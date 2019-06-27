Mission Accomplished: Tesla Insider Easy Money Options Exhausted

Future rewards are dependent on share price growth, which until recently looked like it could shoot craps with the devil and win, but is now all hat and no cattle.

In all but a few cases, the current options now held by directors and executives are out of the money.

Fortunes have been made and fortunes have been grown by exercising these options over the last decade.

What is there not to love about Stock Options?

Stock options for directors, executives, staff and consultants. Alignment of individual targets and goals with the company targets and goals. Deferred compensation which promises potential riches, especially in the early life of a company as it crosses from private ownership to public. Tesla (TSLA) existed for seven years as a private company before launching itself onto the Masdaq on 29th June 2010. With this launch, the original debt series founders, directors, executives and key staff had common stock equity created in the public TSLA from equity or debt held in the privately held TSLA.

Prior to the public listing, on 12th June 2010, there were 66,636 stock options granted to key executives, with an average strike price 17% less than the IPO issue price of $17, and on 25th June 2010, there were an additional 7,792,447 stock options issued to directors and key executives, with an average strike price 60% less than the IPO price of $17. These options are often divided into tranches for release, governed by vesting periods and some by performance terms and conditions that need to be met or fulfilled to enable them to be exercised.

And now, at the closing bell on Tuesday 29th June 2010, TSLA directors and executives are primed and ready for the new challenge of managing and stewarding the public entity into a bright future.

Current TSLA Board of Directors and Management Team

The make-up of the current TSLA Board of Directors [BoD] and Management Team is as follows:

The current board make-up includes four directors who were investors in TSLA as a private entity prior to June 2010:

Ira Ehrenpreis; General Partner and Managing Partner of Technology Partners (TP)

Antonio J. Gracias; Founder / Managing Partner / Chief Investment Officer of Valor Equity Partners [Valor]

Steve Jurvetson; Partner at Draper Fisher Jurvetson [DFJ] (left in November 2017)

Kimball Musk; brother of Elon Musk

The remaining four directors include Robyn Denholm (Chairwoman), Larry Ellison (Oracle, software), James Murdoch (son of Rupert) and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson (extensive HR experience). It is worth noting that no-one sitting on the current board of directors has any manufacturing or industrial operations experience, other than the chairwoman, who held senior finance roles at various companies before landing at TSLA.

The management team includes Musk and JB Straubel, who was also an early investor in and employee of Tesla as a private entity prior to June 2010, and new CFO Zachary Kirkhorn.

Unsurprisingly, you will see that those who were there prior to June 2010 have profited significantly from the moonshot TSLA share price over the past several years. But now they are suffering, with the newbie directors and executives, under the weight of a deflated share price, shaky growth narrative and a market and media that are just wondering whether the boy has cried wolf just one time too many on promises, profits and plausibility.

Purchases and Sales (including exercising options)

The table below lists the results of the TSLA stock purchases and sales, including the exercising of options, by year, of the current BoD and the current Management Team, including a few directors and executives who have recently left their posts, since the public listing on 29th June 2010.

Sources: Telsa SEC Form 4 filings

The individuals who are tagged "yes" in the Private => Public column involvement in TSLA pre-date the June 2010 public listing. Included are a couple of former BoD directors, who recently (as of the 11th June 2019 Annual Meeting) did not seek re-election, Brad W. Buss and Linda Johnson Rice, and a couple of former executives who recently resigned their positions, Deepak Ahuja and John D Field.

Other than Musk, who has regularly purchased TSLA stock throughout the years (with one big sale in 2016 for tax purposes), the vast majority of the transactions underpinning the table above have been derived from the following four elements:

=> Conversion of Series A thru F Preferred Stock upon public listing

=> Exercising options for common TSLA stock

=> Taking stock through Restricted Stock Unit issues

=> Conversion of Solar City stock to TSLA stock

The five original directors (Ira, Antonio, Steve, Kimball and Brad), since the public listing of TSLA have generated $355,000,000 from sales of TSLA stock, which includes the exercising of options granted to them. This equates to an effective average annual bill for $35.5 MM per year for their services as directors. That is a lot of scratch at the director level. If they were listed in a league table, the average annual charge for their services would be:

Ira - $12.244 MM

Antonio - $9.756 MM

Steve - $7.544 MM

Kimball - $3.449 MM

Brad - $2.517 MM

Of the management team (excluding Musk who has only made one sale of TSLA stock in May 2016 for tax purposes, albeit a large one at $593.3 MM), JB Straubel has supplemented his annual salary package selectively and tactically and generated a tidy $87,000,000 with former CFO Deepak Ahuja and former Snr VP Engineering John Douglas Field both generating a nice $12,500,000 and $11,300,000.

