Oxy Potential Argument Against Icahn: Sandridge

Carl Icahn (IEP) is a brilliant investor and a tenacious corporate activist. After repeatedly expressing his disapproval of Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) purchase of Anadarko (APC) and being rebuffed by management, he (and IEP and related entities) has initiated a "solicitation statement" - a step towards replacing members of the board of directors.

Ichan's statement included the following statement: "The recent Occidental Petroleum fiasco is a great example of how CEOs and board will go to great lengths, including 'betting the company' to serve their own agendas. If their bet is successful, they and possibly their shareholders win, but if it is unsuccessful, only the shareholders lose."

Occidental management so far has given a tepid, standard response: "We maintain an open dialogue with all our shareholders and welcome constructive input toward our shared goal of maximizing long-term value, "the company said. "The board is committed to acting in the best interests of Occidental shareholders and will continue to take actions to drive value on their behalf. We remain focused on completing our transaction with Anadarko in the second half of 2019, which we believe will create significant value and enhanced returns for shareholders."

However, there is a live, publicly traded example Occidental could point to. A sort of cautionary tale, arguing for their continued control of the company and against Icahn's. That tale is Sandridge (SD). Here is a chart of Sandridge's share price performance from when Icahn got control until today versus OXY's share price over that same time period (and an oil stock index to account for broader market forces):

Data by YCharts

As can be seen, while OXY has traded down, it has performed nearly in line with the index, while Sandridge has significantly under-performed the index. This is particularly noteworthy because Icahn pledged to try to sell the company and to take any offers to shareholders for a vote. Sandridge did go up for sale, but cash offers for "$12-13/share" were rejected, with no shareholder vote. The shares have subsequently fallen to just over $6 per share. Here is Sandridge's share performance subsequent to the broken promise - down more than 50%.

Data by YCharts

With OXY shares down materially since the bid for Anadarko (which I argued that they should not make) and facing off against a highly successful and tenacious activist investor, OXY management is in a precarious position. A rumored sale of Western Midstream (WES) may be insufficient, as were the Berkshire financing and the sale of the African assets. The poor performance of Sandridge's share price subsequent to Icahn's proxy battle win and the failure to bring offers to a shareholder vote as promised, represent a potential cautionary tale to shareholders regarding handing the reigns to Icahn.

A brief note about IEP, Icahn's publicly traded holding company and investment vehicle. IEP had $4.8 billion invested in Icahn Capital Management, L.P. as of Q1 2019. With $24 billion under management, Icahn Capital's $2+ billion investment in OXY represents a meaningful portion of its overall holdings and of IEP's NAV. Icahn and his affiliates owned 91.9% of IEP as of Q1 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.