IPO Preview: Adaptive Biotechnologies Taking Immune Cell Development To The Next Level

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) is gearing up to IPO on the NASDAQ on Thursday, June 27, 2019. This biotech holds a lot of promise because it uses its platform to read and develop immune-based therapies based off of a reading for a patient's genetic code of their immune system. The company was supposed to be priced lower, but the latest SEC filing shows an IPO price of $18 to $19 per share. That means the company could raise as much as $327.5 million and this would value the company at more than $2 billion. What puts this biotech in a good spot is that it has 2 extensive products cleared by the FDA and services that it already offers. In addition, it has a partnership with a pharmaceutical company to work on developing new clinical products for cancer treatments. This is done by identifying specific immune cells for use as cell therapies against cancer. This biotech is highly ideal because believe it or not but it takes 3 different approaches in the biotech industry as shown in the pipeline graphic below.

Source

clonoSEQ Works To Detect Remaining Disease

The first part about this biotech company is that it is leveraging its expertise in immune cell function with its clonoSEQ product. This diagnostic test detects and monitors the amount of cancer cells that remain in a patient. If you are familiar with blood cancer when cancer cells remain it is known as minimal residual disease (MRD). That's exactly what clonoSEQ is used for, to be able to detect the amount of MRD in a patient as a diagnostic test. As you can see above, Adaptive has already received FDA clearance to detect MRD for both multiple myeloma (MM) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). That's great, but how well will this diagnostic test do in the real world? To that, I would say very well. That's because clonoSEQ has already received Medicare coverage. On top of that, it has even been able to get its hands on three private payors and then expand to other large payors. Bringing the total population it can reach to 140 million people. In my opinion, this gives credibility to the test in question. It has not just seen demand for this product, it is also receiving use in other areas. For instance, this test has been utilized by more than 30 biopharmaceutical companies in over 120 clinical trials. Everything about clonoSEQ is in good order. Especially, when you consider that the pathway for gaining new approvals seems to be achieved at a quick rate. There is even the goal of getting expanded use of this test for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in 2019 and then eventually non-hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) as well over time. Right now, the test is done through the bone marrow. The goal is to eventually change this over to a standard blood test, which would be not as invasive.

A Partnership With Microsoft?

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a pharmaceutical company. The thing is that it has been able to leverage a partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). At first glance, you might be wondering what would a company such as Microsoft have to do with a biotech company like Adaptive? Adaptive will use Microsoft's machine learning capabilities to map out the interaction between the immune system and diseases. This is probably to use algorithms and statistical models from a database to key out the map in question, in this case from Adaptive, the TCR-Antigen Map. Why would Adaptive want to map out such an interaction? The reason why is to properly develop a diagnostic test for detection. Not like clonoSEQ noted above. Remember, clonoSEQ is a diagnostic test of detecting MRD. The mapping of the TCR-antigen Map will allow Adaptive to develop its diagnostic product known as immunoSEQ DX. This diagnostic product is aiming to be used to detect early disease from a single blood test.

In other words, taking a small blood test sample from a patient and being able to detect cancer or other diseases early on. This could even be adapted to detect early-stage autoimmune disease as well. My opinion on this is that it has enormous potential to change the scope of treatments. A big factor into being able to develop a solid clinical product falls on the ability to treat a disease while it is in the early stages. For example, pancreatic cancer has been difficult to treat. A large reason for that is that it is not detected until late-stage of the disease. Once pancreatic cancer has been detected, it has already metastasized. As you can see, being able to detect a disease such as this earlier than expected could possibly lead to superior clinical outcomes. The combination of immune system functions for this company and machine learning makes sense. Especially, for the fact that Adaptive has an immunomics database of over 20 billion immune receptors that it owns. These 20 billion immune receptors are being joined with antigens by the use of machine learning. I find this as a fascinating way to use the natural immune system, from a sample of a patient's blood, to build a solid database of immune receptors. With this capability, Adaptive can develop both diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

Big Pharma Validation

It seems like there is a huge demand for Adaptive Biotechnologies and rightly so. That's because, since its inception in 2009, it has been able to establish a database of over 20 billion immune receptors. It has been able to establish many partnerships as well with over 125 biopharmaceutical companies. This brings me to the third pillar or building block of the company which I have seen. It has been able to establish a partnership with a well-known pharmaceutical known as Genentech. Genentech is a subsidiary of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Roche wasted no time to partner with Adaptive. The pair will leverage the use of T-Cell Receptors (TCRs) as cellular therapies to treat cancer. It seems like a solid pairing. Adaptive will provide its immune medicine platform to screen for TCRs using TruTCR. Think of TruTCR as neoantigen personalized cancer treatments you may have heard of with other biotechs. This is broken down into two types:

Shared TCRs identified - This would be antigens that are not specific for one patient and are "shared" across all patients (off-the-shelf therapies)

Patient Specific TCRs - In this instance, it would deal with the development of TCRS against a patient's specific set of antigens (personalized antigens)

Roche will engineer the TCRs thereafter and potentially apply them against many types of cancer target indications for immunotherapy care. Adaptive and Roche came about this partnership back in December of 2018, in a deal totaling $2 billion. This big pharma validation alone is likely enough to justify the $2 billion valuation that Adaptive Biotechnologies will have upon its IPO.

Conclusion

Adaptive Biotechnologies is setting up for a highly anticipated IPO. Especially, since this will be the most money raised by a biotech for an IPO this year. The price will be somewhere between $18 and $19 per share. I believe that this will give investors a good entry point. As I have shown above, the IPO being priced at more than $2 billion makes sense. This company holds potential in the 3 areas I described above with clonoSEQ, immuno SEQ DX, and the partnership with Roche to develop TCR therapies for oncology. As I noted before, the Genentech deal playing out could bring in a potential $2 billion in cash to the company. That's not including the FDA cleared clonoSEQ products. Finally, Adaptive is looking for a facility to develop patient specific TCRs. That would shorten the amount of time for a blood draw from a patient to infusion.

This would also set up nice potential for the biotech to develop other partnerships with big pharmaceuticals for TCR therapies. That would greatly expand the potential and valuation of the company. If everything works out accordingly, it believes that its portfolio could be worth greater than $48 billion. As with anything in biotech, there are always risks. The biggest risks lie with the early-stage platforms of immunoSEQ Dx and the TCRs being developed with Genentech. Being that these are early-stage programs, there is no guarantee that they will make it to the market. Another risk is the fact that it will make its debut on the market. There is no telling how investors/traders will perceive the company's value. That means buying in early on in the IPO could potentially mean short-term losses. However, based on the potential with the technology, I see long-term value in this name. Plus, it has already proven that its clonoSEQ diagnostic test works.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.