The next table shows the same data, by individual, with the sum of cash generated from their purchases and sales of TSLA common stock. It also includes the number of shares of TSLA stock acquired, the average TSLA stock price of that stock, and the cost of the same stock, as well as the number of shares of TSLA stock sold, the average sales price and the cash generated from those sales.

Sources: Telsa SEC Form 4 filings

There is a lot than can said about what this table depicts. Three of the original directors (Ira, Antonio and Steve) liquidated a large number of shares they acquired through conversion of their Series A thru F preferred shares via the private funding rounds when TSLA was a private entity (I have not included the cost of these funding rounds in the table, which will skew the "average price of TSLA stock acquired" for the stock listed). According to that veritable tome of knowledge: Wikipedia - The beginnings - Private Funding - there were six private funding rounds raising a total of $187 MM, of which Elon is listed as having contributed $70 MM.

The current chairwoman has managed to exercise a handful of options and turn a $1 MM profit. Larry, James and Kathleen have yet to exercise any options (more on that to come). Linda managed to basically break even on her options in her short tenure. Brad Buss exercised all of his remaining "in the money options" during 1H-2019 as his time on the TSLA board drew to a close in June 2019. Kimball, who had a decent opening balance of TSLA shares rolling through 29th June 2010 from his previous investment in TSLA in its private days, the total cost of this is not shown (similar to the Ira, Antonio and Steve above). That being said, Kimball has been a regular and consistent options "exercisor" of options granted early in his tenure as a director of TSLA.

Musk, another who acquired a large number of shares in the public listing through conversion of the Series A thru F, shows an average price of TSLA stock acquired of $8.51 per share. For simplicity, if we add the $70 MM referenced above as the funds committed by Musk during these funding rounds, the average price increases to $10.28. From the SEC Form 4 filings, all of the shares Musk owns in TSLA stock are held in the Elon Musk Revocable Trust. This is a normal / standard form of estate planning. For more information on revocable trusts, advantages and disadvantages, click here

JB Straubel, Jerome and Deepak have managed to exercise options judiciously over the years, and reap the benefits. Zachary and Vaibhav are new to their roles and do not have the benefit of the original directors and executives options grants, and are just commencing on their paths. Both Zachary, Vaibhav and John show a $0.00 average price per share due to the granting (and taking up) of Restricted Stock, not options (to date).

Current Value of TSLA Stock Holdings

So we have seen the cash generated from the purchases and sales of TSLA stock above. The table below shows the TSLA holdings of the current group of directors and executives.

Sources: Tesla SEC Form 4 filings

All of the current director holdings of TSLA stock are nestled with original directors and executives. Robyn, Larry, James and Kathleen do not own ANY stock in TSLA. Not even a token 100 shares to show that they own stock in the multi-billion dollar company they are on the Board of Directors of.

So let's summarize where we are at with the current crop of directors and executives. The two tables below show the cash generated from purchases and sales of TSLA stock, plus the current holdings of TSLA stock.

First, the directors (values in thousands):

Sources: Telsa SEC Form 4 filings

Secondly, the executives (values in thousands):

Sources: Telsa SEC Form 4 filings

So we have seen the millions of dollars of cash generated and the millions (billions for Musk) of stock holdings. Now we move onto the current state of play with each of the above listed individuals options.

Oh Where Art Thou Options in the Money ...

First, some preamble. The data source for the information in the tables below has come from the TSLA SEC Form 4 filings since July 2010 through to 12th June 2019.

A typical option that is issued to an individual has a transaction date, an expiry date (after which the options are worthless) and terms and conditions governing how each option vests (available to be exercised and converted into TSLA shares). These terms and conditions often permit monthly or quarterly releases of a portion of the option, over periods of three, four, five or six years. Some have an upfront element that is effectively available immediately (5%, 10%, 15%, etc.). For the CEO (Musk), his options vest according to performance targets and milestones. The CTO (JB) and the president - Automotive (Jerome), they also have an option tranche that is tied to performance targets and milestones.

From the last ten years of SEC Form 4's, options granted to directors and executives in the early years (June 2010 to January 2014) had exercise prices ranging from $0.36 to $139.34. Most of these have a useful life of between seven (7) and ten (10) years before they expire. Other than one of the people listed above, all of these options have now been exercised, and in some rare cases, a small handful of options might have expired. The options issued after January 2014 have exercise prices ranging from $181.45 to $568.28. The live options (for the directors and executives) shown above have exercise prices ranging from $241.47 to $370.83. At the time, these exercise prices were aligned reasonably well to the TSLA share price, and the expectations implied that as the share price continued to rise, the value of these options would be unlocked.

