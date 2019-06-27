New York Community Bancorp: A Stagnating Bank

The core issue is the high dividend payout ratio, resulting in minimal growth in book value and a reliance on issuing new shares for additional equity, thus diluting current shareholders.

The company's operating metrics are uninspiring and have been lackluster or declining since well before the financial crisis.

However, the company's compound average annual return over the last decade and a half has been dismal - less than a certificate of deposit.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) has attracted our attention over the years due to the company's high dividend yield and periodically modest valuation based on a book value and earnings multiples. The recent depressed valuation resulting from the significant decline in share price over the last two years caused us to revisit the company.

However, every time we consider the bank – including this latest review – we find relatively little appeal in the company’s shares due to the bank’s weak underlying performance. The avoidance has been fortuitous since over the last decade and a half, an investment in the company’s shares has provided a total return equal to or less than one of the bank’s certificates of deposit. The robust dividends over that period of time – especially were they reinvested – have been almost entirely offset by the decline in the company’s share price.

Ultimately, New York Community Bancorp’s core issues aren’t banking regulation, low interest rates, or rent control laws. Instead, the company’s core issues from an investor standpoint are a longstanding erosion in operating metrics and a lack of earnings retention to propel long term growth – factors which were evident well before the financial crisis. The recent decline in valuation below book value (although not tangible book value) may provide a limited opportunity should the shares revert to a more historically consistent valuation. However, the shares provide few long-term attractions beyond an occasional trading opportunity (which is not our specialty), especially when compared to other opportunities in the community and regional banking sectors.

Lackluster Historical Returns

As mentioned above, an investment in New York Community Bancorp has been a marginal proposition for more than the last decade despite the robust dividend.

Specifically, the company’s common shares traded at a split-adjusted $16.31 at the end of 2002 versus the current valuation closer to $9.75. In the interim, the company paid a cumulative $15.00 in dividends (calculated through the end of the current quarter), resulting in a compound average annual return over the last 16.5 years of only 2.5%. In the event those dividends had been reinvested, the long-term compound annual return falls closer to an even more dismal 1.0%. The decline in the share price over the last decade and a half has offset virtually all of the cash dividends paid on the company’s common stock. The company’s own financial filings over the period bear out these statistics.

The results are myriad – and blame is often assigned to various exogenous factors such as banking regulation after the financial crisis, disincentives to grow, rent control legislation, etc., but our view is that the low returns are associated with something far more fundamental to the business – poor underlying fundamentals – which were evident long before the advent of the financial crisis and low interest rates.

Lackluster Operating Metrics

New York Community Bancorp’s operating metrics have, in fact, been remarkably uninspiring for more than 16 years. The company’s returns on average assets and average equity in addition to its net interest margins have been largely unchanged or in a mildly persistent decline – even long before the financial crisis and the associated regulations that made growth less appealing. The company’s ratio of equity to assets has also remained relatively consistent to slightly declining, limiting opportunities to leverage greater returns from the company’s equity base.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

The company’s efficiency ratios and earnings have consequently been on a similarly consistent trend over the same period, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In fact, the company’s efficiency ratio has shown a surprisingly persistent erosion, with a brief readjustment immediately after the financial crisis, since 2003. The company’s earnings per share, of course, have generally inversely followed the trend in the efficiency ratio.

It’s therefore clear why the company’s shares have been so unrewarding over the last 16 years. In fact, we believe this is also the reason for the recent decline in the company’s share price.

Specifically, while its been posited that the recent decline was largely driven by the recent adoption of unfavorable (for landlords) rent control and rental regulations in the New York market, we view this as a minor factor. Instead, the recent downward turn is reflective of the company’s longstanding decline in share price which began in 2015 and has followed the ongoing decline in the company’s operating fundamentals. In our view, the recent decline is less associated with such exogenous factors as rent control legislation and more strongly associated with the fact that the recent peak over $12.00 per share was near – or possibly above – the company’s intrinsic value (as discussed more fully below) based on the company’s longstanding and ongoing operational underperformance. Rent control factors are, in essence, the latest market excuse for a longstanding trend.

