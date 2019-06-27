Holly Energy Partners: 58 Consecutive Distribution Hikes And 10-Year High Yield Of 9.8%

Thanks to its growth prospects, its reliable cash flows and its healthy balance sheet, HEP will continue raising its distribution for the foreseeable future.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) is an exemplary master limited partnership [MLP]. It has grown its distribution for 58 consecutive quarters while it is offering a 10-year high distribution yield of 9.8%. The market is concerned over the recent lackluster results of the MLP and the marginal coverage of the distribution. However, investors should note the reliable cash flows of the MLP, which are nearly 100% fee-based, its healthy balance sheet and its growth prospects and take advantage of this exceptional high-yield investing opportunity.

Business overview

Holly Energy Partners owns and operates a network of pipelines of crude oil and refined products, storage tanks, distribution terminals and loading racks at or near the five refineries of HollyFrontier (HFC).

In the first quarter, the transported volumes of refined products fell 2.4% over last year's quarter. However, the volume decrease resulted from maintenance in the Woods Cross Refinery, which faced some technical problems in the quarter. Even better, the MLP grew its revenue in this segment by 4% thanks to higher volumes from its major customer Delek and meaningful hikes in the fees it charges to its customers. Overall, Holly Energy Partners grew its distributable cash flow by 2.2% and thus achieved a 1.03 distribution coverage ratio.

The market is concerned over the marginal coverage of the distribution. However, it is important to note the exceptional reliability of the cash flows of the MLP. Nearly 100% of its revenues are fee-based, with limited commodity risk. In addition, the company has signed long-term contracts with its customers, who are obliged to pay a minimum amount even if they transport lower volumes than initially expected. More than 75% of the total revenues are tied to long-term contracts.

The robust business model of Holly Energy Partners was confirmed in the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which began with the collapse of the oil price five years ago. Several energy companies saw their earnings collapse and thus they were forced to decimate their dividends. Most income-oriented investors still remember the 76% distribution cut of Kinder Morgan (KMI) in early 2016, after a prolonged downtrend of the stock. In that fierce downturn, the performance of Holly Energy Partners was undoubtedly exceptional. Since 2014, the MLP has grown its earnings per share by 42% and its distributable cash flow per share by 11%.

Distribution record

Holly Energy Partners has an enviable distribution growth record. To be sure, the MLP has grown its distribution for 58 consecutive quarters, at a 6.9% average annual rate.

Source: Investor Presentation

This record is a testament to the strength of its business model and the reliability of its cash flows. Management recently reiterated its confidence that it will continue raising the distribution quarter after quarter for the foreseeable future. It is also remarkable that the stock is offering a 10-year high distribution yield of 9.8% right now.

YCharts

Investors are thus given a rare opportunity to purchase this exceptional MLP at a markedly attractive yield and rest assured that the distribution will remain safe for the foreseeable future thanks to the robust business model of the MLP.

Growth prospects

The U.S. oil production has been posting new all-time highs year after year and is expected by EIA to keep climbing to new record levels in the upcoming years. This is a strong tailwind for Holly Energy Partners, as greater volumes of crude oil and refined products will be transported and stored in the years ahead.

The MLP owns and operates more than 800 miles of crude gathering pipelines in the Permian Basin and has enjoyed strong growth in its gathering volume in recent years.

Source: Investor Presentation

As this trend is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, Holly Energy Partners will keep growing its cash flows. It is also important to note that the MLP benefits from annual tariff hikes, which are specified in the long-term contracts with its customers. Overall, the MLP will almost certainly continue growing its cash flows for the foreseeable future.

Debt

When a company offers an exceptionally high yield, such as the 9.8% yield of Holly Energy Partners, it is always prudent to examine the balance sheet of the company. Fortunately, Holly Energy Partners has a strong balance sheet. In fact, it has one of the strongest balance sheets in the MLP universe. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $1.7 billion, which is less than 6 times the expected distributable cash flow of this year. Moreover, interest expense consumes 25% of the operating income. While this metric needs to be improved, it is certainly manageable, given the reliability of the cash flows of the MLP. Overall, the debt level of Holly Energy Partners is not likely to affect its ability to keep raising its distribution.

Final thoughts

Holly Energy Partners has raised its distribution for 58 consecutive quarters and is currently offering a 10-year high yield of 9.8%. The market is concerned over the marginal distribution coverage ratio of the MLP. However, thanks to its promising growth prospects, its reliable cash flows and its healthy balance sheet, Holly Energy Partners will not cut its distribution for the foreseeable future. Moreover, the MLP has proved the resilience of its business model even during fierce downturns. Therefore, income-oriented investors should take advantage of this investing opportunity and add this 9.8% yielder to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.