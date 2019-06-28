Tanger Outlets: Excessive Pessimism Creates The Best Opportunities

Over the years, I have achieved some big successes as a result of this “excessive pessimism” mindset.

“Diversify. In stocks and bonds, as in much else, there is safety in numbers.” John Templeton.

In order to employ the maximum pessimism strategy you must practice steadfast perseverance, being willing to go against the herd, and look at the business like a business owner.

A few years ago I recall reading an article in Kiplinger’s in which Laura Templeton, niece of the legendary Sir John Templeton, explained that “fear and uncertainty have carried stock prices down to levels that are out of step with the underlying values of companies.”

She went on to say that as she was “watching Uncle John for many years” she noticed that “you make money in stocks during those points of maximum pessimism.” She added,

“I see this excessive pessimism creating opportunities.”

I’m a big fan of Sir John’s investing practices in which he wasn’t afraid to buy stocks when others fled the market. He was another Grahamian-based value investor who understood that to achieve exceptional returns you have to do what other people aren’t doing.

In order to employ the maximum pessimism strategy you must practice steadfast perseverance, being willing to go against the herd, and look at the business like a business owner – with a 3, 5, or 10-year investment horizon.

Over the years, I have achieved some big successes as a result of this “excessive pessimism” mindset. For example, late last year when the REIT market was selling off, I upgraded shares in Essential Properties (EPRT) to a strong buy…

Another For example, in 2017 I upgraded Store Capital Corp. (STOR) to a Strong Buy (weeks before Berkshire Hathaway bought in) only to see shares increase by over 71% (since June 2017).

One last example, in 2013 I recommended shares in Hannon Armstrong (HASI) and have since witnessed the success of this clean energy REIT.

But enough already for the victories. Today, I'm focusing on one so-called “loser” that has resulted in months and months of steady price erosion. Almost daily I get messages and emails from readers asking me about the “maximum pessimism” behind Tanger Outlets (SKT).

Just take a look at the FAST Graph below, and you get the picture…how can there be optimism, right?

When I think about the price of Tanger Outlets today the only way that I can describe the state of affairs is “maximum pessimism.” In fact, as long as I have been a Wall Street writer (around 10 years now) I have never witnessed sentiment that was so polarized around this North Carolina-based REIT.

I’ll admit, I have even pondered as to whether I was making the right decision with Tanger – to maintain a Strong Buy – when the herd is headed the complete opposite direction. I think about investors like Buffett and Ackman who have made mistakes and whether or not I should cash in my Tanger chips hoping to recoup losses from and instead buy into a one hit wonder.

But then I remember it’s in periods of maximum pessimism that there are the best opportunities. This ain't my first rodeo…I have built my brand on Seeking Alpha around standing firm, ignoring the noise, and most importantly, being an intelligent REIT investor (hence the name of my book).

So now, it’s time to become laser focused on this key investment and build my lonely bullish case around this dividend aristocrat that's now in the midst of extreme maximum pessimism.

But before getting started, I want to remind you that Sir John also was a firm believer in diversification. That has been critical to my success as a real estate investor (for over 30 years). In fact, diversification is one of the hard lessons that I learned as a developer and this means that I will never put all of my eggs in one basket.

“Diversify. In stocks and bonds, as in much else, there is safety in numbers.” John Templeton

The Tanger Busines Model

Most all of you know that Tanger Outlets is an outlet REIT that owns 40 properties in 20 states and Canada. The company commenced operations in 1981 when Stanley K. Tanger pioneered the outlet industry by developing the very first authentic outlet center in Burlington, NC.

To put that into perspective, that was more than 39 years ago and in 1993 the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (26 years ago). During that time the company has evolved into a business model that's much different from the original Tanger Outlet prototype – the build it and they will come blueprint – into a much more experiential platform that includes food, fun, and relaxation.

Source: Tanger Investor Presentation

As a REIT analyst, it’s my job to peel away from my desk and to visit real estate sites, and over the last few years I have attended grand openings for a number of Tanger projects such as Savannah, GA, Daytona Beach, FL, and Fort Worth, TX.