New York Community Bancorp is also not an especially well performing bank overall. The company’s return on equity has consistently run below 10% while return on assets has generally been below 1.0% with a few brief periods where it exceeded 1.0%. The reduction in corporate income tax rates, which have boosted all banks, have benefited New York Community Bancorp but returns remain below average.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

Nonetheless, there is a silver lining for New York Community Bancorp – the company’s well known sensitivity to declining interest rates. The company’s interest rate sensitivity is reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In this respect, the recent speculation about potentially declining benchmark interest rates provides shareholders with a glimmer of hope that net interest margins will expand. In turn, this would provide additional net interest income and, therefore, additional earnings per share to support the share price. The company’s own financial presentations in the most recent quarterly report support this to a degree, as reflected in the following table:

Source: New York Community Bancorp First Quarter Report 10-Q (2019)

Moreover, history shows that, in the face of relatively stagnant book value per share, the company’s earnings per share track quite closely with the company’s trend in net interest margin, as reflected in the following historical chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In this case, we have had to project full year values for the 2019 period.

However, caution is warranted for several reasons.

The first is that an increase in net interest income of 4.25% equates to an increase in the net interest margin of only about 0.1%, a relatively minor change given that the company’s net interest margin was a full percentage point higher only three years ago.

Second, it’s unlikely – even if benchmark interest rates fall by 100 basis points – that the company would see a significant increase in net interest margin. The boost to net interest margin from 2006-2010 was fractionally more than a full percentage point although benchmark rates fell from 5.25% to essentially zero during that period of time. The increase in short term interest rates from essentially zero to 2.5% has contributed to the erosion of net interest margin by about a percentage point, but it’s unlikely interest rates will return to zero in the near future barring a broader economic slowdown, so any benefit to the company is likely to be more modest than past experience. Indeed, our net interest margin models bear out this conclusion, especially given the decline in lending rates ahead of any decline in benchmark rates.

Third, even though the company benefits from declining interest rates, it’s noteworthy how quickly those benefits began to erode in prior periods as repricing of assets again compressed net interest margin. In the 2011-2014 period, net interest margin compressed by nearly a percentage point even as benchmark interest rates remained near zero. The potential benefit of any decline in benchmark interest rates is, therefore, not as persistent at New York Community Bank as it is at other financial institutions, blunting the longer term benefits even if benchmark interest rates remained low. In the event the company’s net interest margin were to return close to 3.0%, though, it’s unlikely the company’s earnings per share would much exceed $1.00, keeping valuation modest as we discuss in further detail in a moment.

On the other hand, if the economy strengthens in the face of a successful resolution to the trade dispute with China, for example, or other factors which prompt, at best, and ongoing pause or a slow resumption in benchmark rate increases, New York Community Bancorp will likely experience additional net interest margin compression and further pressure on earnings per share. A reversal of expectations alone could impact perceptions of the company’s valuation.

Lackluster Core Growth

The combination of these factors – stagnating to declining operating performance and compressing net interest margins over the longer term, has led to the core issue with New York Community Bancorp. The company is remarkable – and rather unique – in that it has generated almost no growth in book value (or tangible book value) per share over the last decade and half while share price has fallen significantly:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

It’s not surprising, therefore, that the company’s earnings per share have also been rather stagnant to declining since earnings growth and equity growth in banking are generally quite closely correlated since return on average equity tends to be generally consistent over time.

The fundamental issue with New York Community Bancorp, insofar as growth is concerned, is therefore the lack of growth in retained earnings due to the company’s exceptionally high dividend payout ratio. The difference between the typical community or regional bank and New York Community Bank, however, is that banks typically grow book value per share by retaining a portion of earnings (often between 60%-80%) and, consequently, earnings per share, driving higher share prices over time. New York Community Bancorp, on the other hand, has been exceptionally poor at growing equity through retention of earnings, instead preferring to grow equity primarily through the issuance of new shares. The result is that the company’s growth in earning assets has been largely diluted for shareholders though the corresponding growth in the share count.

