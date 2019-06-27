Revisiting First Solar's Current Competitiveness A Decade After The Polysilicon Bubble

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)

It's been slightly over a decade since polysilicon spot prices peaked at almost $500/kg. The 1000% rally in polysilicon spot prices was largely caused by the rise in demand for solar modules (Si-PV) spurred by European feed-in-tariff (FIT) subsidies. High FITs supported module ASPs above $4/watt of which as much as 90% of production costs was linked to polysilicon procurement. In comparison, First Solar's (FSLR) thin film modules are cadmium telluride (CdTe) based which cost $0.98/watt to manufacture in 2008 and sold for less than half the price of its silicon-based competitors. With such a large competitive advantage in costs, FSLR was one of the most profitable solar companies in the industry. The gradual decline of polysilicon prices in the past decade has reduced First Solar's competitiveness and made the company a less attractive investment relative to industry peers.

10-Year Comparison of First Solar and Canadian Solar

The following table shows some of First Solar's operating metrics in 2008 and 2018 relative to its closest US-listed peer, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ). CSIQ makes a good contrast to FSLR because of its differential silicon based product. In addition, CSIQ also generates significant revenues from solar project development and sales, much like FSLR.

Revenues Gross Margin Net Income Module Costs Capacity FSLR 2008 $1,246.30 54.40% $348.30 $0.98/watt 794 MW CSIQ 2008 $705.00 10.10% -$9.40 $3.80/watt 270 MW FSLR 2018 $2,244.00 17.50% $144.30 $0.40/watt (est.) 5500 MW CSIQ 2018 $3,745.00 20.70% $242.40 $0.20/watt 6300 MW

(Data from annual reports for each company: FSLR 2008, CSIQ 2008, FSLR 2018, CSIQ 2018. Revenue and net income amounts in millions. Module costs and production capacity based on end of year data.)

It's quite clear the roles have been reversed over the past decade and now Si-PV based manufacturers have a competitive advantage over FSLR. In isolation, FSLR has done a good job of lowering costs and expanding capacity while maintaining profitability. Due to competition, many Si-PV-based manufacturers had lumpy years in the past decade, but the emerging winners like CSIQ are now in very strong competitive positions within the solar industry.

Si-PV Solar Manufacturing Costs

As mentioned in the introduction, Si-PV's competitive disadvantage a decade ago was solely due to high polysilicon prices which spiked to over $400/kg from historical ranges between $20-40/kg. Past incumbent polysilicon producers were able to manufacture polysilicon with all in production costs around $15-20/kg. As global capacity expanded, new technologies combined with higher scale allowed Asian producers to bring costs below $10/kg. Currently, spot polysilicon prices are slightly below $10/kg for high purity monocrystalline polysilicon.

With silicon usage around 6.5-7.0 grams/watt in 2008, silicon cost for modules was as high as $3.0/watt. Technological improvements in cell efficiencies and manufacturing techniques have reduced silicon usage to slightly under 4.0 grams/watt currently. Thus, with polysilicon spot prices at around $10/kg, silicon cost for Si-PV modules are now around $0.04/watt, representing almost a 99% drop from the peak.

As the industry expanded, manufacturing equipment costs have also dropped significantly. In 2008, capex costs were $0.60-0.80/watt at a fully integrated module level (excluding polysilicon production). Currently based on Longi Green Energy's 2019 expansion plans and statements by JinkoSolar (JKS), combined capex costs for the ingot-wafer-cell-module verticals are around $0.12-$0.13/watt, representing a drop of over 80% from levels a decade ago.

The lowering of capex requirements reduced depreciation expenses and when combined with efficiency improvements in manufacturing, Si-PV module costs have dropped to $0.20/watt for Canadian Solar. Compared to 2008 levels, CSIQ's module production costs have dropped almost 80% to levels approximately half that of FSLR in recent quarters. It's likely CSIQ's production costs can drop by another 5-10% in 2019 due to the company's shift to higher efficiency PERC cells.

