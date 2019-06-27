Apple Is Better Prepared For The Doom And Gloom Scenario Than Amazon

In the following article, I will therefore explain that I also see the danger of antitrust regulation for Apple, but nevertheless remain invested in the company for good and reasonable reasons.

If clouds can be seen on the horizon, it is important to carry out thorough due diligence.

Introduction

When I pointed out in a previous analysis that the European Commission could impose a $6 billion fine against Apple (AAPL), some thought it was nonsense, not for rational reasons, but simply for emotional reasons. However, previous decisions by competition authorities and discussions of US American and European politics have shown that a business can always be limited by regulation or imposed by fines.

So if you think that antitrust intervention by the competition authorities is unthinkable, well, keep your facts straight. Times have changed. We are no longer in the discussion phase of talking about how likely an intervention by authorities is. Now we are talking about if a demerge has a chance of more than 50 percent or not:

(Source: Technology review)

Furthermore, you have the same discussion in the USA:

(Source: New York Times)

(Source: Fortune)

Given that, one threat does not necessarily weigh as much as another threat. But in such a situation you have to perform very thorough due diligence. The decisive factors are the business models and how these business models would react to antitrust regulation. In the following article, I will explain that I see the danger of antitrust regulation for Apple, but nevertheless remain invested in the company for good reasons. In contrast, I avoid buying Amazon (AMZN) shares.

Regulatory threats to the Apple business

When it comes to the regulation of large tech companies, we are not talking about the distant future. One thing that investors should have in mind is that the legal framework is already there. In addition to imposing fines, the competition authorities may take any measures necessary to prohibit infringements of competition law. Competition authorities could simply prohibit certain practices. In the end, as a last resort, it would even be legally possible to split up companies. Furthermore, the Court of Justice of the European Union has established that any citizen or business has a right to full compensation for the harm caused to them by an infringement of the EU antitrust rules. Therefore, companies could also be liable to face civil actions for damages that can be brought before the courts of the Member States by any person or business affected by its anti-competitive behavior.

Actual investigations

Given that, both Apple and Amazon are at the center of antitrust investigations.

Europe

In March, Spotify (SPOT) announced that it has filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission. Spotify claims that Apple harms consumers and other companies because it uses power to gain an unfair advantage (for further details regarding the legal background, see here and here).

At the moment, the European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says she is seeking feedback from Apple regarding Spotify's complaint:

We are looking into that and we have been asking questions around in that market but of course also Apple themselves, for them to answer the allegations. And when they come back, we will know more.

In the Netherlands, the Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) announced that it will investigate whether Apple abuses the position it has attained with its App Store:

The ACM will investigate, among other aspects, whether Apple acted in violation of the prohibition of abuse of dominance, for example, by giving preferential treatment to its own apps. At first, the investigation will focus on Apple because, at the moment, the most detailed reports have been received about Apple’s App Store. ACM believes that these reports may indicate conduct that is at odds with competition law.

In Germany, the German Federal Cartel Office (FCO) announced that it has launched an investigation into online customer reviews which also concerns Amazon. The FCO has a tremendous reputation. In February 2019, the FCO imposed on Facebook far-reaching restrictions in the processing of user data. The FCO's decision was defined as the company's internal break up at the data level. While the FCO did not force the tech giant to separate or sell businesses, the decision was a clear statement that demonstrated the power of competition authorities.

USA

In the USA, investigations are not yet so far advanced, but there is also gradual movement. According to Reuters, the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) met in recent weeks and agreed to give the Justice Department the jurisdiction to undertake potential antitrust probes of Apple. Apple is already facing consumer lawsuits in connection with civil damages claims. The consumer plaintiffs claim Apple monopolized the market in violation of federal antitrust law by requiring that apps be sold through its App Store and extracting an excessive 30 percent commission on purchases. In addition, two app developers sued Apple over its App Store practices, making claims similar to those in a lawsuit brought by consumers that the U.S. Supreme Court recently allowed to proceed.

In the meantime, the FTC is questioning Amazon's competitors about some of its business practices. While the FTC has not yet initiated an official investigation into Amazon, the request for information signals that the company is becoming the focus of regulatory scrutiny.

In the following I will analyze the possible results of the proceedings. Then I'll explain why Apple's business is less vulnerable to regulation than Amazon's business.

Possible results for Apple and Amazon

Apple Fines

As I have analysed in more detail in one of my previous articles, the Commission could decide to impose a fine on Apple. The maximum level of the fine is capped at 10% of the overall annual turnover of the company. Provided the commission decides later this year, the final fine cannot exceed $6.242 billion. Nevertheless, this would be the highest fine ever and more than 2% of Apple's total turnover and almost 9% of Apple's earnings.

However, this fine will only be a one-time charge. It will considerably hurt the profit for one year, but beyond that a fine will have no further effect. Apple is also liquid enough to pay the fine.

Amazon Fines

Fines may also be imposed due to the current proceedings concerning Amazon. In 2018, Amazon had total sales of $232.81 billion. The segments "Online Stores" and "retail third-party seller services" made together $165.74 billion which is 71.19 percent of total sales.