However, with a TSLA close price on 26th June 2019 of $219.27, after flirting with $180 recently I think you are kinda startin' to figure out the color of the ink you are about see in the tables below ...

Robyn M. Denholm

The chairwoman total options position is currently underwater to the tune of $16 MM. She has 103,333 options fully vested and available to exercise, however she would need to cut a check for $4.25 MM for the privilege after exercising and selling the shares. They don't expire until 2021 and 2022, so there's still time for these to come back into the money.

Ira Ehrenpreis

Ira is in a similar situation as Robyn, underwater by $13.427 MM, holding 74,000 options fully vested and available to exercise, but at a cost of $2.9 MM after exercising and selling the shares. With another three years of shelf life, these options still could prove to have value. But having generated $122 MM of cash from purchases and sales of TSLA stock over the past 10 years, and holding another $5.2 MM of stock likely softens some of the blow of this current position.

Larry Ellison

Larry is almost working for free as a director of TSLA!! He only holds 8,334 options fully vested and available to exercise, but would need to send a check for about a million dollars when he exercises and sells the shares.

Antonio J. Gracias

Antonio is in a similar position to Ira. Has 101,000 options ready to exercise, but would need to send a $3.7 MM check for the privilege. But the $97.5 MM of cash generated from purchases and sales over the last ten years, and the current holdings valued at $61 MM, you would think that Antonio will be able to ride out these options for the next three years of shelf life up to their expiry in June 2022.

Steve Jurvetson

Steve 17,223 options ready to exercise, but would need to send a $700,000 check for the privilege. With $75.4 MM of cash generated from purchases and sales over the last ten years, and current holdings valued at $7.5 MM, Steve will likely be riding out these out of the money options with Ira and Antonio.

James Murdoch

James doesn't have any fully vested option tranches, but has some available to exercise. But they are so far from being in the money at the moment, they likely sit on a dusty shelf next to some old vinyl LPs and a complete set of 1981 Encyclopedia Britannica.

Kimball Musk

Kimball has 50,000 options ready to go, for the roll out price of only $2.1 MM. Three more years for these to get closer to the money. The $34.5 MM of cash extracted from purchasing and selling TSLA stock, plus holdings of $32.5 MM earn Kimball a chair at the Ira, Antonio and Steve table waiting for these to come good.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson

Kathleen shares James' pain. A small number of options available to be exercised, but significantly under water. Several years of shelf life left before they expire, they have been laid down in the wine rack next to some powerful big red wines from Australia.

Elon Musk

Access to options for Elon are all governed by performance targets and milestones. Some of these performance targets and milestones (on the 20 MM options) that appear to be further out of reach now than six months ago after posting a strong 4Q-18 financial result.

JB Straubel

JB has access to a combination platter of fully-vested options that would deliver a nice cash bump of $1.5 MM if exercised and sold on 26th June 2019. Chump change for someone who has generated cash of $87.1 MM from purchasing and selling TSLA stock over the last 10 years, and holds another $67.2 MM of TSLA stock. None of the combination platter is in danger of expiring anytime soon, so there really is no rush. JB also is in possession of a large block of 220,000 options dependent upon performance targets being met (these are not listed in the SEC Form 4's), that are still comfortably in the money. Given that these were issued in 2014 I would have to make an educated assumption that a portion of these have vested and are available to be exercised. Of all the directors and executive listed, I think JB is best placed to generate some solid cash flow from his current crop of options.

Zachary J Kirkhorn

Zachary has a number of Restricted Stock Units that issue quarterly. The majority of his options are priced well out of the money. He was granted 2000 options at an exercise price of $28.45, a blast from the past (well pre-January 2014). I feel for Zachary. He has taken on a serious position in what I would call a difficult company to manage financially. I find it rather cheap that TSLA couldn't figure out a way to grant him a decent swag of options (10,000) at an exercise price that would have been well in the money when issued (say $30 to $100).

Jerome Guillen

Jerome has some options in the money, albeit has performance milestones to achieve to unlock some or all of that (these are not listed in the SEC Form 4's). Jerome is in a solid position to add to the $6.6 MM of cash already generated from purchasing and selling of TSLA stock.