While traveling to these projects, I have witnessed firsthand the Tanger business model evolution.

While many view Tanger as a rural market landlord (like the original Tanger outlet in Burlington, NC), it has become increasingly obvious that Tanger has responded to its tenant-driven site selection model by opening projects in denser locations.

In other words, the company has divested of most of its first generation outlets (sold four in March 2019 and six in 2014) and upgraded into markets that are either destination tourism sites or gateway markets. More recently the company updated their investor slide deck to include locations tourism locations (in red) and the Top 5o MSAs (in blue). The other locations (in gray) are in suburban markets (and there are just a few four).

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Another important new feature in Tanger’s investor presentation includes highlights to the company’s densification efforts. Again, I have personally visited many of Tanger’s outlets (because I live in the southeastern US) but many investors don’t appreciate the value that the properties add (especially with no capital required).

In other words, most all of the traditional mall REITs boast about how much capital they are investing to densify a particular site, but Tanger rarely gets credit for creating value around the peripheral land. So the next three slides demonstrate the impact of the Tanger brand with these markets referenced:

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Another interesting and highly-useful addition to the latest Tanger investor deck relates to shopper demographics and a few e-commerce stats. Here’s a snapshot of the demographic profile for a typical Tanger Outlet customer:

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

I suspect that the Seeking Alpha demographic is reversed in that a majority of men (my guess is 80%) are reading this article (just a hunch, I have no proof). I have visited and shopped at Tanger Outlets but I do not shop there 8.2 times per year and my average household income is higher than $91,837 per year.

The key takeaway from this slide is that there are 181 million shoppers annually who spend $243 per trip and the visit 8.2 times per year. Back of the napkin: $41.8 billion (roughly $1 billion per location) is spent on just one visit per year.

The next new slide also is very interesting, because it’s a measure of how we can begin to measure brand equity for Tanger Outlets:

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Clearly Mr. Market sees zero brand equity in Tanger Outlets, but when I look at the Tanger Club stats (1.4 million members signed up and 18% year-to-date growth) I begin to see evidence that brand loyalty is playing a much larger role than imagined. There are 181 million shoppers who attend Tanger annually and 1.4 million Tanger Club members. That’s less than 1% conversion, so if Tanger can grow the Tanger Club membership to 5% (which I think is very possible) it could capture another 7.5 million customers.

Why is that important?

Because e-commerce is the big culprit for Tanger’s price erosion. And if Tanger can continue to grow its brand equity through its loyalty program, it can begin to level the playing field with the e-commerce competition. The objective for Tanger (and every retail landlord) is to “capitalize on the consumers while they are online through all marketing channels and activations to drive and pull a visit to Tanger Outlets.”

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

In addition to the Tanger Club (loyalty program) Tanger also is actively growing its business model through alternative social media platforms in which customer engagement is critical to the success.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

The Revenue Drivers

When evaluating the Tanger business model we also must take a closer look at the tenants within the portfolio. Here’s a snapshot of Tanger’s top 10 tenants:

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

As I scan this list (above), I'm reminded that Ascena Retail (ASNA) is Tanger’s top tenant (6.5% of revenue) with brands such as Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Cacique, Catherines, and Justice. Many of these brands are doing fine, but one of them – Dress Barn – is closing all of its stores (650 of them). The list of 28 stores that are closing has been announced and it appears that one of them on the list.

However, on the Q1-19 earnings call Tanger said that it had disclosed around 168,000 square feet of stores closing in 2019 and the company has guided to 200,000 square feet, leaving some cushion for around 32,000 square feet. The Dress Barn that’s closing was expiring this year anyway, so the company had that baked into guidance.

Tanger has 21 Dress Barn locations (actually 20 after the one I just mentioned) and it appears that Tanger will get rent from all 20 stores through 2019. I suspect that Ascena will most likely push Dress Barn into bankruptcy after the holidays because it really makes no sense to keep paying rent when you have a dog like Dress Barn. Nonetheless, I remain somewhat confident that Tanger will not have to revise guidance unless bankruptcy occurs sooner.

