close to the NAV as possible.

Closing Thoughts

If investors have a strong conviction towards expanding long-dated bond yields, or would like to hedge that potential, TBT offers an attractive strategy. With the 100bps contraction in the 20-year treasury over the past several months, the risk/reward profile for bond investors seems skewed towards higher yields. If investors do decide to tactically use TBT, please be very mindful of the risks discussed within this report and keep holding periods short.

