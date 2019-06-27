Flex LNG: A Risky Bet On LNG Shipping Rates

The company has secured very good financing deals for its vessels, but as they get more deliveries, they'll need more cash: its stance for full spot may become a risk.

Flex LNG is a bet on LNG shipping market rates: if they soar, the company will outperform its peers, while if rates go down, the company will suffer greatly.

Investment thesis

Flex LNG (FLNG) owns the most advanced LNG fleet in the world and is owned by one of the most prominent figures in the shipping industry: John Fredriksen (44.6% share through Geveran Trading Co. Ltd). The company's focus on spot exposure can turn out to be a very good call or a disastrous one depending on LNG shipping rates. To finish up the growth program, FLNG will very likely have to issue new equity.

Company overview

Flex LNG is a company focused on LNG shipping transport. They currently have four ships in the water (and therefore generating revenue) and 9 newbuild orders. All FLNGs ships will be equipped with MEGi engines or with X-DF propulsion. These kinds of engines will provide Charterers with state of the art tonnage technology providing significant advantages in the form of reduced fuel consumption and lowered boil-off rates.

Financial position at the end of the first quarter

FLNG's balance sheet currently holds $426 million in long-term debt and $23 million as the current portion of long-term debt. Their net debt currently stands at $403.5 million (they hold $45.5 million in cash). Their TTM EBITDA is $53 million (vessel operating revenues minus vessel operating costs and administrative expenses). Net debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 7.6x, but this figure is not meaningful because we have to keep in mind that the company has vessel purchase prepayments of $421 million for its newbuildings as of March 31 (these prepaid vessel purchase prepayments distort the net debt to EBITDA ratio because they use capital that is not generating any kind of return).

The company had $1,225 million of capex (newbuilding commitments) remaining and about $450 million debt at the end of the first quarter.

Capex financing

To finance the $1,225 million in capex, the company has made several moves.

$250 million bank financing at an interest of Libor+235bps

"Glovis" deal

The bank financing has been secured for Flex Constellation and Flex Courageous. The terms of the deal are just stunning: an interest rate of Libor+235bps, a loan tenure of five years and a repayment profile of 20 years (due to the nature of the assets). With these impressive terms, these ships will have a $45kdpr cash break-even (at actual Libor levels). This new financing price is 50bps lower than the Term Loan facility the company secured in December 2017 (LIBOR+285bps).

The covenants for this deal are:

Book equity >25%

Minimum free liquidity > $25 million and 5% NIBD

Positive consolidated working capital

The "Glovis" deal is a 10-year sale and time-charter transaction with Hyundai Glovis for Flex Endeavour and Flex Enterprise. This operation will generate $100 million in cash for FLNG (after the cancellation of the $194 million in debt the ships were "carrying"). The payments for the time-charter to Hyundai Glovis will be made monthly. FLNG will have repurchase options during the tenure of the charter.

After the Glovis transaction, debt maturities will stand as follows:

The company will have very little debt maturities until 2023 and 2024, where they'll have to pay the balloon maturities of three of their ships.

FLNG also has a $270 million revolving credit facility with Sterna Finance Ltd. (which is related to Geveran Trading, the largest shareholder in FLNG). This facility bears a LIBOR+300bps interest per annum. The net outstanding as of March 31 was $0.

Ship management in-house

FLNG will bring ship management in-house in collaboration with Bernhard Schulte (a maritime solutions provider) by Q4-19. The technical personnel that will fill the roles needed to provide this service in-house have already been recruited. Though, Bernhard Schulte will continue providing some services such as crewing or IT among others.

FLNG justifies this move saying that "LNG is complex and mission-critical," it's "business-driven" and due to the "long-term perspective of assets." Therefore, it looks like the company will be able to cut costs ("business-driven") as their assets have a very long useful life (~35 years). The upfront cost the company will likely face will be an investment generating returns for as long as the company holds its ships.

Conclusion

Flex LNG has delivered exceptionally getting impressive terms for their $250 million loan and making a good deal with Hyundai Glovis (sale and charter-back of Flex Endeavour and Flex Enterprise).

The company is well managed and is poised to grow as their newbuildings get delivered. Even though the company trades at a discount regarding price to NAV (market cap/equity=650M/824M=0.78), this discount is justified in big part due to the fact that the company has taken an all or nothing approach by focusing on the spot market and due to the current sentiment towards shipping.

Getting ship management in-house can provide a long-term competitive advantage as the company will have lower costs, lowering cash and P&L break-evens.

All things considered, Flex LNG is a differentiated company with the best technology in the market trading at a discount to NAV due to the risk of trading at spot. Even though if LNG shipping rates soar, FLNG will be a cash-generating machine:

Assuming a cash break-even of 50kpdr each LNG carrier will generate insane amounts of cash flow if rates rise. And since Flex Constellation and Flex Courageous will have a 45kpdr cash break-even, the potential is even greater.

Therefore, Flex LNG is a bet on the LNG shipping market rates: if rates soar, the company will outperform the broad market, but if rates turn south, the company is set to suffer greatly as it still has to finance a big part of its capex.

