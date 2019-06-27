Altus Midstream Company: High Income Concept Stock

The stock price is now more than 50% below its initial offering price. It may or may not drop further depending upon tariff and trade issues.

This new issue has dropped to the point where potential investors may want to do their homework.

Altus Midstream (ALTM) promises a lot of income in the future. Currently, the market has some obvious doubts about that scenario as the stock is dropping steadily. Nonetheless, now is probably the time for more venturesome investors to read up on the company prospects and decide when to take a position in this potential income bonanza.

As the company transitions from a "story stock" to an operating company, the future vision will be clear for the market. At that time, a proper valuation should become a standard. Right now, the vagaries of the transition clearly worry the market.

Stock Price

This new issue stock has now declined more than 50% from the offering price. Typically, more than 90% of all new issues lose more than half of the initial offering price value within the first 18 months or so. This one appears to be no exception to that general rule.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website June 1, 2019

Investors need to remember that, when selling shareholders offer shares to the public, they are making a statement that they believe they received a good deal for the shares sold. Therefore, the decline in price shown above should come as no surprise. Investors just need to be patient because the odds of a lower price are heavily in their favor.

In this case, the tariffs and trade war talk also weigh on the current pricing. But much of the Permian Basin has excess demand over capacity. Besides, no new capacity would be built without shipper commitments. Those commitments are in place for the capacity involved here.

Investors need to remember that much of the market does not become interested until pricing is marked up anywhere from 50% to 200%. Contrarian investment is hard to execute well. But that strategy often pays off handsomely. In this case, waiting for the current selling spree to run its course will serve investors well. But doing the proper homework and deciding a proper purchase level need to be done ahead of time.

Financing

This company has some excellent backing and partners. The current projected financing appears to be conservative.

Source: Altus Midstream Company May 8, 2019, Investor Presentation

Currently, the company forecasts some fairly conservative financing once the capital projects are operating and producing the guided EBITDA. Those projects are beginning to come online now. However, the last of the current projects will not be completed until 2021. That uncertainty causes the market to worry quite a bit.

The guidance above gives the company considerable leeway, should there be a delay or something worse. Still, the market hates uncertainty. Therefore, until earnings, cash flow, and EBITDA meet up with the current enterprise value of the company, this stock could wobble quite a bit. Investors, therefore, should be prepared to pick up the company at bargain pricing when that occurs.

Risks

The planned preferred stock can be paid in kind. But that type of payment simply increases the amount of preferred dividends in the future. Lengthy delays can create quite an extra burden if the full 6 period option of payment-in-kind is exercised.

There is always the risk that these projects do not deliver the expected EBITDA, cash flow or profitability.

Prime backer Apache (APA) has already deferred some production this year. Therefore, guidance for the year changed. This midstream company intends to diversify throughout the Permian. But the initial significant dependence upon the wet gas project of Apache could prove harmful to initial growth prospects if the gas market weakens significantly.

Altus does have plans to extra maximum revenue value by using the new processing plants under construction. There is hope that this would minimize the deferred production in the future.

Billion-dollar startups are far more risky, in general, than a smaller startup. Management usually has more experience. But risk generally increases exponentially with size instead of a linear relationship. Therefore, the market could discount the stock price until there is an adequate operating history whether or not the guided future distribution and EBITDA are achieved.

The Future

So far, the projects appear to be on time and on budget. Therefore, this company is off to a decent start. It will be fairly dependent upon the projects of Apache for the foreseeable future.

Source: Altus Midstream Company May 8, 2019, Investor Presentation

The diversification projects shown above will contribute materially to EBITDA in 2020. New company risk should drop considerably as these projects begin to contribute to revenues and profits.

The remaining risk is the proper buildup of supporting departments such as Accounting and Management Information Services. These risks could cause the stock to trade at a discount for a couple of years as well as an above average yield. The Apache joint venture experience should minimize that risk. Therefore, the stock price level will depend a lot upon market perception of the company as the projects shown above begin to operate.

Source: Altus Midstream Company May 8, 2019, Investor Presentation

Free cash flow, a current market favorite, is predicted as early as 2021. However, the likely opportunities available from the rapid unconventional growth should allow the company to find excellent uses for that projected free cash flow.

There is a little more risk here due to the lack of operating history and the corresponding large percentage of growth projects when compared to currently operating assets. However, right now, that risk appears minimal as no significant delays or cost overruns have been announced.

Still, the market is currently not interested in the midstream sector. Therefore, this stock could get cheaper and provide better opportunities in the near future. There is definitely not a need to jump into this investment at the current time because there is no distribution to support the stock price.

As the future unfolds that will change rapidly. The market will have a much clearer financial view of this company by December. Therefore, any initial investment should be considered between now and the end of the calendar year.

Current tariffs actions and trade war talk may depress the stock price for the near future. But sooner or later, those issues should be resolved before a serious economic slowdown. Future growth will be dependent upon the prospects of oil and gas pricing as well as demand. Right now, that future looks pretty good. But any commodity outlook can change rapidly. This stock, if it is suitable at all, is really only for the consideration of speculative investors at the current time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.