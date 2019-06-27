Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS) CEO Timothy Boyd on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call June 27, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Norberto Aja - Managing Director, JCIR, IR

Timothy D. Boyd - President and CEO

Christopher J. Bub - CFO, VP and Secretary

Jesse K. Boyd - SVP of Operations

Conference Call Participants

Brad Boyer - Stifel Nicolaus

Barton Crockett - DCFstocks LLC

Operator

Norberto Aja from Investor Relations, you may begin your call.

Norberto Aja

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Peak Resorts fiscal 2019 fourth quarter conference call. On the call with me today are Tim Boyd, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Chris Bub, our Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jesse Boyd, our Vice President of Operations.

We’ll get started in just a minute with management’s presentation and comments. But before doing so, let me read the Safe Harbor disclosure. Today’s conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as anticipate, intend, plan, goal, believe, estimate, expect, future, likely, may, should, will and other similar references to future periods.

Examples of forward-looking statements include among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to revenue and reported EBITDA, expected operating results, such as revenue growth and profitability, cash balances, market demand, cost efficiencies and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurance of future performance. Instead they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements on today's call include among others, the risks described in today's news announcement and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the company's reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statement made by us on today's call is based solely on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made, June 27, 2019. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Today's call and webcast will also include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of SEC Regulation G. When required, a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in today's press release as well as in the company's website.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Tim Boyd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Peak Resorts. Please go ahead, Tim.

Timothy D. Boyd

Thank you, Norberto, and good morning everyone. Thanks for joining us on the call today to review our fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results. Joining me is Chris Bub, our CFO and Jesse Boyd, our VP of Operations. Our successful fiscal 2019 fourth quarter concluded a record fiscal 2019 for Peak Resorts, a year in which we dramatically increased the scale of our business through the acquisition of Snow Time and completed significant capital projects at two of our largest resorts.

Thanks to the hard work of our teams, we accomplished these goals while delivering an exceptional experience for our guests. For the 2019 fiscal year, revenue increased 40% to $184.4 million, while reported EBITDA nearly doubled compared to the prior year to $49.8 million. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, Peak Resorts generated quarterly revenue and reported EBITDA that also reached all-time highs.

This was largely as a result of both our acquisition of the three Snow Time resorts, which expanded our portfolio to 17 resorts across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, as well as organic growth driven by the initiatives we've undertaken over the past 12 to 24 months across our resorts. Our solid results also benefited from the work done by our operating teams to continually find ways to be more efficient and effective in everything that we do.

As a result, fiscal 2019 fourth quarter revenue grew by 53% to $85.5 million, and reported EBITDA grew by 72% to $36.9 million. At the same time, revenue and reported EBITDA were up by 11% and 14% in the quarter respectively, on an organic basis. When we took Peak public in late 2014, we told investors that we would grow the business in three key ways: By leveraging our existing assets to drive visitation and spend per visit; and by improving operating efficiencies to drive reported EBITDA; and then finally by pursuing strategic transactions and infrastructure investments to expand and improve our mountain portfolio.

Nearly five years later, I believe you will agree with me that we're delivering on these goals and that we have successfully position Peak for further growth along each of these avenues. Now that we have concluded a full ski season of ownership, the addition of Liberty, Roundtop and Whitetail to our portfolio late in calendar 2018 has been a great success for our company.

Each of the three resorts delivered healthy revenue and improved profitability through the 2018-2019 ski season, despite the fact that we have barely begun to implement our operating strategies, our customer centric initiatives. The ski season at Liberty Roundtop and Whitetail got underway a bit later due to late November and early December warm weather, leading to roughly 15 to 20 day decline in operating days at each resort. And in spite of the significant headwind, we were able to grow reported EBITDA contribution from the three resorts over the prior year.

We're very pleased with the results from Liberty Roundtop and Whitetail so far and we're excited to complete several capital projects and more fully implement our operating strategies to position them for further growth in the upcoming ski seasons. We believe these will allow the three resorts to become a more significant contributor to our financial performance in the fiscal 2020 and beyond.