For example, consider that the company’s shareholders’ equity has grown 88% from $3.3 billion in 2005 to $6.2 billion in 2018 – yet the company’s book value per share has grown only 4.5% over the same period from $12.43 to $12.99. The primary reason is that virtually all that growth in equity has been through the issuance of new shares of common stock – $2.4 billion in share issuance compared to $2.9 billion of growth in equity. New York Community Bancorp has distributed virtually all of its earnings for more than the last decade, impairing growth in book value and, thus, growth in earnings per share.

Indeed, at its core, this is the rub – while the company may be able to grow its loan portfolio over the next several years, it will require equity to support that growth – equity which it is not gaining through retention of earnings with a payout ratio in excess of 80%. The company has a couple options to acquire that equity – a further reduction in the dividend (thus retaining more earnings) which shareholders would likely not welcome or – as has historically been the case – issuing more common shares and thus effectively diluting current shareholders out of the associated growth in the balance sheet.

It’s been speculated, for example, that were the company to add $20 billion in interest earning assets to its portfolio over the next decade, such growth would add significantly to the company’s per share earnings power. However, to add $20 billion in assets in the next decade, the company would also need to add between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion in equity to support that growth. In the face of a dividend payout ratio still approaching 80%, the company would only be able to retain earnings of around $800 million over that same period of time, leaving a deficit of between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion.

In the event the company were to fill that gap by issuing new shares, as it has in the past, it would not only be issuing those shares at an historically low valuation, it would also be incurring significant additional dividend obligations which would exacerbate the already problematic dividend payout ratio until that equity could be deployed profitably. The company would also need to issue an additional 140 million to 180 million shares of common stock – as much as 38% of the common shares currently outstanding – simply to maintain its current equity-to-assets ratio. The issuance of that many shares would greatly dilute any long-term benefit to earnings per share associated with growth in the earning asset portfolio, depressing earnings per share, valuation, and ultimately potential longer term returns on investment for shareholders.

Valuation

In approaching a valuation of the bank, we evaluated a number of valuation models, among them comparison with peer banks, projected book value and earnings per share multiples, and an annuity based approach.

In general, our valuation models all generated similar results – valuations in the range of $9.50 to $13.50 per share, with a bias towards the lower half of the range.

In terms of comparable institutions, an example of one we used for valuation metrics was F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) which, generally speaking, is similar in size, operating metrics, and similar factors. A key difference between the banks, aside from the composition of their loan portfolios, is that F.N.B. is positively leveraged towards rising interest rates while New York Community is negatively leveraged towards rising interest rates (and vice versa), so a view on the forward action of benchmark interest rates may inform relative valuations.

In terms of multiples of forward earnings, the valuation range from our models came to $9.50 to $11.25 per share. We projected earnings per share based on market expectations as well as our own estimates using our internally generated net interest margin tables and various expectations about interest rates with a bias towards neutral rates.

However, our valuations based on peer book values (both tangible and total) were somewhat higher, closer to the range of $11.00 to $13.00 based on total book value and $12.00 to $13.50 based on tangible book value. The challenge with book value, however, especially with banks with large proportions of goodwill and other intangible assets, is determining the economic earning power of those assets versus the core tangible assets of the bank.

Alternately, given the company’s high dividend payout ratio and lack of retention of earnings for future growth, it’s possible to value the company’s common shares as an annuity using the terminal growth valuation model. In essence, the terminal growth valuation model calculated value by dividing the current dividend yield by the required rate of return less the expected long-term growth rate.

