Harvest Health: Weak Share Price A Buying Opportunity

The widespread fear of regulatory crackdown on pot M&A deals have been overblown, in our view, as is the case for the Harvest/Verano deal.

Introduction

Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) is a U.S. multi-state operator that went public in November 2018, through an RTO on the CSE. The company was quiet in the initial days of its public life but quickly rose to fame when it announced a landmark $850 million acquisition of privately-held Verano. However, the stock has fallen nearly 50% from its 52-week high which we believe presented a unique opportunity for long-term focused investors to acquire shares.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q1 Review

Harvest Health announced its 2019 Q1 results on May 30 which showed another quarter of solid growth and expansion. Revenue grew 14% in the latest quarter to $19 million aided by additional stores opened. The company had 13 retail stores operating in 5 states with the vast majority of those in Arizona, the home state of Harvest. The remaining stores are spread in Florida, Arkansas, Maryland, California, and Pennsylvania. We think Arizona will continue to serve as the key revenue contributor in the near future until its various acquisitions come to a close.

Currently, there are a number of announced acquisitions that are waiting for regulatory review and state approvals. Harvest announced that the pro forma revenue for the quarter would have been $51 million. The main contributor to that pro forma number would be Veraco, a deal that was announced in March this year for $850 million. At the time of the announcement, Verano had 9 stores open with many more in the works. Interestingly, when Verano was announced, the stock was trading around C$8 per share which means that the stock has lost all gains since the deal was announced.

Harvest isn't alone in that many U.S. MSOs have been suffering from investor anxiety related to announced acquisitions. The regulators seem to be asking for more information before approving these deals which have caused delays to numerous deals involving MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), and Harvest. We believe the regulatory delay is to be expected for a nascent industry like cannabis where regulators do not have much information. Given all major M&A deals have been delayed, we wouldn't worry too much about the Verano deal specifically. Instead, we believe deals will get done given time and benefits from these deals will be delayed, not denied.

Valuation

The stock has also performed well as investors applaud the bold moves by the management team. Harvest closed at C$8.59 before the Verano deal was announced and the stock ran up to as high as C$14.5 before falling back to current levels. After a 50% drop in share price, Harvest now trades at 21x after meaningful multiple contractions in the past few months. Harvest is currently trading at attractive levels considering that Cresco Labs is trading at 36x and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) is trading at 26x.

We think there is meaningful room for multiple expansion considering that the M&A deals are merely delayed, in our view, and not terminated. The previously announced benefits, as we analyzed in "Acquiring Verano In The Largest U.S. Pot Deal," will still be realized at a later time. In the meantime, the target remains active in executing its strategy and benefits will be accrued to Harvest shareholders once the deal is completed.

Looking Ahead

We began covering the stock since January this year through "Started From Arizona Now We're Here." We had the view that Harvest is shaping up to become one of the key consolidators in the industry due to its aggressive M&A agenda and focused management team. When Harvest went public, one of the main stated purposes is to access public capital in order to advance its M&A strategy and they have done exactly that. After raising $300 million as part of the RTO, the company recently launched a $500 million convertible debenture offering to be done in 5 tranches.

The first $100 million was closed in May 2019 and the company will choose when to issue the remaining four tranches within the next 18 months. It is very prudent given that the company doesn't have a use for all $500 million especially given the regulatory delay in M&A. Harvest has announced a slew of acquisitions since it went public including Falcon, CBx Enterprises, Verano, and CannaPharmacy. We think it is not necessarily a bad thing to hit a pause on M&A and focus on execution.

Ultimately, we think Harvest remains a core holding for cannabis investors looking to build a diversified portfolio of top players in the U.S. and we expect the company to continue growing by acquisitions in the near to medium term. We would use the current weakness in share price to accumulate shares.

