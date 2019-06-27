Zoetis: High-Quality Compounder Growing 10% Per Year

However, we believe the stock still offers a solid return and a good balance of quality and growth for a conservative investor.

Zoetis has been one of our holdings since 2014 and has more than doubled in value, reaching another all-time high last week.

Introduction

Zoetis (ZTS) has been a holding in our fund since 2014, and has more than doubled in value in this period, reaching another all-time high last week. However, the stock remains a solid investment for a conservative investor and can return more than 10% a year for the medium term, as we will show below.

ZTS Share Price vs. S&P 500 (Last 5 Years) Source: Bloomberg Markets.

Company Overview

ZTS is a global animal health company that sells a variety of products for both livestock and companion animals. The U.S. is its most important market, generating 49.4% of its revenues and 56.5% of its segmental EBIT in 2018 (as shown below). Outside the U.S., the company is diversified geographically, with the next largest markets being Brazil (5.1% of revenues), China (3.6%), Australia (3.2%) and the U.K. (3.1%). ZTS became a standalone public company when it was spun out of Pfizer (PFE) in February 2013.

ZTS Revenue & EBIT by Segment (2018A) Source: ZTS 10-K filing (2018).

ZTS has a broad set of products in vaccines, pharmaceuticals, anti-infectives, parasiticides, medicated feed activities, etc. (as shown below). The “other pharma” category had the highest revenue CAGR in 2013-18, at +13.2%, followed by vaccines at +4.6% and parasiticides at +3.9%. Anti-infectives (which include antibiotics) was the slowest-growing category, shrinking at a CAGR of -0.2% during 2013-18.

ZTS Revenue by Product Category (2018A vs. 2013A) Source: ZTS 10-K filings.

ZTS has a number of blockbuster drugs, such as Apoquel (8% of 2018 revenues), an oral treatment for skin allergies in dogs, and Draxxin (6%), an antibiotic for respiratory diseases in cattle and swine. Including Apoquel and Draxxin, ZTS's top 4 products were 25% of total sales, while its top 10 products were 40%.

In terms of species, dogs and cats are the most important to ZTS, at 42.0% of total revenues, and contributing nearly all of its revenue growth since 2013 (as shown below). Livestock is 54.1% of revenues, with the majority (30.1%) from cattle; other species include swine, poultry and fish.

ZTS Revenue by Species (2018A vs. 2013A) Source: ZTS 10-K filings.

ZTS customers include veterinarians, producers and dealers. It has its own direct salesforce which handles most of its sales, including both strategic accounts and middle-tier customers. The salesforce is an important competitive asset, as knowledgeable salespeople provide “consultative selling” to veterinarians and producers by helping them choose between a multitude of products for a variety of different animals. Distributors are used to service smaller customers, with two distributors responsible for 20% of revenues.

Structurally-Growing Market

ZTS is helped by the structurally-growing $34bn animal health market. The industry tends to grow 5-6% each year structurally, helped by secular trends worldwide. In companion animals, the number of pets has been growing fast, especially in newly-affluent emerging markets, and the standard of care has also been improving, leading to a higher level of medication for animals. In livestock, the number of animals has continued to expand, due to rising protein consumption in emerging markets.

Global Animal Health Market – Companion Animals Source: ZTS presentation (Mar-15). Global Animal Health Market – Livestock Source: ZTS presentation (Mar-15).

ZTS's $2.0bn acquisition of Abraxis provides an entry into animal health diagnostics, an adjacent new $4.0bn market which is not included in the estimates above and is growing even faster at approx. 10% per year.

Highly Consolidated Industry

ZTS's position is entrenched by the highly consolidated nature of the animal health industry. Following a number of mergers and acquisitions between existing players, more than 50% of the global animal health industry is now controlled by 4 companies, including ZTS, Boehringer Ingelheim (private), Merck & Co. (MRK) and Elanco (ELAN) (spun-off from Eli Lilly (LLY) in 2018) (see below). ZTS is #1 in North America and #2 in most regions ; it is also #1 in a number of product categories (other pharma, anti-infectives) and species (cattle and fish) (also see below).

Global Animal Health Market (2018A) Source: Company filings. ZTS Market Position by Geography, Product Category & Species Source: ZTS presentation at JPM conference (Jan-19).

Strong, Consistent Revenue Growth

ZTS targets above-market revenue growth, and has achieved operational revenue growth (excluding acquisitions, product rationalisation and currency) of about 8% a year since its IPO, as shown below:

ZTS Components of Operational Revenue Growth (2008-18A) Source: ZTS 10-K filings.

ZTS's revenue growth has partly come from new blockbusters, such as Apoquel, which was launched 2014 and reached $484m in sales by 2018; it has also come from price increases and improved formulations of existing products. ZTS has a broad portfolio of 300 products, and the durability of its franchise can be seen in how 60% of its business continues to be generated by products that have been on the market for 25 years or more.

ZTS revenues tend to be resilient, due to the mission-critical and often recurring nature of many of its products. This resilience was demonstrated in ZTS's operational revenue performance during the 2008/9 financial crisis, when it was +4% in 2008, flat in 2009 and rebounded to +7% in 2010 (as shown in the chart above).

In recent years, ZTS has enjoyed strong growth in companion animal revenues, both in the U.S. & internationally (as shown in the charts below). U.S. livestock revenues have been weak since 2016, due both to poor markets in beef and diary, and to the impact of the Veterinary Feed Directive in 2017 (which removed the use of many antibiotics from livestock for production purposes, leaving them for medicinal use only).

ZTS Op. Revenue Growth – the U.S. (2013-18A) Source: ZTS 10-K filings. ZTS Op. Revenue Growth – International (2013-18A) Source: ZTS 10-K filings.

