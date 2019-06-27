Eldorado Gold: Let's Pause And Think About The Next Move

I sold about 40% of my position between $5.65-$5.81 because it is apparent that gold price has reached an overbought situation that implies a needed retracement soon.

The second half of 2019 is shaping up as a classic turnaround story, and while we still need to be very cautious, it is manifest that the stock could rally.

Eldorado Gold has been bolstered recently by the price of gold and doubled since the company implemented a 1:5 reverse split.

Image: Efemçukuru Gold Mine Source: EJAtlas

Financial and Technical Snapshot

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) has changed course the past several weeks, owing to a bullish price of gold climbing to a 3-year high above $1,400/ Oz, bolstered by a potential new favorable political environment in Greece next month, and finally enjoying a timely JPMorgan upgrade.

We can clearly view the second half of 2019 shaping up as a classic turnaround story, and while we still need to be very cautious and avoid investing based on over-optimism alone, it is manifest that the stock has the potential for substantial appreciation assuming a few short-term assumptions based on honest, reliable expectations:

The company has provided an entirely new strategy at the Kişladağ mine which brings total gold production in 2019 to 390K–420K ounces of gold increasing to 520K-550K in 2020 , and back to 350K-380K in 2021. This production guidance comes with a minimal CapEx 2019 expected to be $93 million. Crushing and placing of ore on the heap leach pad at Kişladağ recommenced in April following a suspension of about one year.

A significant increase in gold production is expected from the new commercial mine called Lamaque in Canada, with about 100K-110K Oz of gold in 2019.

The potential of an immediate restart of the Skouries mine in Q3'19, after the New Democracy party, is likely to take over the Government from the leftist Syriza in Greece. The Skouries mine has been placed on care & maintenance since late 2017 after the Ministere of Energy refused, probably illegally, to deliver the two remaining secondary installation permits (Electro-mechanical installation permit and antiquities relocation permit). The Council of State is about to give its ruling presented by Eldorado Gold against the MoE after the hearing of the six cases on 02/06/2019.

A quick reduction of the debt is expected, with the refinancing of the company's $600 million 6.125% senior notes due in December 2020 (fair market value was $589 million as of March 31, 2019). The refinancing has been completed on June 5, by the creation of a $300 million offering of an aggregate principal amount of 9.5% senior secured second lien notes due 2024 at 98% of par. Eldorado secured a $450 million senior secured credit facility consisting of a $200 million term loan and $250 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.25-3.25% (around ~ 6%).

The potential divestiture of the Tocantinzhino project in Brazil, which could potentially bring some needed cash estimated at $100-$150 million in my opinion. Note: The CEO George Burns said in a previous conference call that Tocantinzhino mine is "shovel-ready-project" and indicated that the project is considered as a potential divestiture. The CFO Phillip Yee corroborated this opinion.

Of course, the company is not exempt from technical issues and an unexpected event that needs to be addressed urgently:

For instance, the Olympias mine is experiencing some severe technical challenges while ramping up, which put in jeopardy the production outlook of 55K to 65K ounces in 2019. However, the company is confident that it will solve the issue later this year.

It was also a significant setback in 1Q'19 when the company announced that it sold only 5,818 Oz at the Efemcukuru mine in Turkey while production was 26,124 Oz.

However, sequentially, production numbers are quite firm as we can see in the graph below:

The drop was due to a technical glitch at Efemcukuru explained in the 1Q'19 press release:

Gold sales at Efemcukuru were lower than expected in Q1 2019 due to a 1 contract dispute with a customer, combined with delays in port shipments as a result of inclement weather. The Company has entered into contracts with alternate customers. Delayed shipments of concentrate (totaling approximately 20,000 ounces) in the first quarter have been partially completed in April, with the remainder expected to be completed throughout Q2 and Q3 of 2019.

Conversely, this delayed gold sale coupled with the full production at Lamaque and Kisladag mines could provide a record gold production in 2Q'19, which I have estimated at around ~110+k Oz including the additional gold sale of the Efemcukuru delayed shipment.

It will be a considerable jump this coming quarter establishing potentially a new multi-year gold production record coming at a time when the price of gold is reaching over 3-year record high, closing at over $1,410 per Oz.

A quick revenue estimate for 2Q'19 based on production above 110K Oz and an average gold price of $1,325 per Oz could produce a record revenue of $160-$165 million.

This revenue assumes that Eldorado Gold experiences no unexpected hiccups this coming quarter and thus must be taken with a grain of salt.

In my opinion, the management under the CEO George Burns has been the weakest link in this whole drama. He has been proven unreliable (Kisladag mill and exorbitant CapEx) and has shown below-average leadership skills while being one of the most paid CEOs in the industry.

However, on a positive note, the risk of more faux-pas has been reduced significantly by the appointment of the new Executive Vice President and CFO, Philip Yee in July last year.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Eldorado Gold has been bolstered recently by the price of gold, and if you compare EGO's chart with gold, it is quite evident with gold spot now above $1,400 per ounce.

One conclusion is that EGO is still not reacting to its great future potential that I have talked about earlier that are potentially powerful enough to ignite the stock into new highs.

One trading strategy is to use EGO as a substitute for gold until the company releases its second quarter results.

In this case, I recommend selling a significant part of your position (30%-50%) on any signs of gold weakness, which now trades at an overbought level. I sold about 40% of my position yesterday between $5.65-$5.81 because it is apparent that gold price has reached an overbought situation that implies a needed retracement soon.

However, the upcoming news will probably bolster EGO significantly in a few weeks or months. So far, the valuation of Eldorado Gold's Greek assets are not worth much due to the Skouries impasse, but if the new Greek elections in July 7 favor New Democracy party then it will be a huge difference.

Ideally, EGO will probably retrace soon, and it will be an excellent opportunity to use this time of weakness to buy back the stock expecting a strong rally by August-September or even sooner. However, the risk is clear, and many elements can turn this process into something mediocre. A reasonable strategy is to hold until the news is out and go with the flow, even if the potential of gain is drastically reduced.

Technical Analysis

EGO was forming an ascending channel pattern, in my opinion. I do not agree with the FinViz interpretation above, and I believe the ascending channel pattern line resistance is $5.25 (violet), but line support is about $4.50 (I recommend buying at this level of course unless the price of gold collapses).

However, EGO experienced a decisive positive breakout of the channel pattern recently and the line resistance at $5.25 is now turning into line support where it could be wise to buy a little depending on the price of gold.

The new pattern resistance could eventually be at $6.15 (I recommend selling gradually from here). The issue is to determine a retracement pattern, and it is challenging at the moment. The best strategy is to look at the previous pattern as I have done above and accumulate from $5.25 to eventually $4.50 with a final mid-term target at $10-$11.

