FXI: A U.S.-China Trade Deal May Be Near Based On Options Betting

Some investors are making a big bet that the US and China come to a significant agreement this weekend at the G20 summit, or at the very least, the market will interpret the results as positive. The options market is showing some bigs being laid out in the iShares Trust China Large-Cap ETF (FXI). That is not all because the technical charts are suggesting bullish momentum is entering the ETF and that the price will rise.

I have not written on this ETF in the past. But you can track all of the articles I have written on the free Seeking Alpha website on this Google spreadsheet I have created.

Heighten Volatility

The options market is expecting the FXI to rise or fall by about 5% over the next three weeks from the $43 strike price. It places the ETF in a trading range between $41.12 and $44.88, by expiration on July 19. However, the number of calls options at $43 outweigh the puts by more than 4 to 1. There are a total of 74,500 open call contracts to just 16,500 open put contracts. The dollar value of the open calls is substantial at $4.7 million.

The $44 strike price options for expiration on July 19 have seen a massive surge in their open interest over the past few days. Since June 24, the open interest level for the $44 strike price calls has more than doubled, rising to approximately 155,000 open contracts from 60,000 contracts. For a buyer of those calls to earn a profit, the ETF would need to increase to around $44.35, a gain of 5%. The wager is pretty big, worth about $5.4 million.

(Trade Alert- FXI July 19 $44 Calls)

To Fill a Gap?

The technical chart for the FXI is currently consolidating and suggests a break higher maybe on the way. The ETF is trending higher and is forming what appears to be a bullish continuation wedge. Should the ETF break out, it is likely to rise to its next level of resistance at $44.70. Additionally, there is a technical gap that needs to be filled between $43.90 and $44.70. Typically, a gap over time tends to be filled. In this case, it would mean the price of the ETF rises back to the point where it fell sharply, which was on May 3 when the US raised the tariffs on China to 25%.

Also, the relative strength index is rising and trending higher. It would suggest that bullish momentum is coming into the ETF and that it continue to rise.

Components

Some of the top holdings in the ETF are showing signs of rising too. Hong Kong-traded China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHF) has a weighting in the ETF of almost 9%. The technical chart indicates that stock has put in a firm bottom around 6.15 HKD and is now breaking out rising above resistance around 6.65 HKD and could increase to around 7 HKD, a gain of 5.25%.

Hong Kong-traded Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) also has a weighting of about 9% and has recently broken a downtrend. The stock could rise by about 4% from its current price of 353 HKD to 367 HKD.

Reading The Tea Leaves

With the G20 summit taking place this week, the technical charts and the options market would seem to suggest that the US and China come to some agreement. It may not be a trade deal, but a truce may be enough. Should the US simple choose not to move ahead with the additional $300 billion in tariffs on China, it could be enough to get investors optimistic and push the ETF price higher. There was a report I saw late last night in the South China Morning Post, that I alerted my Seeking Alpha Market Place subscriber to, that both the US and China have agreed to a tentative truce.

Big Risks

However, there are plenty of risks associated with this bet. Even after the announcement last night from the SCMP, there are reports that China wants the US to remove sanctions on Huawei. Additionally, China wants all tariffs in place to be removed and wants any deal to be equal. These demands are a high bar that US officials may not be willing to budge on.

Trying to read the tea leaves for a trade deal are not easy. But in an interview, President Trump noted that Huawei could be part of a trade deal. It is entirely possible that Huawei is being used as a bargaining chip. The US has been asking for China to crack down on the theft of intellectual property. Additionally, if a deal were sweetened enough by China, perhaps the US would be willing budge on the imposed tariffs.

While the outcome for this weekend's events is unclear at this point, it would seem some investors are making a bet that at the very least, the results will be interpreted by the market as being positive.

Should investors get that positive outcome, the FXI is likely to rise and head towards $45 as the options and technical charts indicate. It creates an opportunity for those investors looking to play a positive outcome from this weekend's meetings.