Our acquisition of Hunter back in the early 2016 also reflects the success we're having across our operational and strategic initiatives, particularly with the addition of the Hunter North terrain expansion at the beginning of the 2018, ‘19 ski season. The expanded footprint of Hunter, including more parking availability, increased uphill lift capacity, and roughly 25% more terrain allowed us to drive a healthy increase in visitation this past season, and more efficiently be able to handle visitors across what we believe is the jewel of the Catskills and one of New York metropolitan areas premier ski destinations.

We fully expect the benefits from the Hunter North expansion to further ramp up over a period of several years and believe that Hunter will be a source of growth in the seasons ahead.

Looking at the 2018-2019 ski season as a whole, our results benefited from the ongoing efforts to leverage our existing assets and drive visitation. These efforts started on day one as we opened both Mount Snow and Wildcat on October 27, our earliest ever opening day for each resort. At Mount Snow visitation was up yet again and the addition of the new Carinthia Base Lodge allowed us to provide a markedly better experience for our guests. It also allowed us to improve the overall access to our flagship resort and generally transform the on mountain experience.

At Mount Snow as well as at Hunter and many of our other resorts, we took an aggressive approach to snowmaking as we leveraged our extensive and increasingly efficient infrastructure to lay down base coverage and resurface terrain after periods of variable weather, delivering great conditions throughout the year.

Overall, I'd characterize the weather throughout the 2018-2019 season as average, and believe that our operating results highlight our ability to provide guests with predictable conditions throughout the winter, even in the face of less than ideal weather.

I said this last quarter and I'll say it again today, we've gotten to the point where our educated guests know that they can expect a certain level of conditions and enjoy a world class experience regardless of the weather. As a leading provider of drive-through skiing and riding throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, Peak can deliver a great experience all winter long. And the fact that the vast majority of our customers can easily access our mountains by car sets us up from other operators.

A key to driving the visitation to our resorts in the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic is the Peak Pass, our unique multi-mountain Season Pass. Despite the various competitive incursions into the Northeast market, we have not seen any meaningful impact on our ability to grow our Peak Pass sales. In fact, the truth was very much the opposite, as season pass sales increased by 18% on unit basis and by approximately 20% on a revenue basis for the 2018-2019 ski season.

And we continue to refine our marketing and data analytics initiatives around our season pass sales and I believe these efforts have truly established the Peak Pass as the best multi-mountain pass offering for the vast majority of skiers and riders in the northeast and the Mid-Atlantic. It's also important to note that the introduction of the Peak Pass to our new customers at Liberty Roundtop and Whitetail has gone quite well as we've experienced strong Peak Pass sales for our customers who call these mountains their home.

While growing our business and ensuring that we provide a best-in-class experience we also worked diligently to operate in the most efficient manner possible. As labor and other costs continue to rise across our business, we are mindful that we must balance team member availability with guests demand to meet our guests needs when they arrive at one of our mountains.

As I noted earlier, we will spend much of the summer working at Liberty, Roundtop and Whitetail to further implement our operating strategies. But this does not mean that the rest of our resorts will continue operating as they did this past season. We're also going to continue to challenge our General Managers at our other 14 resorts to further refine their operations to ensure that we grow profitably, and not just for the sake of revenue growth.

Fiscal 2019 was a year in which we dramatically changed our business as we positioned ourselves for future success. We delivered remarkably improved operating results, both organically and through the Snow Time acquisition, we increased our overall visitation and provided our guests with a great experience to the 2018-2019 ski season. We also created a foundation for long term value creation for our shareholders.

I know that you've heard this before, but Peak Resorts is confident, now that we have the right mountains, the right amenities, the right passes and the right market positioning to continue to grow. I also note that our entire team deserves thanks for a job well done in fiscal 2019.

We're truly excited for the future and look forward to a great upcoming 2019-2020 ski season and fiscal 2020.

Now with that, I'm going to turn the call over to Jesse for some additional comments. Jesse?

Jesse K. Boyd

Thanks, Tim. Before handing the call over to Chris for a review of our financials, I want to briefly comment on the 2018-2019 ski season, our to-date season past sales for the 2019-2020 season and some of the improvements we're undertaking at our resorts this summer.