First Solar CdTe Manufacturing Costs

Since material costs for First Solar's modules have been fairly constant, most of the company's reduction in manufacturing costs were linked to efficiency improvements for their modules as shown in the table below.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2013 12.9% 13% 13.3% 13.4% 2014 13.5% 14% 14.2% 14.4% 2015 14.7% 15.4% 15.8% 16.1% 2016 16.2% 16.2% 16.5% 16.6% 2017 16.6% 16.9% 17% 17% 2018 17% 17% 17.1% 17%

(Data from FSLR's quarterly presentations.)

Quite simply, higher module efficiency produced by the same manufacturing line raises throughput and thus lowers costs. As evident from the table, efficiency has stalled at around 17% which put manufacturing costs around an estimated $0.40/watt for the company's legacy Series 4 panels. FSLR's inability to lower production costs below this level resulted in negative margins for their module business segment in the latest quarter when Si-PV module ASPs averaged around $0.25/watt.

First Solar's plan to reduce production costs rests with its Series 6 modules which are larger in size and have targeted efficiencies above 17%. Management indicated Series 6 production costs would be 40% lower than the prior generation at full utilization. If module efficiency can average 17.5% [midpoint of the product line's 17-18% listed availability], I estimate FSLR's module manufacturing costs could drop to $0.23/watt. Although this would represent a large drop, it would only bring FSLR's production costs to levels some Si-PV manufacturers sell their panels at today.

Average Selling Prices

Although FSLR's management stated ASPs were around $0.36/watt for sales contracted through 2019, there is a delta for these contracted prices. After applying a 25% solar tariff for modules imported into the US, Chinese-made Si-PV panels such as those made by CSIQ would sell for around $0.31-0.32/watt. Thus, there might be some downside risk to current ASP assumptions by FSLR's management.

The argument FSLR's modules demand a premium is debatable on a purely technical level. However, as an American company, FSLR does have some leverage for module sales in the US as well as being a preferred supplier for solar projects in the US. If FSLR can maintain current ASPs in the US, at full Series 6 utilization, the company could make a very nice margin of $0.13-0.15/watt. The remaining 35% of revenues derived outside the US last year may not warrant ASP premiums moving forward.

Si-PV Bifacial Risks To FSLR

The recent tariff exclusion for imported bifacial modules could put pressure on those high potential gross margins for FSLR. Bifacial modules are similar to standard Si-PV modules but are double-faced since the back panel is made of glass. This allows for diffused sunlight to be collected on the backside of the panel. The amount of extra electricity that can be generated depends on the surface behind the panel and ranges between 5-20% based in trial tests.

Si-PV panels, especially those made from higher purity mono-crystalline cells, are generally more efficient than FSLR's CdTe panels. Low end multi-crystalline panels already average close to 18% efficiency which is above FSLR's Series 6's current average. With added bifacial gains, efficiency can reach 20-21% for multi-crystalline panels and as high as 23% for mono-crystalline panels with little additional production costs.

For solar projects adapted to optimize bifacial gain, panels that are 20% more efficient than FSLR's Series 6 would result in lower system costs because:

Fewer panels that need to be shipped, handled, and installed.

Less land required for the same solar project size.

Less mounting material due to fewer panels.

FSLR's CdTe panels can operate at slightly better efficiencies under certain conditions (high heat/humidity) relative to Si-PV panels, but not enough to cover a 20% module efficiency gap. In short, with the bifacial solar tariff exemption, FSLR may need to lower ASPs to $0.30/watt or lower to compete with bifacial solar competition.

FSLR 2019 Guidance

First Solar does not break down its shipments by business segment and therefore any analysis or predictions for the company's earnings/guidance assume metrics either implied by the company or based on industry trends.

FSLR had a tough 2018 as it slowly transitioned to its new Series 6 product line. While the company should produce a higher ratio of Series 6 modules in 2019, the 2000 MW of Series 4 production this year will unlikely be accretive to earnings. Series 6 production costs also will not decrease to low/mid twenties cent/watt until lines are fully utilized later this year. Based on FSLR's recent conference call, management appears confident module ASPs will be around $0.36/watt for the year. I estimate the company's blended module production costs will average around $0.29/watt for 2019 with Series 6 production averaging about $0.26/watt.