The African Swine Fever outbreak in China has so far had limited effect on Zoetis, as China was only 3.6% of total sales in 2018, and 40% of this is from Companion Animals.

Continuing Margin Expansion

ZTS aims to grow earnings faster than revenues, and has expanded its EBIT margin by about 1,000 bps since its IPO (as shown on the left below). Gross margin expansion has provided about 350 bps of this, based on a mixture of price/mix benefit, operational leverage and efficiencies; operational leverage in SG&A and R&D costs has provided the rest. ZTS's fast-growing revenues mean that it has continued to deliver significant margin uplifts while also increasing both its SG&A and R&D spend, as shown on the right below:

ZTS Gross Margin & EBIT Margin (2013-18A) Source: ZTS 10-K filings. ZTS SG&A and R&D Costs (2013-18A) Source: ZTS 10-K filings.

ZTS's margin expansion is set to continue, with further improvements in gross margin, and operating costs continuing to grow slower than revenues.

For gross margin, management expects to deliver another 100 bps of improvement in 2019-20, as ZTS's CFO explained at last year's results:

“When you look at where we closed 2018, cost of goods sold as a percent of revenue was a little over 32%. Our guidance for 2019 is 31% to 32%. And we made significant progress in cost of goods in 2018, improving our cost of goods as a percent of revenue by over 100 basis points. So that leaves about another 100 basis points to deliver our commitment of improving cost of goods sold as a percent of revenue by 200 basis points by 2020. You'll probably see that spread between 2019 and 2020, that attainment.” Glenn David, ZTS CFO (18Q4 earnings call)

For operating costs, management is expecting operating costs to grows at approx. 3% a year, while revenue growth continues at around 5-6%. Again, as ZTS's CFO explained at last quarter's results:

“For the quarter, our operating expenses grew about 8%. You back out Abaxis, operating expenses grew around 3% compared to our revenue growth of 6%. So pretty much in line with our overall expectations over an extended period of time.” Glenn David, ZTS CFO (19Q1 earnings call)

Illustrative Forecasts

ZTS management's 2019 guidance is shown below. This includes a 7.5-9.5% operational revenue growth (including 4.5-6.5% organic growth), and adjusted EPS of $3.42-3.52 (vs. $3.13 for 2018), which implies a growth of 10.9% at mid-point:

ZTS 2019 Earnings Guidance Source: ZTS results presentation (19Q1).

For illustrative purposes, we have constructed some financial forecasts below to show that ZTS can continue growing EPS at about 10% a year in 2020 and 2021, based on some conservative assumptions:

For 2019, we centre our forecasts around an EPS of $3.47, which is the mid-point of management guidance, and also use the mid-point figures used for most other line items where possible

For Cost of Goods Sold ("COGS") margin, we assume a total reduction of 100 bps in 2018-20 as planned, plus another 20 bps in 2021

For operating costs, we assume SG&A costs will grow at 3.0% p.a. and R&D costs will grow at 5.0% p.a., which together given an operating costs growth of 3.7% p.a.

We assume a share count reduction of 1.5% p.a., based on most of the Free Cash Flow ("FCF") (currently implying a 2.6% FCF yield) being used for buybacks, while also continuing to pay dividends at today's 0.6% yield

The key P&L items under this illustrative scenario are shown below, with EPS growing at 10.4% in 2020 and 9.9% in 2021:

ZTS Illustrative Financial Forecasts (2019-21E) Source: Blue Sky Capital estimates. NB. 2018 includes Abraxis acquisition completed in Jul-18.

Valuation

On 2018 financials, at $114.95, ZTS shares are currently trading on a 36.1x P/E & 2.6% FCF Yield; the annualised dividend of $0.66 implies a 0.6% yield.

ZTS Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation NB. 2018 figures not pro forma Abraxis acquisition (completed Jul-18). Source: ZTS 10-K filings.

ZTS's FCF has improved after the initial working capital outflows following the 2013 separation from Pfizer. Cash conversion has been high in 2017 and 2018, with $112m released from working capital in 2018. Management has guided FCF to be lower year-on-year in 2019 - with operating cashflow to be lower due to the prior-year working capital benefit, and CapEx higher due to continuing expansion of ZTS's manufacturing capacity.

ZTS’s P/E is at a significant premium over large cap pharma companies, although in line with Elanco, the only other listed animal health pure-play of comparable size, as shown below. We believe ZTS deserves this premium for a number of reasons, including its strong growth, the greater longevity of its products, and lower regulatory risk. A better valuation comparable will be another high-quality, fast-growing business, such as Estée Lauder (EL) in the beauty sector, which is trading at an even higher P/E than ZTS.

ZTS Forward P/E vs. Large Cap Pharma & Elanco Source: Ycharts (26-Jun-19). ZTS Forward P/E vs. Estée Lauder Source: Ycharts (26-Jun-19).

We believe ZTS's valuation multiples will remain stable, and investor return will likely come from its approx. 10% p.a. EPS growth (including 1-2% in buybacks) and its 0.6% dividend yield, leading to a 10%+ p.a. return overall.

Conclusion

ZTS is a high-quality business, likely to grow its EPS growth at 10% p.a., based on a combination of a 5-6% revenue growth (mostly industry-driven) and continuing margin expansion.

At $114.95, ZTS trades at 36.1x P/E and 2.6% FCF yield, representing a well-deserved premium to large-cap pharma, but in line with similarly high-quality businesses such as beauty companies.

Investor returns are likely to exceed 10% p.a., from stable multiples, 10% p.a. EPS growth and a 0.6% dividend yield.

Given its earnings resilience, ZTS offers a good balance of quality and growth for conservative investors. Our recommendation is Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.