As Tim mentioned, we had an exciting 2018-2019 ski season, which featured our earliest ever openings, some later than normal closing, and good snow conditions throughout. In particular, the seasons saw Peak Resorts debut a new Base Lodge at Mount Snow open significant new terrain at Hunter Mountain began the full integration of Tree Resorts into our operating platform and sell more Peak passes than ever before.

The season also saw Peak Resorts drive all-in skier visits to more than 2.1 million and Tubing visits to more than 300,000 across our 17 resorts. Furthermore, the season saw revenue per skier visit and revenue per visit rise to respective all-time highs. Importantly, we achieved this success despite often challenging weather conditions from extreme cold, which kept visitation light at times, to warm and rainy periods which forced us to resurface significant amounts of train.

Peak Resorts demonstrated to our guests that they will find optimum and consistent conditions whenever they visit. This is because of our snowmaking and grooming infrastructure, and our talented snowmaking and grooming teams are among the best in the industry. And we're committed to doing the work necessary to provide great consistent experience even when the weather isn't fully cooperating.

To put a bit more perspective around the skier visit metrics, our total skier visits in fiscal 2019 were up roughly 28% over the prior year, including the three Snow Time resorts. If we exclude those three resorts, our total skier visits were up approximately 7%. This compares favorably to our industry-wide visits in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, which were up approximately 4% for the season, and clearly demonstrate that Peak Resorts is taking share and growing at a rate that exceeds the market.

Moving on to the Peak Pass, as we reported, total Peak Pass sales for the 2018-2019 season were up year over year by approximately 18% on a unit basis and by approximately 20% on a revenue basis. These were very good results for the recently concluded season. And we were pleased with the continued interest in our multi-mountain pass program.

Since introducing our 2019-2020 Peak Pass offerings back in early March, offerings which include access to Liberty, White Tail and Roundtop in Pennsylvania, as well as our Ohio resorts, sales have been very strong. We reported that overall Season Pass sales for the 2019-2020 season, including the sales of the Peak Pass, were up year over year by approximately 21% on a unit basis and by approximately 20% on a revenue basis through the discounted sales window which closed at the end of April. Importantly, that momentum has carried forward into early summer.

As Tim noted, we have seen very good response to the Peak Pass from customers at Liberty, White Tail and Roundtop. Since our acquisition of these resorts, we made the decision to simplify their season pass structure by adding them to the Peak Pass platform. While change to customer buying patterns inevitably creates growing pains, our newest customers are recognizing that the Peak Pass is a great value and provides them with flexibility to ski at those three mountains as well as our other two mountains in Pennsylvania and also our Northeastern resorts.

As we look forward to fiscal 2020 and the 2019-2020 ski season our work to improve continues. We are currently undertaking roughly $3.5 million in snow making enhancements at Liberty, Whitetail and Roundtop, which should provide us with more capacity to handle adverse weather while improving the efficiency of our snowmaking infrastructure. We are also enhancing the F&B offerings at Whitetail, particularly as we will enter the upcoming ski season with the ability to serve alcoholic beverages at the resort thanks to a liquor license that was awarded to us by Montgomery Township in Pennsylvania.

We also recently completed the construction and opened our new Zipline at Hidden Valley in Missouri. This new amenity at Hidden Valley has received very good interests and we believe the Zipline will allow Hidden Valley to become a true Four Season resort. Regarding our 637 skiable acres across Attitash, Crotched and Wildcat in New Hampshire we are also underway on various projects to improve both the on and off mountain experience for our guests including upgrades to our lodge areas and lifts.

We’ve also implemented a number of operational changes across our New Hampshire resorts that we are confident will yield positive results going forward. Collectively these three resorts enjoyed their best season in the last five to seven years with Wildcat having a record 2018- 2019 season.

As you would imagine there are too many projects to list here that will keep our teams busy refining our F&B program, adding snowmaking capacity, upgrading snow guns to new high-efficiency models, updating our rental fleet and deploying new technology around our marketing, social media and sales initiatives. These behind-the-scenes projects are not as eye-catching as new base lodges or terrain expansion, but they are always vital to our long-term success.

