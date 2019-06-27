iQIYI: The Long And Winding Road To Profitability

We take a close look at iQIYI (IQ), often dubbed as China’s Netflix, which clearly perks up interests. When most investors hear Netflix (NFLX), what comes to mind immediately is a growth stock that has risen spectacularly. In fact, over the past three years, NFLX’s share price has quadrupled to $360 level, implying a spectacular 60% CAGR (way outperforming S&P 500’s 13% CAGR during the same period). Hence, the intriguing question for IQ is whether its stock price could replicate or even come close to NFLX’s share performance as Chinese internet sector is a vibrant, fast growing market, thanks to a major shift in consumption from offline to online platforms.

Different business model

Given its oft-cited label as China’s Netflix, first, we would like to address the difference in business model between IQ and NFLX. NFLX is a pure subscription-based video streaming platform. The video content on NFLX's platform is so called professionally produced content (PPC, TV production studios or Hollywood studios are the content producers). Meanwhile, IQ’s content in terms of viewing hours is more of a 60/40 combination of PPC and so-called partner generated content (PGC, carefully selected content providers such as news, comic, and game publishers upload their video contents onto IQ’s platform via partner’s accounts, not user’s accounts).

Hence, in terms of business model, IQ in essence is more of a Netflix plus a bit of Google’s Youtube. As mentioned, unlike NFLX that relies 100% on member’s subscriptions as a monetization method, IQ’s monetization comes in four forms. The first one is member’s subscriptions (43% of sales in 2018) mainly due to PPC content. Advertising (Youtube’s monetization method) is the second largest segment, contributing 37% of IQ’s sales. The remaining segments are content distribution (be it the licensing of IQ’s original programs or sub-licensing of licensed programs, 8% of sales) and others (mostly online games, 12% of sales).

Not immune to macro consumption slowdown

With 80% of IQ’s sales coming from member’s subscriptions and advertising, worth noting amid China consumption slowdown is that advertising has taken a much bigger brunt, impact-wise. IQ’s advertising revenue growth has slowed down to flattish growth in 1Q19, a substantial deceleration from 37-43% YoY in 1Q-2Q18. Management did admit during 1Q19 earnings call that the major slowdown in advertising revenue is attributable to China macro softness (advertisers pull back advertising budget as the first cost to cut).

Subscription revenue is more resilient amid macro slow-down as 1Q19 subs still grew by 58% YoY to 96.8 mn. As a result, subscription revenue rose by 64% YoY to Rmb3.45 bn. Management guides for similar net subs additions for full-year 2019 vs. 2018 (37 mn net subs additions). Assuming 37 mn net subs additions for 2019, IQ would have 124 mn subs as of Dec 2019, a growth of 41% YoY. This is a slowdown from 72% YoY subs growth as of Dec 2018, but the slowdown is understandable (attributable to higher base effect).

As for 37 mn net subs addition for 2019, our sense is that this number can be hard to achieve given macro slowdown and higher base effect. A couple of days ago (on Jun 24th, to be precise) IQ announced that the number of its subs has surpassed 100 mn, implying net subs additions of 3.2 mn QTD. Assuming 4 mn net subs additions in 2Q19, this would bring net subs additions to 13.4 mn for 1H19, which is behind the pace of 1H18 (16.3 mn net subs additions). Moreover, we note that the largest quarterly net subs additions last year occurred in 3Q18 (13.6 mn). Worth highlighting is that this period (3Q18) coincides with the launch of IQ’s original drama program titled “The Story of Yanxi Palace”, which is the most viewed online Chinese drama series (15 bn views). As a yardstick in terms of viewership, generating 5 bn views is like a gold standard. IQ’s most successful original drama series prior to “The Story of Yanxi Palace” is “The Mystic Nine" (launched in 3Q16) with 7 bn views. Management did acknowledge that to replicate the success of “The Story of Yanxi Palace” would be very difficult, calling the drama one of the most iconic Chinese drama series ever.

In 1Q19, content distribution and others posted stronger sales growth (66% and 142% YoY) than subscription segment. Content distribution could be most immune to China macro slowdown given that Chinese drama series have recently gained popularity especially in the Asia Pacific region, following the earlier footstep of Korean counterparts. However, as stated earlier, content distribution accounts for only 8% of IQ’s sales (the smallest segment in fact). Others’ 142% YoY growth is largely attributable to consolidation of Skymoons (online games developer) in Jul 2018. Furthermore, the growth of online games revenue flows and ebbs, depending on the ability to come up with hit titles.

Profitability lagging way behind

Compared to NFLX, one financial aspect IQ is lagging way behind is profitability. In fact, IQ has posted net losses in billions of Rmb year-in year-out since its founding in 2010. The exception was 2017 where IQ had Rmb973 mn net profit. However, this was due to one-off accounting gains from accretion of redeemable preferred shares (Rmb5.07 bn gains). At operating level, IQ posted operating losses of Rmb3.95 bn for that year. Last year, IQ’s operating losses more than doubled YoY to Rmb8.3 bn. As a comparison, in 2018, NFLX posted operating profit of US$1.6 bn (a healthy 10.2% OM).

