DXP Enterprises: The Stock Has The Ingredients To Rebound

However, the margin may rebound if the energy price holds steady and the E&P activity does not shrink from the current level.

The industrial activity indicators are relatively weak, which may lead to a fall in demand in this category.

DXPE Is At A Crossroads

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) provides maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) products, equipment and integrated services. I do not expect the stock price to exhibit strong upward momentum in the short-term. However, the company can be relatively undervalued at the current level. If the crude oil price holds steady and industrial activity resumes, there can be upside potential in the medium term.

So far in 2019, the U.S. crude oil production continues to surge, while the crude oil price has been volatile. The manufacturing index weakened over the past few months. There was pressure on the gross margin, although the company has set strategies to counter the adverse influence on the margin. It also has no near-term financial obligations. However, the cash flow weakened in Q1. A slowdown in the MRO sales and the current weakness in completion equipment sales can negatively affect its short-term outlook. Given the lack of demand offtake in industrial products, it may not be easy for the company to gain market share.

Analyzing The Segment Performance

DXPE’s Service Center segment, which accounted for 60% of its Q1 2019 revenues, saw 6% revenue growth from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019. Through this segment, the company provides MRO products in the power transmission, industrial supply, hose, fluid power, rotating equipment, bearing, metalworking, fastener, and safety services categories. Compared to Q4 2018, the company’s assets in this segment increased by 14%. Rotating equipment, bearings and power transmissions and metalworking products were the main product categories which saw increased sales during Q1. Increased late upstream, midstream and downstream energy activity created a higher demand for DXPE’s supply of products.

DXPE’s Innovative Pumping Solutions (or IPS) segment, which accounted for 24% of its Q1 2019 revenues, witnessed an 11% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1. The company’s packages include HP-Plus Pumps, Lease Automatic Custody Transfer charge units, and other modular packages. The increase was driven by an increase in crude oil production and higher crude oil price in Q1 2019 compared to a year ago.

Through the Supply Chain Services segment, DXPE provides supply chains and MRO solutions and sourcing services, including procurement and inventory management. The segment recorded the highest year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 among the segments. Growth emanated primarily in the medical device, aerospace, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries.

Overall, in Q1 2019, DXP Enterprises’ top line remained steady compared to Q4 2018, while its adjusted earnings decreased by 33%. Year-over-year, however, the earnings growth was significant (66% up). Organic sales products volume increased as many of the key indicators improved in Q1 2019 versus a year ago, leading to the earnings increase.

What’s Up With The Gross Margin?

Gross margin has generally trended upwards since Q2 2017. However, in Q1 2019, the gross margin declined to 27.1% in Q1 2019 compared to 27.8% in the previous quarter, although it was still higher than a year ago. In Q1 2019, gross profit was adversely impacted by lower margin in the Supply Chain Services segment due to higher costs associated with new customer implementation.

On the other hand, gross profit was positively affected by an increase in utilization and capacity in the IPS segment's engineered-to-order business and some improvement in pricing, despite the softness related to jobs in IPS. Gross profit in the Service Centers segment also improved due to the increased share of higher-margin products.

We may also keep in mind some of the parts that may have a time-bound effect on the margin. For example, until the IPS operation moves off of its facility to a larger and more efficient facility, the company has to pay higher rent and carry extra expenses. While this dents the current margin, once the transition is through, gross profit will improve. Also, the pressure on the IPS segment margin was due to a decline in remanufactured pumps sales, which are typically the company’s highest gross margin products. DXPE expects to revamp sales of these pumps in the coming quarters, which can pull margin up. In another instance, new customer sites added 17% sales growth to the Chain Services segment, which also drove down gross margins because the company earned a small fee to sell customers' old inventory.

Some of DXPE’s peers also witnessed lower gross margin in Q1. In Q1 2019, Now, Inc.’s (DNOW) gross margin reached 20.1%, which was marginally lower than a quarter ago. While DNOW has sufficient projects to improve its revenues, the pressure on the gross margin due to the pricing weakness will remain a concern in the short term.

What Are The Indicators Showing?

Let us look at some of the industry indicators. The U.S. rig count remained resilient, while there was growth in the international markets. A lot more capital is being allocated in the global market, which was suffering from low investment in the past few years. Canada, however, continues to suffer from structural deficiency in the midstream energy sector. Canada's rig count is down significantly versus Q1 2018, although it has moved up marginally versus Q4 2018.

We also noticed some of the indicators were signaling a slowdown for DXPE in Q1. The ISM Purchasing Managers' Index (or PMI) is not telling an encouraging story. The ISM Manufacturing Prices Index declined to 52.1 as of May 2019 compared to 52.8 in April, which was one of the slowest expansion in factory activities since October 2016. The deceleration was the most noticeable in supplier deliveries, inventories and imports. As the indicators point out, DXPE’s revenues are likely to get negatively affected in Q2 2019.

Outlook For 2019

DXPE’s management believes that if the crude oil prices and the drilling rig count remain relatively unchanged from the 2018-level, it can positively affect the sales volume in the energy sector during the remainder of 2019. A higher sales volume can improve the company’s Service Centers segment's financial results. It also expects the IPS segment sales to remain resilient or grow if the crude oil price remains nearly unchanged and energy production level remains unchanged compared to Q1 2019.

Debt Level And Cash Flows

In Q1 2019, DXPE’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative $5.3 million, which was a steep deterioration compared to a year ago. Despite a 9% increase in revenues, CFO deteriorated due to a higher need for working capital. As a distributor of MRO products and services, the company requires significant amounts of working capital to fund inventories and accounts receivable.

Cash and cash equivalents were $30.6 million on March 31, 2019, while it had $85 million available from its revolving credit facility as of that date.

With the available liquidity (cash balance plus the undrawn revolving credit facility) of approximately $115.6 million, DXPE does not require additional external financing to meet its near-term financial obligations. The majority of its debt repayment obligation lies in the next five years (~$284 million). Without further refinancing, the company might need to improve cash flows in the next five years to meet its financial obligations.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

DXP Enterprises is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.6x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.7x. From FY2013 to FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 11.8x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

DXPE’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in line with the industry peers’ average multiple compression because the company’s EBITDA is expected to improve in line with the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a similar EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (DNOW, MSM, and MRC) average of 11.2x. So, it can be relatively undervalued at this level.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, two sell-side analysts rated DXPE a buy in June, while two recommended a "hold". None of the sell-side analysts rated DXPE a “sell”. The consensus target price is $51, which at the current price yields ~40% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Bullish” rating. Although its ratings are high to moderate on growth, value, and EPS revisions, the ratings are moderate to poor on profitability and momentum. While I agree with Seeking Alpha’s rating on EPS revisions, I think its rating on growth might be too high because quarter over quarter, its revenue growth has been inconsistent and not quite high. I also do not agree with the low rating on profitability, because its profitability has been higher than some of its peers.

What’s The Take On DXPE?

So far in 2019, the indicators have provided a mixed signal for DXPE. While the U.S. crude oil production continues to surge, the crude oil price has been volatile in 2019. The manufacturing index weakened over the past few months. There was pressure on the gross margin, although the company has set strategies to counter the negative influence on the margin. DXPE also has no near-term financial obligations. However, its cash flow weakened in Q1. A slowdown in the MRO sales and the current weakness in completion equipment sales can negatively affect its short-term outlook. Given the lack of demand offtake in the industrial products, it may not be easy for the company to gain market share and improve margin.

I expect DXPE’s stock price to decline in the short-term. However, the company can be relatively undervalued at the current level. If the energy price holds steady and industrial activity resumes, there can be upside potential in the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.