Looking forward to the summer we have scheduled a wide variety of events to leverage the amazing resources across our resorts to continue to generate revenue during the seasonably slower part of the year for us, including food and beer festivals, concerts, outdoor entertainment and events and on mountain activities such as Ziplines and mountain biking. We continue to put a great deal of effort and investment towards making our mountains year round destination and we were pleased to see that we are making progress on this front.

All-in I think you will agree that peak resorts is well positioned for the 2019-2020 ski season and those to follow.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Chris Bub to review our financial results in greater detail. Chris?

Christopher J. Bub

Thanks, Jesse and good morning, everyone. Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter revenue reached a record $85.5 million, an increase of 53% from $56 million in the comparable prior-year quarter. While the inclusion of Snow Time properties in our results was the largest contributor to our strong quarterly performance we did record roughly 11% organic revenue growth across our legacy resorts.

Net revenue growth can be seen across all revenue categories including a 58% increase in lift and tubing ticket, 34% rise in food and beverage, a105% increase in equipment rental revenue and 81% increase in ski instruction revenue and a 36% increase in retail revenue on a year-over-year fourth quarter basis. This increase is not only from Snow Time but includes organic growth as well. The only exception was the hotel and lodging revenue which was down roughly 6% as a result of our strategic and economically prudent decisions to exit on management of the Attitash Hotel.

These results showcase the success and high returns associated with our initiatives and investments across the resorts. Guests today expect much more than just an enjoyable experience, as they make their way down the mountain. Today they expect and frankly demand various food and beverage outlets, an expansive retail offering, first class instruction, easily accessible equipment rental, efficient mountain access and well-maintained facilities.

Resort operating cost increased 34% or $10.7 million to $42.7 million for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. Excluding the three resorts recently acquired, resort operating costs were up approximately 1% year-over-year. Labor costs were up 30% year-over-year, driven entirely by the inclusion of Liberty, Whitetail and Roundtop and the consolidated tunnels. Excluding these resorts, labor costs were actually down year-over-year, as we effectively managed headcount throughout the quarter and at the end of the season.

We also benefited in the quarter from the removal of the Attitash Hotel from our operating results. As I noted last quarter, managing labor costs is one of the most important things we can do as a company. Our efforts to closely match seasonal needs with headcount has allowed for increased efficiency and lower costs, which has helped to offset the pressure of increased minimum wages. Managing labor will remain critical to our go-forward strategy, and we are working diligently with all of our resort teams, on hiring plans for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

The 21% year-over-year increase in power and utilities expense for the fourth quarter was mainly driven by the addition of the Snow Time properties, as well as our continued snowmaking efforts to ensure the conditions remained at the highest possible level to round out the 2018-2019 season. Other resort operating costs were up 49% mainly due to the inclusion of the Snow Time properties and increased Information Technology, commission insurance and repairs and maintenance expenses to a lesser extent.

Before we move on and just to provide a little bit more color, our resort operating costs relative to our top line results represented 50% of revenue in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. This compares to 57% last year and 56% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Both general and administrative expenses and depreciation and amortization were up significantly in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 to $4.7 million and $6.1 million respectively. The increase in G&A was driven primarily by increased compensation expense as a result of our strong financial performance this year, as well as by professional service fees associated with the Snow Time acquisition.

Depreciation and amortization was also up as a result of these acquisitions, as well as the Carinthia Base Lodge and Hunter North Terrain expansion projects, which were completed in this fiscal year. Income taxes were roughly $8 million in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter compared to $4.3 million in the prior year period, driven by higher pretax income.

For the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter, Peak Resorts generated record reported EBITDA of $36.9 million compared to reported EBITDA of $21.5 million in the year ago period. As with our revenue performance for the quarter while the inclusion of three Snow Time resorts was the biggest driver of the year-over-year growth, we saw reported EBITDA grow by approximately 14% on an organic basis.

Now turning to our financial position; as of April 30 2019, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $30.2 million and total outstanding debt of $229.8 million, which includes $12.4 million drawn against our revolving line of credit and long term debt of $217.4 million.