In terms of “my watch list,” most of the other tenants on the top 10 list are in good shape, and in fact, I believe there’s opportunity that exists for these brands because of the continued pressure on department stores.

As we all know, Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) is fading into the sunset and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is fading fast. We are all witnessing the disruption within department stores and tariffs could play a big role into whether J.C. Penney lasts 12 months or five years. Most all department stores are struggling and my bet is that Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) will eventually pick up J.C. Penney when the “blue light begins flashing.”

Anyway, the thing to remember here is that the brands within the department stores are doing just fine. They no longer need to be located within the kiosk of a department store, they just need the best possible locations to balance with their omni-channel strategy. So when it comes to outlets…what are the choices?

If I was the real estate manager for Nike (NYSE:NKE) (full disclosure: I do own a few shares in Nike and a pair of Air Forces Ones). I would scour the U.S. to select the best outlets, and there are two names that come to mind: Simon Property Group (SPG) and Tanger. According to VRN (Value Retail News) there are around 280 US outlets, but I suspect that number is closer to 170 (of quality centers).

The easiest way to get exposure to outlets (if I were Nike) is to work with two of the predominant landlords – there's power in scale. Tanger (and Simon) offer the benefit of scale and it pays to have relationships with the marketing team (again, brand loyalty is key) because the stronger outlets will be more relevant.

In real estate, the game is all about supply and demand and there are just not that many quality locations so Tanger (and Simon) enjoy the advantage of being the dominant players in their respective markets. (I agree that Simon has superior locations, but Tanger can go toe-to-toe with Simon in the To- 50 MSA sites referenced earlier).

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Another new slide (in the SKT deck) provides details for Tanger’s proposed new outlet center outside of Nashville, TN. As you can see, this project has al of the look and feel of a high-quality Tanger-branded outlet and I will bet you a pair of shoe laces that Nike will have a location in that project (that has not officially announced yet but is proposed to open in ~ two years).

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Discipline Produces Dividends

One the reasons that Tanger does not speculate on new development projects (like Nashville) is because the management team is committed to conservative capital markets practices. The company insists on pre-leasing (around 70%) before the shovel hits the ground and the balance sheet is always maintained in a similar fashion.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Keep in mind that since December 2014 Tanger has sold 13 properties that generated over $402 million in gross proceeds and invested in more than $1 billion of new and redeveloped properties. The most recent deal was a four-property portfolio in which Tanger utilized $128 million of proceeds to pay down its unsecured lines of credit. (As illustrated above the company has 97% unused capacity on the credit facility.)

Unlike the closest mall REIT peers, who are worried (CBL, MAC, PEI) with capital allocation decisions related to department store closures, Tanger maintains pristine credit metrics that include: interest coverage ratio of 4.2x and net consolidated debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) adjusted - excluding the sold properties - of 5.9x (trailing 12 months).

Also, as viewed below, Tanger has no debt maturities until December 2023, which means it has best-in-class balance-sheet metrics.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

One of the biggest measures of discipline is a company’s dividend policy, and this is where Tanger excels. As viewed below, the company has generated very stable and reliable dividend growth that includes dividend increases every singe year since the company went public in 2003:

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

The Risks are Real

I wish I could tell you that I have finished analyzing Tanger and that the company has a perfect report card, but that’s not the case. I must now address some of the cold, hard facts in order to form my investment thesis.

First let’s address some of the optimism (that the market doesn’t appreciate):

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

In the midst of the so-called “retail apocalypse: Tanger seems to be managing the cycle well: occupancy is holding 95.4%, tenant sales per square foot are up $7.00 from the prior year, and rent spreads are +4.7%. In fact, Tanger includes this new slide (below) comparing the occupancy cost ratio (another reason outlets are an important part of the omni-channel).

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

In order for Tanger to maintain its occupancy record (never been below 95% occupancy as see below), the company must maintain 95% and that means there’s little room for error.