(Source: Statista.com)

While Amazon does not tell investors how much sales it had in Europe, it had combined sales of $34.404 billion in Germany and Great Britain:

(Source: Annual results 2018)

Assuming that this turnover is already half of the total European turnover, Amazon would have a total turnover of $68.8 billion in Europe. 71.19 percent would be $48.97 billion. Therefore, the Commission or the FCO could impose a fine of $4.8 billion. This fine would destroy almost half of the company's earnings. However, this fine will only be a one-time fee (as with Apple).

Civil actions for damages

While the first legal proceedings are already underway, I consider the risk to the Apple and Amazon businesses to be low. As with fines, judgments could be expensive but are one-time. Unlike prohibitions of certain business actions, they do not attack the business itself.

Prohibition: The reason why I stay invested in Apple and avoid Amazon

As I've said several times, it's about investing rationally. There is no point in selling all my shares if no decision has yet been made. Rather, it is a matter of analyzing with an eye to the future whether possible risks have already been priced into the share price. In my opinion, the risks are already priced into the share price of Apple. This is all the more true because Apple's business model is better prepared for future regulations than Amazon's.

Authorities could prohibit Apple from certain actions. So far, however, the authorities are only investigating the practice of unequal fees for App Store sales. Accordingly, the authorities will most likely not prohibit Apple's model at all, but impose conditions on it. One condition might be that Apple must always charge the same fees. Beyond that, I see no evidence for a prohibition. Although this will also burden Apple's sales, the App Store's infrastructure and network will remain intact.

Furthermore, Apple has a forward P/E ratio of 16.96. In comparison, Amazon has an actual P/E ratio of around 68. I see a clear disproportion here, because Amazon's business is much more susceptible to intervention by the competition authorities: Amazon's success comes from the mass of its platform users. Amazon has achieved this mass of users in three ways:

Predatory pricing: Amazon had a pricing strategy from the beginning, where the products were set at a very low price to attract new customers.

The resulting increase in the number of users made it possible to add further services (for example, the market place for third parties).

Amazon expanded into several business areas with the willingness to forego profits in order to establish a dominant position.

Only with this linkage and the resulting growth in sales was Amazon able to make a profit:

(Source: Amazon's revenue versus profit)

This success and all of today's business (except the cloud business) is built on economic network effects: The more customers make purchases on Amazon, the greater the incentive for third-party sellers to also use Amazon as a platform. This attracts even more customers and gives Amazon the power to establish new services etc.

(Source: Indirect Network Effects)

Over time, this effect becomes like an avalanche that gets bigger and bigger. In essence, however, the driving force behind this growth remains the same: a high number of returning users.

If the FTC now comes to the conclusion that Amazon has violated competition rules, it could prohibit the bundling of services or the usage of data from its sellers. In my opinion, prohibiting custumer reviews (as it relates to the investigation by the FCO) would be an even bigger threat because the huge number of reviews is a big advantage for Amazon's business. I strongly believe that the lack of user ratings will lead to a drop in user numbers and buyers. But with fewer buyers on the platform, Amazon will also become less attractive for third-party sellers. These would no longer be willing to bow to Amazon pricing. The same effects that led to Amazon's growth would therefore be reversed.

On the other hand, Apple's success comes from combining superior hardware with smart software. In this perspective, Apple's portfolio is much better balanced between hardware and software:

(Source: Statista)

As far as Apple is struggling with problems regarding smartphone sales, I see a risk here as well, of course. But Apple will be able to handle it. The cycles are now just longer until a new iPhone is bought. But this also means that Apple has longer time to bind hardware customers to the software services. This makes it more likely that customers will buy a new iPhone later. And that's why Apple is investing aggressively in the service business. The service segment is now 20 percent of Apple's total revenue: (Source: Statista)

Even though network effects are of course also taking effect here, they are by far not as pronounced and important as at Amazon. How well Apple has mastered this can also be seen with Apple Pay. It is already the most common digital payment method that North American retailers accept or plan to accept. It is even more accepted than Visa, Mastercard or Paypal:

(Source: Statista)

Furthermore and unlike Amazon, Apple is also a brand and a status symbol with attached people (not me in particular, but I am not the reference as an individual). The incentive to change brands is therefore less pronounced than at Amazon. It makes no difference to consumers whether they buy on Amazon or eBay. If, for example, customer ratings on Amazon are banned because of abuse, then consumers simply go to a different platform. Conversely, if Apple had to change its fees on the App Store, it wouldn't stop people from continuing to use Apple's service.

Given all that, the risk for the business of Apple through regulatory intervention is lower. I consider the remaining risk to be priced in with a P/E ratio below 17.

Takeaway

The key takeaway for Apple investors is that the risk for the whole business is low because Apple's business is more prepared for regulation. Accordingly, I remain invested with Apple.

On the contrary, I think Amazon's business is much more vulnerable to regulation. That's why I avoid Amazon and buy more Apple.

As always, I look forward to discussing this with you in more depth in the commentary section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.