Vaibhav Taneja

Vaibhav is in a similar position to Zachary, with about half the Restricted Stock Units and options (which makes sense as CAO to CFO). He wasn't lucky enough to get a small number of options at the pre-January 2014 exercise price though.

Where to from here?

Other than a few of the individuals above, who have options in the money, and parking any performance related option packages to one side (Elon, JB and Jerome), ALL of the current options held by the directors and executives are out of the money. The TSLA share price needs to clear $250/$260 for some of these options to break even, add another $40/$50 to get to the $300 a share for others to break even, and another $30 to $70 to get to $330 to $370 a share for the rest to break even.

This would be some serious upward movement. If you're bullish on TSLA, you might consider this a relatively easily achievable target, to move through $250 to $300 to $350 and beyond. With new product lines coming, a Chinese factory under construction with a huge capacity to produce cheaper vehicles (cost to produce), autonomy, FSD (full-self-driving), etc. this doesn't seem too far fetched that the share price could climb again, even in the near term.

If you are bearish on TSLA, you might consider a share price greater than $275 to $300 highly unlikely to be repeated again. Lack of profitability driven by lower ASPs, delivery chaos, competition, additional borrowings or equity raises (over and above the US $1.5 billion needed to complete the China factory), a CEO that has shown erratic behaviors at times, makes grandiose statements and proclamations, and shares his time with other companies he is CEO at.

Share price coulda woulda shoulda! What does this mean for holders of these options? In simple terms, for those who have already generated millions or tens of millions of dollars from purchasing and selling TSLA stock, probably not too much. This is part of the game. The options that are vesting currently, or have vested in full generally expire in 2021 or 2022, so these can be parked for the time being.

On the flip side, becoming accustomed to sitting on millions of dollars of potential cash and profits that can be accessed quickly and painlessly, or by updating a predefined plan filed with the company for exercising the options, and then having no easy money to access could cause some discomfort.

Taking this a step further beyond the directors and the executives, to the remaining management, staff and consultants who would be hoping to cash in on some options they had been granted to compensate them for taking on the risk of earning a lower base salary package than what they could have earned at other employers. If the "most important" directors and executives at TSLA are under water between 2 feet to 10 feet, what of these poor folks? You can only imagine the mood and temperature at the office and facilities where you have that sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach that your options are so far out of the money they might not be worth the paper they are printed on.

Could these option grants (after January 2014) to other executives and management (with their likely exercise prices of $180 and higher) be a factor in the large number of executive departures that TSLA has suffered since the start of 2016 (per the excellent list compiled by Paul Huettner, CFA here - TSLA Executive Departure List) currently at 216 (+1 - Peter Hochholdinger VP of Production). Maybe, maybe not, possibly? It would be hard to accurately gauge without conducting a poll of all of those who have departed. I think you could assume that it would have played a part in some departures.

Another impact of having a large amount of out of the money options on your books is how difficult it is to attract capable talent to replace the departures or to poach a top operator from another organization. You are selling a frantic growth story, where your options available to induce the talent to join exercise at $290 to $350, but your current share price is languishing at $220 off a recent multi-year low of $180. You know you don't have an unlimited bank balance to lavish money on talent. It puts the company in a difficult position to be able to sell the story with a straight face when you can't come to the table with a compelling financial package with some near-term gratification.

Replacing the 2010 Plan with the 2019 Plan

Below is a snip of the 2018 10-K Equity Plan summary, where you can see the average exercise price of the options held at Dec-2018 was $273.40.

At the recent annual board meeting held on 11th June, a vote was taken to cancel the balance of the "2010 Equity Incentive Plans" and replace it with the new "2019 Equity Incentive Plans." The impact of this decision should flow through the above table. Perhaps an update will be published in 10-Q for 2Q19, however to date TSLA have only updated this table in the annual 10-K filings. Here's hoping that the 2019 plan provides a new tranche of options with exercise prices closer to $200.

The curtain call for Easy Money Options

Other than JB Straubel, who still has a small position of the pre-Jan-2014 options, they have all been exhausted. The options have been exercised. The shares have been taken. The shares have been sold. Some of the shares have been retained. The curtain has been drawn.

The options that remain are so far from being easy money it's difficult to visualize what the share price would need to grow to and what would be needed to drive the share price to that level, to achieve easy money status. For mine, the only hope for the TSLA share price is to hitch a ride on Cathie Wood's intergalactic ark to 4000 Fantasy Avenue to create another opportunity for the same financial gains and fortunes that several directors and executives have accumulated, aggregated, collected and gathered.