Interest expense of $4.5 million for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was up approximately $900,000 compared to the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. This was mainly due to the inclusion of the new debt relating to this Snow Time acquisition.

We allocated $2.1 million to capital expenditures in the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter. This included $1.1 million related to the Carinthia Base Lodge project, a $100,000 related to the Hidden Valley zipline projects and maintenance capital of approximately $900,000.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, we currently have underway a $3.5 million snowmaking enhancement project at Liberty, Whitetail and Roundtop, which we expect to be completed before the start of the upcoming ski season. Aside from that major project, our efforts will be focused on maintenance capital, spending to further enhance services across our portfolio, which should serve to improve cash flow throughout the year.

In summary, as we conclude April 2019 with the strongest revenue and reported EBITDA performance in the company's history, we enter fiscal 2020 in a position where we can effectively execute our growth strategy and support our guest-centered operating approach while continuing our practice of returning capital to shareholders through our regular quarterly dividend.

At the same time, our teams will continue to deliver that great depth of experience our customers have come to expect, while carefully managing costs and operating more efficiently and everything that we do.

With that, let's turn the call over the operator for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Brad Boyer from Stifel. Your line is open.

Brad Boyer

Yes, thanks for taking the questions, guys. Congrats on a very solid quarter. I know all you guys put in a lot of hard work over the years. And it's nice to see the payoff here. So just want to throw that in there. First question for me, obviously, we all did an outstanding job of modeling this quarter out, if you look at where the quarter came in relative to consensus. I guess, as we look ahead to next year, I know you guys don't give guidance, but I thought it'd be helpful in a public forum, if you could maybe just talk about how you're thinking about growth for next year.

Obviously, you had some pretty impactful capital investments this year at Hunter and Mount Snow. You brought in the deal at a very opportunistic time, basically getting all the upside with none of the offseason losses. And I think every major geography in the country reported record skier visits this year. So with all that said, just can you give us some flavor on how we should be thinking about growth off of a pretty high level for next year?

Christopher J. Bub

Yeah, Brad this is Chris I'll take that. Obviously, you're exactly right. The Snow Time acquisition was very strategic for us, that we were able to not have the offseason included in there. When we look overall, we realized that about $7 million is what we were missing in EBITDA loss from the offseason associated with the Snow Time transaction. So when you're building in models and things like that, you can factor that piece into your modeling.

But again, we'll continue to push for organic growth from price increases in the 5% range, as we had in previous years, we continue to look at that from a Peak Pass pricing strategy standpoint as well.

Timothy D. Boyd

I think also to add to that Brad, that this $7 million that we're talking about now, from the normal offseason situation at Snow Time, we do expect going forward to be able to improve on that, just with some of our operating strategies that we will be implementing overtime here. So we don't think that will be the full impact. But that would have been the historical impact.

Brad Boyer

Okay. And then to just take it a step further, I mean, Tim, you've been around this business for a while now. I mean, obviously, if I'm hearing your commentary correctly. I mean, it wasn't euphoria weather wise, across the portfolio this year. But again everywhere has kind of seen record visitation. A lot of the big major ski area associations have kind of come out with that data. Irrespective of what -- you guys are able to accomplish with the pass sales, I mean, would you expect to be able to grow visits on top of this year based on what you saw last year?

Timothy D. Boyd

Yes, I think so. Again, I think the weather was average at best. Actually, snowfall was actually down a little bit. And I think one of our major initiatives at the Snow Time market especially is with the snowmaking. We think there's a real opportunity for us there in improving their snowmaking, not only to help us on the efficiency side, but also on the production side. In that particular market, it's so critical, because the demand is really overwhelming there. So that still making really becomes a critical point of your success there. And we think that there's just a lot more opportunity there, because we did get a late start there. And actually the first part of the season there was actually pretty weak.

Brad Boyer

Okay. Very good. And then second part of my question here is just around capital investments. You kind of touched on this a little at the end there, Chris. It sounds like, should we be thinking about for next year, you basically have the 3%, 5% going into snowmaking at Snow Time and then above and beyond that, are we back in that kind of 4% to 5% of revenue range for maintenance CapEx? Is that the right way to think about it for next year?

