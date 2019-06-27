Okta: If You Have To Ask, You Can't Afford It

Stockholders may wish to sell call options against the stock position to generate income as opposed to selling the stock.

This stock is given a rating of neutral due to the extreme valuation. Investors should wait for a better entry point.

As with most high-growth companies, valuation is lofty, but in the case of Okta, valuation is extreme.

Powered by three massive tech trends (cloud, digital transformations and security), Okta, Inc. (OKTA) is quickly becoming the dominant player in identity management solutions, a new approach to security based on Zero Trust. The company provides subscription-based services that ensure only the right people and devices have access to specific resources. Identities are becoming the single control point across users, devices, and networks.

In general, software companies with recurring revenues, either subscription-based or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), such as Okta have been outperforming the stock market by a significant margin for some time. While Okta is executing very well and has an extremely promising future, the stock valuation is the highest amongst all of the digital transformation stocks that I track. I expect that there will be a general market pullback in the next few months which may lead to a better entry point. This leads me to assign a neutral rating for Okta.

Instead of taking profits, stockholders may wish to sell out-of-the-money call options against their Okta position as the call options have pretty lofty valuations as well. Some decent income can be generated from this stock using covered calls.

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in my last article on Everbridge (EVBG), high growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures such as revenue growth, the software company "rule of 40," and my favorite: company performance relative to analyst estimates.

Revenue Growth

Okta had a good year with a YoY revenue growth of 53%. The company's three-year annual growth rate of 67% is extraordinary. Management has guided to an increase in revenues of 36-37% for 2020, but I expect it will overachieve as it has done in the past (more on that later).

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Not only is Okta growing at a rate of 50+% per year, but the recurring revenue business model also provides very smooth graduation in revenues from quarter to quarter. Something that you don't generally see with software companies that still sell perpetual licenses.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Okta's free cash flow margin has been steadily increasing since the company went public in 2017, starting from negative 30% FCF margin up to positive 2% for the most recent trailing 12 months.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Another encouraging sign is the company's gross margin which has been slowly climbing and is now close to 74%.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

Analysts' Estimates

Examining how a company performs versus analysts' estimates gives me a feel for how conservative the management is and how well it communicates with the investment community. This is a good predictor of what to expect in future quarterly results. With that said, Okta has an extremely good record of beating analysts' estimates. The company has exceeded estimates for the last five quarters for both sales and EPS. In fact, it not only exceeded but also trounced estimates. This leads me to believe that the 2020 YoY revenue guidance of 36-37% is conservative and may actually end up in the mid-40s.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

The Rule of 40

Analysts are challenged when it comes to valuing software companies. While these companies tend to generate high revenue growth rates, they also tend to be unprofitable due to large investments in research and development and sales and marketing. Discounting future cash flows requires many assumptions that are typically unreliable and difficult to support.

One industry metric that is often used for early- to mid-stage software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

Some analysts interpret the Rule of 40 as follows: as long as a company's growth rate is at least 40 percentage points higher than its free cash flow margin, a high-growth SaaS company can burn cash in order to drive growth.

Cash Burn

Okta is definitely burning cash. All one has to do is look at the S&GA and R&D expenses as a percentage of revenues. The ratio of S&GA to revenues is approximately 104%, much higher than what would be expected from a more mature software company that would have a figure typically around 50-60%.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

R&D expenses for the most recent 12 months work out to be approximately 27% of revenues. Between SG&A and R&D expenses, Okta is spending 130% of revenues.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

The company is outspending the revenues that are coming in and will likely do so for several years to come. The management has stated as much in the latest quarterly report.

According to the Rule of 40, the cash burn is OK so long as revenue growth plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more.

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 53% + 2% = 55%

In the case of Okta, the cash burn appears to be "acceptable."

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that a company's Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is a company's valuation divided by its revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS Excel for 48 software stocks from my Digital Transformation stock list. A linear trend line is plotted through the scatter plot that represents best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score.

(Source: Portfolio123.com)

As can be seen from the above graph, the Okta valuation (EV/Sales) is the furthest from the best-fit line through the data points.

The rest of this analysis is somewhat controversial. For me at least, it seems logical to assume higher valuation for higher growth companies, and I use the best-fit line to gauge a company's valuation relative to the rest of the stocks in the custom universe. This is a relative valuation, not absolute as one would attempt to get using a DCF calculation.

Based on the above chart, Okta's stock price is extremely overvalued relative to the rest of the digital transformation stocks in my custom universe.

For this reason, I have to give Okta a neutral rating.

If You Already Own Okta Stock

If you own Okta stock, instead of taking profits, you might consider writing out-of-the-money call options against your stock position. With the lofty prices being quoted for call options, you should be able to generate 10% for one month's work (or less time).

For example, a recent price for the Okta stock is $119.72. July 26th call options with a strike price of $120 can be sold for approximately $14, generating more than 10% income. Note, however, that this play does cap future stock gains. That is the downside.

Summary

Powered by three massive tech trends (cloud, digital transformations, and security), Okta has become a leader in identity management solutions. The company has YoY revenue growth of 53% and is likely to achieve significant growth for several years. Sales & Marketing plus R&D expenses are expected to grow commensurately. The company scores quite well on the Rule of 40, a rule of thumb that estimates a software company's health. But Okta has an extreme valuation, and it is best to wait for a market correction before buying this stock. I, therefore, assign a neutral rating to the company. Stockholders may wish to sell call options against the stock position in order to generate income as opposed to taking profits.

