Lundin Mining Is Ready For Lift-Off

The shares are relatively undervalued to peers and the stock is now due for outperformance because of management's growth strategy.

Note: this trade idea was originally published on June 17, 2019, for Industrial Minefinder™ subscribers when Lundin Mining was trading for CAN $6.76/USD $5.03 (end of day close).

Introduction

Canadian-based Lundin Mining (LUN.TO, OTCPK:LUNMF) is a base metals producer with revenues heavily weighted towards copper (~75%). At this stage of its progression, it is fair to lump Lundin in with primary copper producers such as Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Antofagasta (ANTO.L; OTC:ANFGF; OTCPK:ANFGY), and Southern Copper (SCCO) for comparative purposes.

Lundin's stock price was almost cut in half from its 2017 peak to its 2018 bottom but have been on the rebound in 2019. The following weekly logarithmic chart shows this:

Chart courtesy of barchart.com

The message of the lower trend line here is that copper has significant support at $6,000 per tonne ($2.72 per lb.). There is no impetus for Majors to develop new projects below this price. For example, Freeport-McMoRan, the world's largest publicly-traded copper producer, has had average annual total costs on a copper equivalent basis of $2.51 per lb. over the last 3 years (total costs is my own metric calculated as Revenue - Free Cash Flow/Copper Equivalent Production). In reality, the Majors want to be assured of at least $3 per lb. (longer term) to develop new projects. The copper market is in a deficit and the long-term fundamentals are potentially exceptional if electric vehicle adoption materializes as anticipated. A primary focus of many of the Majors is adding to their copper segments. These Majors are now exercising discipline. They are essentially waiting for a fundamental shift in the market and the longer they wait, the stronger the eventual upward price move is going to be.

At the same time, the message of the upper trend line is that negative global economic and trade sentiment has put a lid on the copper price for now.

Then, we have shares of Lundin Mining breaking out of its downtrend. What is the story here?

Chapada Acquisition

On April 15, 2019, Lundin announced the acquisition of the Chapada copper-gold mine from Yamana Gold (AUY) for $800 million. Chapada had operating income of $206.2 million in 2018 which was also a year of subdued copper prices (~$2.80 per lb.). Assuming a 30% tax rate, this adds $.20 in earnings per share. Lundin only earned $.29 per share in 2018, so this could boost earnings by 69%. The stock spiked for a few days after the announcement but then rolled over. Now that the market has had a bit more time to digest the impact, we are now starting to see shares of Lundin really gain traction.

Data by YCharts

Lundin certainly did not overpay for Chapada. At my long-term metals prices ($3 per lb. copper and $1,300 per oz. gold), it will pay for itself in less than 3 years and ultimately boost returns on invested capital. Furthermore, it is a producing mine in a decent jurisdiction which reduces a lot of headaches and its 664 million tonnes of Proven & Probable Reserves have about 28 years left. It's low grade, however. Reserves are .25% copper and .16 g/t gold - with weak recoveries (83% and 57% respectively). And this means a lot of tailings (in Brazil). This could explain why a primary gold producer like Yamana decided to offload its lowest cost mine, however, this deal was probably in the works before the Vale (VALE) tailings damn disaster which alleviates my concerns.

The Chapada Tailings Storage Facility:

Source: Lundin Mining investor presentation

On a copper production basis, Chapada's 2018 and 2017 operating costs were $2.08 and $1.99 per lb. (2018 = $269.2 million of operating costs divided by 129.2 million lbs. of copper production and 2017 = $253.4 million of operating costs divided by 127.3 million lbs. of copper production). For comparison, the average of the 10 highest producing copper mines in the world in 2018 was $1.91 per lb. However, on a copper equivalent basis (including gold value), operating costs have averaged $1.45 per lb. Despite the lower grades, the added gold value makes Chapada a high margin mine.

Weak Dividend Doesn't Help

Lundin could help its share price by boosting its dividend which at 1.6% is relatively weak compared to copper miner peers and makes enduring a sentiment bear market unappealing. Antofagasta yields 4.4% (my 2019 estimate) and the stock trades at a 12-month forward looking multiple that is twice that of Lundin's (15.4 vs. 7.4 based on my estimates) and yet the two miners have similar financial and operating metrics. In the current low-yielding market environment, investors are paying up for dividend yields. Lundin's shareholders could be suffering from a weak dividend policy but on the other hand, if the copper bull gets out like I think it will, then Lundin's growth focus should pay off with relative outperformance.

Lundin's management could be doing a better job of communicating why the future of copper is indeed bright and why their strategy of investing in growth - especially when sentiment is poor - is the right thing to be doing. Freeport-McMoRan's CEO, Richard Adkerson, has done a better job of this. This could help alleviate some of the penalty they may be getting for a weaker dividend.

Another Acquisition Likely

Lundin entered 2019 with essentially no debt. Assuming it borrows $500 million to help finance Chapada, then its debt to EBITDA leverage would still only be .5. Another acquisition could be in the cards and management has said as much. With large gold producer mergers in the works, there could be some copper assets that these guys would be happy to shed. Perhaps Lundin can pick up another quality copper-gold asset in this environment.

Copper equivalent ("CE") production will be at roughly 475,000 tonnes in 2020. A $1 billion acquisition could add another 100,000 tonnes of production assuming the same CE capital intensity of the Chapada purchase. This could boost 12- to 24-month forward-looking earnings to the $1.35 per share range and put the stock at 4 times forward-looking earnings. Given that the stock is currently trading for only USD $5.41 per share, one could make a good case for shares to double in short order. The full digestion of another acquisition could be enough to get Lundin's stock price lifting off without copper having too.

Strategic Conclusion

I am not ready to say that Lundin's management inspires me, however, the stock is just too cheap here, the chart looks good, and another acquisition could be announced at some point this year for another added boost.

At only 6.9 times, my 12-month forward-looking earnings estimate of $.79 per share, Lundin is trading at the lowest valuation of all the primary copper producers that I cover through Industrial Minefinder™. This alone would not be enough for me, but the chart here is pointing to a break out higher and a valuation adjustment in the works. I see Lundin breaking out even before copper simply due to this significant undervaluation.

Finally, I will leave you with my favorite copper chart - the long-term historical monthly log chart - from which you can draw your own conclusions about whether or not this is a good time to be investing in copper miners:

Chart courtesy of barchart.com

What I like about Lundin Mining here is that it offers ample upside opportunity through its own growth initiatives even without higher copper prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lundin Mining is a holding in some client & family portfolios that I manage. I have an economic interest in the stock. I'm an investment advisor and owner of True Vine Investments, a Registered Investment Advisor in the State of Pennsylvania (U.S.A.). I screen electronic communications from prospective clients in other states to ensure that I do not communicate directly with any prospect in another state where I have not met the registration requirements or do not have an applicable exemption. Any investment advice or recommendations involving securities referenced in this article is general in nature and geared towards a readership of sophisticated investors. This article does not involve an attempt to effect transactions in a specific security nor constitute specific investment advice to any particular individual. It does not take into account the specific financial situation, investment objectives, or particular needs of any specific person who may read this article. Individual investors are encouraged to independently evaluate specific investments and consult a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual; however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive analysis. Positive comments made regarding this article should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of my abilities to act as an investment advisor.