Christopher J. Bub

It is. Actually [Technical Difficulty] we're actually more in the 5% to 6% range for maintenance CapEx is where we're planning it for kind of the future going forward with our new resorts.

Brad Boyer

Okay, so 5 to 6 plus the $3.5 million basically?

Christopher J. Bub

No, the $3.5 million, about half of that, Brad is really going to be part of the maintenance CapEx, the other of that 3.5 million. So the -- it's only about -- half of that's going to be growth.

Brad Boyer

Okay, perfect. And then while we're on capital investment, I mean, obviously, the one area in my mind that remains a huge opportunity for you guys is obviously to continue to build out the base area at Mount Snow. It's obviously, very under built relative to some of the competition down in Southern Vermont. I know we were previously talking about potentially EB-5 financed hotel addition over at Carinthia. I have to think kind of based on where things are politically today, that people aren't chomping at the bit to initiate EB-5 offerings.

So I mean, beyond the EB-5 situation, could you just give us some sort of update us as to how you're thinking about being able to kind of continue to build on the Carinthia Lodge and continuing to evolve the base area amenities at Mount Snow?

Timothy D. Boyd

Yeah, I think probably obviously, as you as you alluded to, we're still looking for some additional guidance from the USCIS on where they're going with the EB-5 program. We, at this point in time, we're still kind of in a holding pattern waiting for that guidance. But we are also -- we're exploring some other options of development at the Carinthia base area. But at this point in time, that stuff is still really in the preliminary stages. So I really can't give specific on the commentary on that.

But I also want to add that we still haven't given up on the EB-5 situation, because if -- what the indications of the rule changes that they're talking about that do actually come to fruition, it would probably be very beneficial to us being a rural type project, because the new rules that they're talking about implementing down the road, would certainly favor the rural projects over the Metropolitan project. So we think that option is still out there, but we are also looking at backup options also.

Brad Boyer

Okay, helpful. And then lastly, for me, my favorite topic, M&A, if I look at the balance sheet today, you're levered right around 4.5 times on a gross basis, if my math is right. Obviously, I imagine expectation post Snow Time is kind of continue to look for opportunities to grow. It seems like, at least at the big destination resort level here, over the last several months, things have slowed down a little bit.

Just curious to hear your updated thoughts on sort of what you're seeing out there. And if -- just to reiterate that the expectation is to continue to kind of look for ways to grow. That'd be helpful. Thanks.

Timothy D. Boyd

Yeah, I think that, as we've said, in the past, we're constantly out there looking. And I think that our track record now with our most recent acquisitions being Hunter and Snow Time, we were looking for those strategic acquisitions that make a lot of sense that we can buy for the right multiple and obviously flip into our portfolio and get into our wheelhouse, where we can improve those results even more.

So we think there's still opportunities out there in our particular part of the industry where we are -- we understand that with the bigger guys, that a lot of the big time operations of -- have already found a home, but that's really not been our wheelhouse. So we think there's still opportunity out there for us.

And we continue to look at those. And if they make sense, they make sense. But we're also -- we've been working on our balance sheet. Now as you as you mentioned, we're at 4.5 times, which is, we're trying to drive that number down, as we were as high as six at one time. So we think we're making progress in that direction, and we want to keep making progress in that direction. So we got to balance that objective of keeping our balance sheet where we want it and also continuing to make the M&A transaction. So it has to be something that fits both of those models for us.

Brad Boyer

Okay, very helpful and congrats again on a very solid quarter.

Timothy D. Boyd

Thanks Brad.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Barton Crockett from DCFStocks. Your line is open. Once again, your next question comes from the line of Barton Crockett. Your line is open.

Barton Crockett

Hi, there. Can you hear me now?

Timothy D. Boyd

Yeah, we can hear you, Barton.

Barton Crockett

Okay, great. Sorry about that. So thanks for taking the question. And I wanted to first just drill down a little bit more on the fourth quarter, which -- the organic growth there was particularly impressive. And I know Tim, you described the weather backdrop for the year as average maybe, a little bit weaker than average. But I'm just wondering specifically in the quarter, I mean, this quarter versus the year ago was weather, average last year in this quarter and average this year. So not really a factor or, or did weather have any role in that organic growth in the quarter?