Our deep dive comparative analysis reveals that while IQ subs number has surpassed NFLX’s domestic subs (60.5 mn as of Dec 2018, the most profitable segment for NFLX), the former’s monthly ARPU (Rmb13 or a mere US$1.90) is only around one fifth of the latter’s blended (domestic plus international) monthly ARPU of US$9.90. This indicates that NFLX’s pricing power is much better than IQ’s. To some extent, this is understandable as NFLX’s customers are mostly in the US and Europe, which have greater buying power than Chinese customers.

The upside, of course, is that IQ has much more room for subscription price hikes ahead. However, based on our two decades of coverage of emerging markets, we understand that buying power of developing nations will not catch up overnight (or in a few years or even 5-10 years) given the different economic stage. Hence, the key question for IQ is how much of subscription price hikes the company could obtain the next few years.

Thus, we recently asked this question to IQ’s Investor Relations Director, Ms. Dahlia Wei, via a phone conversation. Our sense post phone call is that in the foreseeable future, management is a lot more focused on growing subs, instead of raising subscription prices. Ms. Wei explained that creating Chinese consumer habit of paying monthly subscription for quality contents remains a high priority. And, she said that growing subs quickly remains an easier way to grow revenue given relatively low subs penetration.

Path to profitability unclear next few years

The next question from investors’ point of view naturally is if or when IQ would post its first profit, especially in the context of next few years. Our conversation with Ms. Wei reveals that pricing power/subscription price hike is not the answer to posting profitability. The next path to profitability is controlling content costs. In 2018, content costs to revenue ratio stood at a record high 84.3%, a jump of 1170 bps YoY. Management guides that content cost to revenue ratio should be brought down to 70-80% level for 2019. In 1Q19, content costs to revenue ratio was 75.8%, a 410 bps improvement YoY.

The major reason for management being confident in bringing the content cost to revenue ratio to 70-80% level is that in Aug 2018, Top 3 video streaming companies (IQ, Tencent Video, and Youku Tudou -Alibaba’s video streaming subsidiary-) and Top 6 production studios in China have managed to reach an agreement with Chinese actors association on actors’ salary caps. Hence, management said that cost of producing a very high quality Chinese drama episode would come down substantially from Rmb15 mn/episode to Rmb8 mn/episode. Management cautioned though that the lower production cost would lag by 6-18 months reflecting on the timeline between contract signed/the filming and actual broadcasting. Ms. Wei during our phone conversation also stated that overall content costs in terms of absolute values for IQ won’t come down given the need to enlarge the content library to provide wide assortment of drama selections to subs. Hence, the actors’ salary cap agreement is more to lower the content costs to revenue ratio.

Our mini earnings model suggests that at 75% content costs to revenue ratio, IQ would remain a loss-making company (still a big operating loss of Rmb6.8 bn for 2019). Our sensitivity analysis points out that at Rmb32 bn revenue level, the break-even point or BEP for IQ at operating level is 52% content costs to revenue ratio. As a cross check, NFLX’s GM was 37% (OM of 10%) in 2018, implying content cost of revenue ratio of 49-50%. This indicates that our BEP of 52% content costs to revenue ratio for IQ is reasonable.

With larger revenue (translating into greater economies of scale), content costs to revenue ratio would be brought lower as well. Our sensitivity analysis suggests that at Rmb50 bn revenue level (IQ could achieve this by 2022, in our estimates), the BEP is 59% content costs to revenue ratio level. All in all, our sensitivity analysis points out that IQ would reach its BEP at 52-59% content costs to revenue ratio. This is clearly a long way to go from 75% content costs to revenue ratio mid-guidance for 2019E. In other words, we opine that IQ would not post profitability until 2022E.

Valuation

As IQ is a growth stock (unfortunately, with negative earnings prospect until 2022E), we think that the market is willing to value the company on P/S multiple. Hence, we compile Chinese internet companies with negative earnings prospects as IQ’s peers. We include Baidu (BIDU) as BIDU surprisingly posted negative earnings in 1Q19. Based on P/S multiple using average 2019-20E, IQ trades at 2.6x, which is at a 24% discount to average peers.

However, we do note that average peers’ valuation is driven up by Bilibili (BILI) and Pinduoduo (PDD) which the market thinks would deliver much stronger sales growth prospect (50% plus, vs. IQ’s only 25% CAGR) – implying clearer path to profitability. Moreover, BILI and PDD each have unique market positioning: BILI is an online entertainment platform focused on anime, comic and games for young generations aged 30 or below while PDD is social/group buying e-commerce platform for users in Tier 3 and 4 cities. Excluding BILI and PDD, average peers’ valuation would be 2.7x P/S, similar to IQ’s. Using this valuation comp, we opine that IQ is fairly valued especially judging on the unclear path to profitability the next couple of years.

The big risk factor to our bearish call in the short term is if the U.S. and China resolve its trade conflicts soon. In this case IQ, seen as one of the U.S.- China trade war plays, could see its share price rise on positive sentiments. However, judging on fundamentals (especially the long and winding road to profitability), we think that the strength in IQ's share price post the U.S.-China trade war resolution (a big if) should be taken as an opportunity to sell into strength.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.