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

I already have referenced the Dress Barn closures and the possible impact in 2020. To date, Tanger has done an excellent job of back filling the vacancies, and in fact, there could actually be a window of opportunity for Gap due to the recent acquisition of Janie and Jack, a leader in premium children’s fashion, from Gymboree Group. Gap plans to grow that business and this could create new demand for Tanger stores.

In Q1 2018 Tanger’s rent spreads were substantially higher for leases that commenced during 2018 (cash spreads were up 950 bps higher) and the company’s same-center NOI growth has been positive since before the Great Recession and up through 2017.

Source: Q1-19 Supplemental

In a recent article I explained that “I wasn't surprised to see Tanger's same-center NOI down just 50 bps in Q1-19. The company had already telegraphed store closings that included 82,000 square feet in Q1-19 and 86,000 square feet in April.”

As referenced earlier, Tanger built in “some cushion” for the 200,000 square feet of store closure guidance, so as long as Dress Barn doesn’t file an BK this year, these numbers are likely to stand. The company said it "continues to expect same-center NOI to be down to -2% and -2.75% from 2018, reflecting the impact of prior year's store closures along with projected 2019 store closures of up to 200,000 square feet of the consolidated portfolio, some of which are unknown at this time."

Another watch list tenant, and not on Tanger’s top 25 list, is Forever 21. In a recent article I explained that “Forever 21 is in talks with potential lenders and restructuring advisers as it explores options for turning around its ailing business. It’s also exploring financing that would shore up its liquidity and ensure founder Do Won Chang maintains control.

Macerich (MAC) has the highest exposure to Forever 21 (in the mall sector) and Taubman (TCO) has the second highest exposure. Tanger has 11 Forever 21 stores that represents around 1.3% of rent. Forever 21’s store sizes range from 8,000 square feet to over 100,000 square feet and we believe the Tanger locations are on the lower side of the scale (around 10,000 sf or 110,000 square feet).

Again, for a company like Macerich – with a very tight payout ratio – Forever 21 could be “dooms day” for the dividend (we now have a HOLD on MAC by the way). However, Tanger’s portfolio is diversified and I suspect there will be muted impact if Forever 21 files.

Also, as I have alluded previously, outlets have the lowest overall occupancy costs (among traditional brick and mortar) and most retailers will try to hang onto these locations as long as possible. Furthermore, I suspect to see Forever 21 try to delay BK until after the holidays, thus I see no impact to Tanger’s NOI in 2019.

Tanger's funds from operations (FFO) in Q1-19 was $0.57 per share vs. $0.60 in Q1-18. The company estimates that "FFO per share will be between $2.22 and $2.28. The update from our initial guidance range reflects the previously disclosed $0.09 dilutive impact from the sale of the four non-core assets."

Source: SKT Investor Presentation

Final Thoughts from Mr. Valuation

As my readers know, I typically end each article with a few valuation charts to demonstrate the reasoning behind my buy/sell/hold recommendation. However, in this article (and others in the future), I decided to co-produce the valuation section with my partner on The Dividend Kings, Chuck Carnevale (aka, Mr. Valuation).

As noted earlier, Mr. Market maintains excessive pessimism as it relates to Tanger, and Chuck and I are completely bi-polar to that sentiment, and that’s why we both view this particular stock pick as a Strong Buy. I’ll end here with this quote from the legendary Sir John,

“When almost everyone is pessimistic at the same time, the entire market collapses. More often, just stocks in particular fields fall. Industries such as automaking and casualty insurance go through regular cycles. Sometimes stocks of companies like the thrift institutions or money-center banks fall out of favor all at once. Whatever the reason, investors are on the sidelines, sitting on their wallets. Yes, they tell you: “Buy low, sell high.” But all too many of them bought high and sold low. Then you ask: “When will you buy the stock?” The usual answer: “Why, after analysts agree on a favorable outlook.” This is foolish, but it is human nature. It is extremely difficult to go against the crowd—to buy when everyone else is selling or has sold, to buy when things look darkest, to buy when so many experts are telling you that stocks in general, or in this particular industry, or even in this particular company, are risky right now.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