Timothy D. Boyd

No, I don't think -- I don't think it was the weather so much. It's just that we've had a lot of things. We really are starting to hit our stride here. Our Peak Pass sales have been growing. We've had kind of coming together of the Westlake and the Carinthia projects at Mount Snow. The Hunter North expansion was hugely successful for us. We -- it's actually running ahead of our ROI schedule by a significant number. It was very well received.

And I think that it's just the combination of all of these different items coming together with the pass, the Hunter North expansion, the Mount Snow activities, we've been -- initiatives we've been working on there. I think it's just a combination of all those things together is what's driving that new growth for us.

Barton Crockett

Okay. All right. And you spoke a little bit about the EBITDA deficit from Snow Time in the summer. But I know that they do some summer activities there. So there's also some revenue. And Chris I was wondering if you could just give us a little bit of a sense of what the revenue norm is for those mountains that we can model off of as we look ahead.

Christopher J. Bub

Yeah. They do roughly $8 million to $10 million in the summer months. They do about $50 million is basically what they do on an annualized basis.

Barton Crockett

Okay. All right. And then one final, also on Snow Time. This was your first season with them, and you're kind of ramping up your efforts. I was wondering if you could kind of rank, maybe your first three or top five opportunities, at Snow Time. And just kind of describe where their capabilities currently stand relative to what you have at your flagship Peak Mountains in the northeast. And the timeframe for really kind of getting Snow Time up to the Peak standards at your other mountains?

Timothy D. Boyd

Well, I think as I mentioned earlier, I think the first priority is we want to get their snow making up to the kind of levels that we operate our other resorts on. And we think that the investment we're going to be making this summer is going to do that. We think that it's -- as I also mentioned earlier, in that Baltimore Washington market I mean, snowmaking is so critical, because obviously the weather isn't as good there as it is up in New England. But the market is extremely strong. It's extremely responsive. And we think that there's a real opportunity to really deliver, an even better product than what they've delivered in the past.

And we can -- and we also believe that we can do it faster, which is obviously critical down there in that part of the country. So we think that that's -- first and foremost our biggest opportunity. And then we also think that there's operating efficiencies that we're going to be able to change there that will be beneficial to us going forward.

We think that again, probably now that we've seen them operate for ski season, we think that that's going to be a real opportunity for us in improving our operational operations down there. And then of course, we've got the Whitetail situation where we now have a liquor license at Whitetail for the first time since it's been in existence. We're making some changes there to the building, to accommodate the potential revenue opportunities we're going to get from having revenue having a liquor license down there.

And then we've also got a lot of potential system integration opportunities there and also pricing strategies there that we're going to be implementing that we think are going to be real opportunities for us. So I think listing on a priority basis, those would be some of the top ones that we'd be looking at for this upcoming year that we think we can get implemented that are going to drive some more positive numbers for us down there.

Barton Crockett

Okay. That’s very helpful. Thanks a lot, guys.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back to Mr. Timothy Boyd for closing remarks.

Timothy D. Boyd

Thank you, operator. I want to close this morning by reiterating what I said at the outset of the call. When we took this business public back at the end of 2014 we laid out a very a specific long term growth story built on leveraging our assets to drive more traffic and spend per visit, and improving our operating efficiency and by -- and also pursuing strategic transactions.

Sitting here today, I think it is very clear that we've delivered on the story and that our team has positioned Peak to benefit from what we see as significant growth potential going forward. We continue to invest in our mountains and invest in our infrastructure and our guest experience.

Our guests clearly value the terrain our resorts offer, particularly as they buy our Peak Pass in growing numbers. And our loyal team members continue to deliver the best guest experience possible and create what is truly a memorable family atmosphere in our mountains.

We're extremely excited by what the future holds and look forward to welcoming our guests back to our resorts later this year as we kick off the 2019-2020 season. We look forward to speaking with you again when will we report our fiscal 2020 first quarter results. If you have any questions or need any additional information in the meantime, please contact our IR relations firm, JCIR at 212835-8500. And I thank you for your continued support and have a great summer.

