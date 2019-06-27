Archrock's Acquisition Is Sensible, But Not Special

One big thing to keep in mind is that while it will be beneficial, the move isn't being done at super attractive terms.

At a time when there is still uncertainty over many energy names, one company, Archrock (AROC), has decided to make a significant acquisition in order to bolster its service capabilities for the companies it performs work for. This move, the company’s acquisition of Elite Compression Services, a subsidiary of JDH Capital Company, as well as a corresponding asset sale, helps the firm to further focus its efforts on its core markets, will result in extra cash flow generation, and will help to boost shareholder value over the long run, but while these issues are all true, one shortfall is that the price paid in the acquisition, while not expensive, was not a bargain for shareholders. In all, this mitigates some of the upside associated with the move, but what management has said about the deal is accurate; the picture for shareholders should still be bullish nonetheless.

A look at the deal

In a press release issued the other day, the management team at Archrock announced that it had struck a deal to acquire Elite in a transaction valuing the firm at $410 million. Half of the deal’s value, $205 million, will be completed in cash, while the remainder will come in the form of the issuance of 21.7 million shares. This share count addition will dilute shareholders in the company by 14.3% given the 130.333 million shares of Archrock currently outstanding.

Taken from Archrock, Inc.

One way to look at the acquisition is to compare it to Archrock and how that company looks like both prior to and after the transaction. In the image above, you can see this in some detail. Archrock, according to management, will benefit significantly from the move, allowing its horsepower to rise by 430,000 to around 4.4 million from the roughly 4 million that the company has today. One downside to the acquisition is that the average remaining contract is around nine years compared to the 13 years on the books for Archrock prior to the transaction. This will, on the whole, reduce the average contract’s life for Archrock by a year.

Taken from Archrock Inc.

The image above breaks down this data a little more for Elite. According to management, 43% of its contracts come due 48 months out into the future or longer compared with the 40% for those between 36 and 48 months. Only 17% of its contracts expire sooner than that. In the next image, shown below, you can see that the bulk of Elite’s business comes from the Eagle Ford and South Texas region. This accounted for about 78% of its business exposure, while the Permian accounted for just 7% and the SCOOP/STACK region accounted for 5%. This may actually be seen as a net negative by some investors given how the Permian is viewed as the best place to be at the moment, but the fact of the matter is that anywhere that is still alive and growing output should be just fine for Archrock and its shareholders.

Taken from Archrock Inc.

One benefit behind the nature of the transaction is that the ultimate price paid for Elite can vary. Given that the share count is fixed but the share price of Archrock will fluctuate, a movement either up or down can result in investors ultimately paying something different for Elite. In the event that Archrock’s future is less than stellar, for instance, the true cost of the firm’s purchase might fall considerably, and it was only the cash that was truly at risk. In the table below, I calculated different price ranges for the deal based on $0.25 incremental changes in the price of Archrock’s stock, moving between $7 per unit and $12 per unit.

Created by Author

At the same time the company decided to acquire Elite, it also said that it struck a deal to sell off some non-core assets in exchange for $30 million to Harvest Midstream. These assets have an average life span on their contracts of 23 years, which is impressive, and they account for 80,000 compression horsepower (some idle, some active). 65,000 of the 70,000 operating horsepower is classified as large (as in units accounting for more than 1,000 horsepower).

This deal is logical but not great

In all, this transaction being completed by Archrock looks fine, but it’s nothing terribly special. According to management, net of an estimated $5 million in synergies, the acquired assets will generate EBITDA of $55 million per annum. Given the $410 million purchase price, this translates to an EV/EBITDA multiple on the firm of about 7.5, which in and of itself is not wholly unreasonably and might even be on the low end when considering that the entire energy industry is faced with unbridled pessimism that has securities depressed.

To put this in perspective, the market cap of Archrock today stands at $1.27 billion while its net debt is about $1.60 billion. This brings us to an EV (enterprise value) of $2.87 billion. According to management, EBITDA for the current fiscal year for Archrock should range between $370 million and $400 million. At the midpoint, this implies a target of $385 million. Running the figures, the EV/EBITDA multiple of Archrock on the whole stands at about 7.5 as well, meaning that relative to the market’s perceived value of the company, management paid a roughly fair price for Elite if its $5 million synergies target is realized.

One other benefit to this transaction is that it will help to improve Archrock’s fundamental position. According to management, the deal (through increased cash flow from these assets) will help it to reduce leverage to below 4 times sometime next year. Management also revealed that this acquisition will not stop its goal of increasing its dividend at a rate of 10% to 15% per annum through next year, while retaining a dividend coverage ratio exceeding 2.

Takeaway

Right now, Archrock continues to make interesting moves in the space in which it operates. This particular acquisition seems reasonable, and if all the data provided by management is correct, then it should prove value-accretive to investors. That said, the shorter contract lifespans are a little discouraging and, more importantly, the company seems to have paid more or less fair value relative to its own value implied by the market, so while this deal will be positive for shareholders, it’s far from some extraordinary win.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.