Even If U.S. Oil Production Grows, U.S. Crude Storage Will Fall

This will require constant monitoring, but we believe this is the best method right now to track production real-time.

And even if we assume US oil production to exit at ~13.3 mb/d this year, we have US crude storage falling below ~380 mbbls by year-end.

But even assuming a conservative forecast like 12.75 mb/d for the next 2 months, we have US crude storage falling to 440 mbbls by end of July.

Adjusting for flaring and other factors, the range is between 12.4 to 12.6 mb/d.

Welcome to the US oil production edition of the Oil Markets Daily!

There are a lot of misinformed readers out there today, so let us clear a few things before we get started.

Weekly US oil production reported in the EIA weekly report is derived from EIA's short-term energy outlook or STEO. STEO gets re-benchmarked from the EIA 914. This means that the weekly US oil production figure is an estimate so when it gets revised up or down, it's irrelevant. EIA 914 is the more accurate measurement of US oil production, but it may not capture everything. The monthly report also has an adjustment factor embedded in it, so people should look out for that as well. The adjustment factor in the EIA report can be thought of as this.

A positive adjustment implies one of two things: supply is understated or demand is overstated.

A negative adjustment implies one of two things: supply is overstated or demand is understated.

With US crude exports increasing, there's a higher error factor that's being attributed to US crude exports. As a result, we have created a volume modifier to adjust for physical incoming and outgoing vessels. Over time, the volume modifier will balance itself out.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

With all that said, where is US oil production today?

Source: EIA, PointLogic, HFI Research

For June, we have US oil production right in-between 12.4 to 12.6 mb/d.

Here are some conclusions we reached:

US oil production was closer to 12.3 mb/d in December 2018 vs. the 12 mb/d EIA 914 reported. See the NG matrix. When the weekly exaggerates greatly to the upside, it tends to revert back. US oil production topped out in April 2019 around 12.675 mb/d and has trended lower since. If NG production increases by ~2 to 3 Bcf/d into year-end, it signals US oil production will finish at 13 mb/d.

What does this mean for oil markets?

For starters, we believe this method captures the "true" production volume far better than EIA 914 or the weekly estimate. We can back this into weekly US crude storage projections to test the accuracy of our assumptions.

For example, we believe that US oil production is likely around ~12.5 mb/d today despite the drop. And even assuming a positive adjustment of +200k b/d, we see very sizable crude storage draws in July. Our estimate pegs end of July storage conservatively around ~440 mbbls.

In addition, there are signs that US oil production may be slowing down its growth going into Q3. While our assumption assumes year-end exit of ~13.3 mb/d, we believe the risk is now firmly to the downside for production rather than the upside.

FYI, even under the assumption that US oil production exits 2019 at ~13.3 mb/d, we have US crude storage falling below ~380 mbbls.

But this requires constant monitoring...

And as we've learned from the past, lot of these variables can change, so we will be constantly monitoring it. We are being extra conservative and assuming US oil production averaging ~12.75 mb/d for the next 2 months to derive our US crude storage forecast, so if production disappoints, it would only increase the storage draws we see.

Overall, we believe US oil production is between 12.4 to 12.6 mb/d today. The latest data suggests US oil production has fallen from 12.675 mb/d in April to just under 12.4 mb/d today.