The value for long term growth rate is perhaps the greatest uncertainty in the equation, but assuming the company maintains a relatively consistent payout ratio against similarly consistent operating metrics the long-term growth rate is unlikely to be much different than the incremental growth in book value per share over the long term. In this case, assuming earnings between $0.80 and $1.00 per share, the long-term growth rate is somewhere between 1.0% and 2.5% per year with the higher end of the range being less likely given the rather optimistic assumptions required for annual per share earnings to return to $1.00.

It’s therefore possible to establish a table of potential values which is dependent on the investor’s required rate of return (as the recipient of the cash flows), as reflected in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

We expect the company’s long-term growth rate of earnings will be somewhere in the 1% to 2% range after averaging annual variation based on the company’s longstanding stable to declining return on equity and slow growth of book value. We expect the bulk of the company’s growth to be supported by the issuance of new shares given the company’s inability to retain significant earnings while maintaining the current payout ratio. In our view, given the risks of the businesses, a sensible investor would require a rate of return at least as good as a decent preferred stock – somewhere in the 7% to 8% range, although some would argue that a more appropriate measure may be the company’s own preference securities, in particular the recently issued New York Community Bancorp Depositary Shares Series A (NYCB.PA) which are fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative preferred stock. The Series A depositary shares currently have a yield to call of around 5.9%. However, given that these are floating rate preferred shares and, thus, higher both in dividend preference (even with the non-cumulative feature) and capital priority, there should necessarily be a risk premium for holding the common over the preferred, in which case the required rate of return should likely be at least 7% and likely higher.

Regardless, the annuity valuation approach yields a range of values similar to the other approaches – somewhat above the current market price but not exceptionally undervalued depending on one’s views on growth and required rates of return for holding the common shares. Our median valuation is around $10.70, about 9% above the current market price.

Ultimately, in our view, the current valuation may be somewhat low but is not entirely unreasonable.

Opportunity Limited

The recent valuation may offer a modest opportunity due to the decline in the share price. A 9%-12% gain through reversion in valuation is not insignificant, especially given the company’s high dividend rate, but it’s not especially compelling given that it is a one-time opportunity rather than an opportunity to invest in a growing business that can drive results over the long term.

However, in order for the company’s valuation to be significantly higher, it would need to improve its operating metrics either by retaining earnings for growth, reducing its equity-to-assets ratio by effectively deploying additional funds, or improving its efficiency ratio and/or net interest margin.

We’re skeptical that the company will be able to achieve any of these improvements in the foreseeable future given the long-term trend in the wrong direction on many of these metrics. Indeed, there is little evidence that any of them are materially improving in the short term.

Conclusion

New York Community Bancorp has been a poor investment for long term holders over the last decade and a half despite the company’s high dividend yield. The dividends have been largely offset by declines in the company’s shares price as operating metrics have stagnated and the company has focused on distributing virtually all of its net income instead of retaining earnings to grow book value per share and, consequently, earnings per share.

In our view, the stagnation in book value and ongoing decline in operating metrics is unlikely to materially reverse in the foreseeable future. The company’s earnings may gain a temporary boost from falling interest rates (should benchmark rates indeed decline), but even this benefit will likely be relatively modest and temporary. In the meantime, the company will continue to generate earnings per share with little long term growth and pay out virtually all of its earnings in dividends.

The current low valuation, however, may nonetheless offer a marginal opportunity based on our valuations. The fair value of the company’s common shares could be as high as $11.00, on average, a 12% premium to the current market price. In addition to the dividend, this may provide a decent short term return opportunity if the market adjusts its valuation of the company. However, over the longer term, returns to shareholders are likely limited essentially to the value of the dividend with minimal growth, offering a less than impressive potential return. Of course, this assumes that the company does not experience ongoing erosion in its efficiency ratios and other operating metrics – by no means a foregone conclusion.

New York Community Bancorp is thus not a particularly compelling opportunity despite its depressed valuation, especially given the opportunity for much better long term returns in better performing community banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.