L.B. Foster Now A Growth Company

L.B. Foster is better positioned today than it has been for a long time.

Investment Thesis

I have followed L.B. Foster (FSTR) for a considerable amount of time now. And while it has been a rewarding investment so far, I wish to be frank with you.

I'm not here to sing my own praises about what has already passed. Neither do I have any sort of cognitive dissonance which leads me to either commitment bias or even to fall in love with my rewarding stocks. I'm way too cold and rational for that.

I'm here highlighting L.B. Foster because I believe that although its shares are a nudge more expensive than they were at the December bottom, L.B. Foster's progress is unquestionably on the right path.

In essence, I believe that L.B. Foster is unreasonably cheap.

***Note: This article was previously released to my subscribers.

Brief Background To The Investment

Previously (in my marketplace), I had contended that part of the reason why the stock sold so cheaply had been that it was getting no sell-side coverage. I got so vexed with the situation that I actually wrote to the biggest shareholders (Legion who is also an activist shareholder in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)).

Then, out of the blue, unexpectedly, a little bird notified me that B. Riley FBR had initiated coverage of L.B. Foster with a 'BUY' recommendation and that they had a price target of $25.

At the time, the share price was at $18.xx. Now, it could be a coincidence that Wall Street started following the stock and its share price has rallied approximately 35% in 180 days. But, there is no question that L.B. Foster remains cheap.

Subsequently, post-Q1 2019 results, B. Riley increased Foster's share price target to $30 with a buy recommendation.

Q1 2019 Fantastic Results

(Source)

As you can, hopefully, discern from the above photos, L.B. Foster has 3 main segments.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

Thus, you will, hopefully, agree that despite being viewed as an industrial company, L.B. Foster is quite well diversified. Additionally, a further element of diversification is attained from the fact that L.B. Foster conducts its operations in North America and Europe.

Next, its financial performance truly shone this quarter, with its top-line increasing by 22.9% and its gross profit soared by 31.4% compared with the same period a year ago.

This time last year, L.B. Foster carried a net debt position of roughly $91 million. Fast forward to this past quarter and its net debt stood at $81 million, which doesn't shout a marked improvement. But when we consider that during Q1 2019 L.B. Foster used $13.5 million in cash to fund this strong growth and still ended the quarter with less net debt, it starts to describe the progress L.B. Foster is making.

Similarly, given L.B. Foster's continued effort to chop down its debt load, its interest expense was lower and added a little tailwind of financial leverage and helped its EPS number go from negative $0.18 to positive $0.35.

Lastly, its EBITDA figures nearly doubled and went from $5.3 million to $10.2 million.

Outlook Is Quite Strong

Q1 is typically the low season for L.B. Foster. Consequently, this strong performance truly stands out. On a trailing 12-month basis, new orders are up 22.5% over the prior trailing 12-month period.

At the moment, there is not a single segment which is meaningfully holding back Foster. This is a very different position from a few years back when the price of oil was firmly below $60 per barrel and caused L.B. Foster's Tubular & Energy to be very unprofitable.

As I've said many times before, I have followed Foster for many years now. I have never seen this management overpromise and underdeliver. They are always very realistic (even if a little downbeat at times).

However, going through the call this quarter, management was noticeably different and very upbeat and went so far as saying that they 'expect to have a good quarter in Q2' and 'have every reason to believe this is going to turn out to be a good year'.

Valuation - Misleadingly Expensive, But It's Very Cheap

I include the above table for consistency with the rest of my work, but there is really not much value in this instance. For example, American Railcar (ARII) was acquired for an enterprise value of approximately $2.25 billion, so I include it because there are not many comparable publicly-traded peers to L.B. Foster.

Similarly, Trinity (TRN) and FreightCar (RAIL) are very capital intensive businesses which don't make all that much sense to compare with L.B. Foster.

Given that L.B. Foster doesn't have any pure-play peers, it is possibly part of the reason why the market might be having difficulty in valuing this company.

However, the fact remains that while L.B. Foster's market cap is $260 million, its top-line generated a record amount of sales at $655 million over its trailing 12 months.

Furthermore, while its top-line is growing at 15%, its bottom line margins are doing even better causing its EBITDA to reach $41 million over its trailing 12 months.

Takeaway

As I inform members in nearly every article, I have nil commitment bias to any of my ideas. If I think I've made a mistake, I'll be brutally honest with you and cut out my position anytime I see clear evidence that there is not much more upside to be made.

Thus, despite having following L.B. Foster for a considerable amount of time and despite the stock being up meaningfully in its year to date performance, rest assured I'm not being complacent. I truly think that L.B. Foster has a strong potential to deliver shareholder value.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Do you seek diversification? Off-radar investment ideas? If you're looking for investment ideas with both known and unknown names which are selected for their solid free cash flows yield, then sign up for a two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Note: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks. Seeking Alpha guarantee: Cancel within 14 days and don't get charged.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSTR, BBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.