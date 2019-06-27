Gold Weekly: Rally Set To Continue

Our July target for GLDM is at $14.55 per share.

Despite a substantial improvement in gold’s positioning, we expect upward pressure in gold prices to continue over the next month.

Speculators are the most bullish on gold since November 2017, having lifted their net long position for a third uninterrupted week over June 11-18.

GLDM has overshot our June target, reaching a high of $14.34 per share this week.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (GLDM) because we think that is the best pure-play ETF to assert exposure to spot gold prices.

GLDM has overshot our June target of $13.5 per share, reaching its highest point since the Fund launched in July 2018 at $14.34 per share.

While gold’s positioning has improved substantially in recent weeks, it is not yet stretched on the long side. As such, we expect upward pressure in the gold price and GLDM to continue over the next month.

Although dips cannot be ruled out amid overbought technical conditions, we would buy the dips at any rate.

For July, we see GLDM trading at $14.55, marking a nearly 3% appreciation from current levels.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Speculators lifted their net long exposure to Comex gold for a third uninterrupted week over the latest reporting period of June 11-18.

The net spec length in Comex gold increased by 62 tonnes over June 11-18, representing 4% of open interest and 2% of annual physical demand for gold.

The net spec length is now at 39% of OI, having moved closer to its historical high of 52% of OI established in July 2016.

While gold’s spec positioning has improved markedly in recent weeks, there is still some dry powder from non-commercials to deploy on the long side.

As speculative positioning tends to move from one extreme to another, we would not be surprised if the gold’s net spec length revisits its historical high of 52% of open interest, which would be equivalent to 850 tonnes, implying an increase of 214 tonnes from its current level of 636 tonnes. This would have a strong impact on Comex gold spot prices in our view.

Implications for GLDM: As we believe that gold’s spec positioning is likely to become as bullish as it was in July 2016, we expect significant speculative buying over the next month, which should push gold spot prices still higher, thereby lifting the value of GLDM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

Gold ETF holdings increased for a fourth week in a row last week, according to our estimates.

Gold net inflows totaled 39 tonnes last week, marking the largest weekly increase in gold ETF holdings since July 2016.

Gold ETF holdings are now at their highest level since May 2013, having increased by roughly 30 tonnes in the year to date.

Source: Orchid Research

There is a clearly positive swing in investor sentiment toward gold since the start of June. While it was initially triggered by the dovish signal from the Fed and expectations that other major central banks will follow through, it has been reinforced by a strengthening momentum.

There is a reflexive process between investor conviction that gold will deliver well at this stage of the cycle (boosting ETF buying and gold prices) and firmer gold prices (boosting investor conviction that gold will deliver well and ETF buying).

This feedback loop is likely to continue longer. As our friends from JPM showed in their recent quarterly report, gold has “unique late-cycle characteristics”, and as such “tends to perform exceptionally well during such late-cycle periods, as long as the US dollar trades at least to neutral”.

Source: JPM

Implications for GLDM: The marked increase in gold ETF inflows boosts monetary demand for gold, which in turns exerts upward pressure on Comex gold spot prices, benefiting GLDM’s value.

Technicals

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

GLDM overshot last week our June target of $13.5 per share.

It reached this week a fresh high of $14.34 per share, its highest since the Fund launched in July last year.

Although the momentum is strongly positive, GLDM looks overbought on its RSI, which could result in some turbulence in the near term.

That said, we expect higher highs in July so “buying the dips” seem to us the best trading strategy at this juncture.

Closing thoughts

As we noted in a previous note, we believe that gold has entered a new bullish regime in which bullish news impacts are relatively more positive for its price than the bearish news impact that negatively affects its price.

Although gold’s positioning has improved substantially in recent weeks, it is not yet stretched on the long side, suggesting that upward pressure in prices is likely to continue over the next month or so.

In this context, we expect GLDM to reach $14.55 per share in July, representing a 2.5% appreciation from its current level. We would take advantage of a possible dip to extend our net long exposure to GLDM.

We reiterate our target of $13.5 per share for June.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.