Based on FSLR's Q1 2019 guidance, the company's systems segment might represent two thirds of its annual revenues. This translates to about 2000 MW of shipments to its systems segment and 3600 MW of shipments in modules.

At $0.07/watt in module gross margin, gross profits for FSLR's module shipments would be approximately $250 million. At slightly lower than 25.4% systems gross margin posted in 2018, FSLR's systems segment would generate approximately $400 million in gross profits. Thus, from their shipment guidance, I estimate FSLR would generate around $650 million in gross profit in 2019. This compares to a midpoint implied gross profit of $665 million in the company's latest earnings press release.

As noted above, the risk is for lower module ASPs due to imported bifacial modules that are now exempted from 25% tariffs. FSLR's most recent guidance came on May 2, 2019 but news of the bifacial module tariff exemption came over five weeks later. FSLR did drop 7% on the bifacial tariff exemption news but has since mostly recovered. The initial reaction at least indicates some FSLR investors understand the bifacial module threat to US ASPs.

While First Solar's systems business segment would unlikely be affected by lower spot ASPs from bifacial module imports, it is possible the company's entire module shipment volume of approximately 3600 MW could be affected to the degree allowed by the delta in contracted ASPs. A 5% delta could knock off $65 million in module gross profits while a 10% delta could knock off $130 million, or potentially half of anticipated annual module gross profits. This translates to $0.62 to $1.24 in EPS loss based on a 5% and 10% delta adjustment to contracted module ASPs, respectively. Since FSLR has more leverage in the US market than Chinese manufacturers in global markets, the delta might be closer to 5%.

Conclusion

Once fully transitioned to Series 6, First Solar's earnings power should significantly improve assuming industry conditions don't materially change from current levels. I estimate the company's module production costs should drop to around $0.23/watt (at 17.5% average module efficiency) and possibly even $0.22/watt if average module efficiencies increase towards 18%. This would bring FSLR to production cost parity with large Chinese peers after factoring in a 20% import tariff in 2020.

The main problem I see is FSLR's ability to maintain ASP premiums over imported Si-PV counterparts, especially given a widening gap in Si-PV module efficiency over CdTe modules. First Solar might want to maintain a $0.10 per watt module gross profit, a reasonable ratio relative to Western business standards, but many large Si-PV Chinese manufacturers would be happy with half that number. Thus, I estimate imported Si-PV ASPs to be in the mid/high twenties per watt which would only allow FSLR to gross $0.05/watt at most for noncontracted volume, or as low as its contracted ASP delta would allow for signed volumes.

With 5500 MW capacity and assuming level systems segment shipments of 2000 MW at $0.20-0.25/watt gross margin, total gross profits next year would range between $575 to $850 million ($0.05/watt to $0.10/watt module gross profit assumption). This translates to net income of $160-$360 million ($1.53 to $3.43 in EPS) at 20% tax rate. At $63, FSLR is thus trading at about 18x forward high end 2020 earnings. Current Wall Street estimates call for $3.61 in 2020 EPS so my estimates assume some downside risk due to lower module ASPs.

In comparison, CSIQ earned $3.88 in EPS last year and will likely earn a similar amount this year based on my recent estimates and puts its PE at just 6x earnings. In contrast to FSLR's recent ASP indication of $0.36/watt, CSIQ already averages $0.25/watt ASPs and thus has a lower magnitude of ASP decline risk.

Lastly, First Solar's longer-term growth potential will likely be hindered by high capex requirements for its module manufacturing. At $0.33/watt capex expense for its Ohio expansion, capacity expansion costs are over 2.5x that of Si-PV based manufacturers. This allows the Si-PV industry to expand at a higher rate and further marginalize First Solar's global market share over time. As the above ten-year comparison table shows, FSLR grew its capacity by 800% while CSIQ expanded its capacity by 2400% during the same fiscal decade. With its 2.6 GW of module shipments in 2018, FSLR's global market share shrank to under 3% from over 8% in 2008.

The solar sector has been generally ignored by the market and with FSLR already trading at arguably higher multiples than most cyclical manufacturers in any industry, it's hard to justify the stock as an attractive investment at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSIQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.