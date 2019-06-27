Here's What Really Matters In GBTC And Bitcoin

Ultimately, any investment in GBTC or Bitcoin will depend on whether or not it's trading below its intrinsic value.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is often discarded as a potential investment because it carries a premium over its bitcoin holdings. However, I don't think this should discourage investors.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: OTCQX:GBTC) is a trust that only holds Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and is probably the fastest way stock investors can use to gain exposure to this cryptocurrency. This is because regulators still haven't approved an official Bitcoin ETF. As a result, GBTC is the best alternative we have for Bitcoin as stock market investors. In this article, I'll make a case for GBTC (and by extension Bitcoin) as a potential investment.

Overview

GBTC is mostly correlated 1 to 1 with the price of Bitcoin. It's worth noting that there are some minor differences here and there due to a fluctuating premium (and 2% management fees). Nevertheless, it's evident that over the long term, GBTC and the price of Bitcoin correlate almost perfectly. One could argue that GBTC is a leveraged play on Bitcoin. This is because when Bitcoin starts rallying, investors bid up GBTC's premium, which helps the shares increase even more than Bitcoin itself. Conversely, GBTC's Bitcoin holdings haven't traded at a discount.

Source: Grayscale. The price of Bitcoin and GBTC are highly correlated. However, due to GBTC's premium, this trust can act almost as a leveraged play on the price of Bitcoin.

Historically speaking, GBTC's premium fluctuates from 20% to 40%. However, when Bitcoin peaked in December 2017, investors were willing to accept a 100% premium. So ideally, as long as you get into GBTC when its premium is at roughly 30% or less, you should be fine. Moreover, if GBTC ever trades at an outrageous premium like it did at its last all-time high, then you should probably consider taking some profits and merely transferring them to an actual Bitcoin wallet (it'd be mostly an arbitrage of sorts).

Investment rationale

When thinking about investing in GBTC we must first answer the question about whether or not Bitcoin itself can be a viable investment. For this, I think we have to remember that all intelligent investing is at its heart value investing. In other words, sound investing occurs when we pay a price that's below the assets' intrinsic value. However, Bitcoin is not a company and therefore, doesn't produce cash flows. Thus, we can't run a DCF model on Bitcoin or any other traditional valuation model. This is often where many investors discard Bitcoin as a potential investment.

However, I'll ask the reader whether or not buying $1.00 at $0.50 would be a good investment? If you only look at the USD's cash flows, you'd have to discard this obvious investment as well. After all, for you to profit from this, you would have to find a "greater fool" to buy it from you at its fair value. In fact, we could point out that the dollar doesn't have any intrinsic value (i.e., not backed by anything else other than the government's word).

Still, I think anyone reading this would happily pounce on the opportunity of buying the hypothetical dollar at $0.50. Obviously, this is an extreme example. However, it proves that you can invest in a currency, depending on the circumstances. Thus, under what conditions could Bitcoin potentially become a good investment?

How to think of Bitcoin's "intrinsic value"

There have been many attempts at modeling Bitcoin's fair value. However, this is not an easy task. After all, it's a unique asset. Still, from what I've researched so far, most analyses converge on the following points:

The extent to which Bitcoin fulfills the classic traits of money The number of people holding Bitcoin in one way or another. The amount of value being transacted on Bitcoin. Bitcoin's scarcity.

Bitcoin's money traits

The first item is the easiest to prove. After all, Bitcoin exhibits many of the critical traits (if not all) of sound money.

Source: Coindesk.

As you can see, we could argue that Bitcoin is superior to "traditional" money. Bitcoin even scores higher than gold itself on key traits like portability, divisibility, security, and scarcity (more on this later). Additionally, Bitcoin happens to be the first type of asset that no government or entity can control. In my view, this last trait is what makes it truly unique, because no government in the world can shut down, confiscate, track, or otherwise exert any tangible control over the Bitcoin protocol. Even if governments were to declare Bitcoin illegal, the reality is that there are no concrete ways of enforcing such a ban (see Morocco for example).

Estimating Bitcoin's user base

It's straightforward to have a rough estimate of the number of people using Bitcoin. For this, we can use the number of addresses in the network. As of Jun 2019, there are roughly 40 million Bitcoin wallets.

Source: Blockchain.

As you can see, the number of wallets is consistently trending higher. However, the average user has more than one Bitcoin wallet. Therefore, the number of people holding Bitcoin is probably less than what the graphic above would imply. Thus, here's where we have to make an educated guess. In my view, it's reasonable to say that there are roughly 13 million to 20 million people who own Bitcoin. This is assuming the average user owns 2 to 3 addresses. Since this estimate coincides with other assessments, I'm comfortable with this range.

Source: Blockchain, plus author's elaboration using Minitab software. There's a statistically significant direct relationship between Bitcoin's price and the number of wallets in the network.

Moreover, there is a strong correlation between the number of wallets and the price of Bitcoin. However, it's worth noting that even though these two factors correlate with each other, the resulting model isn't handy for predicting Bitcoin's price with precision. The only conclusion that we can draw from this particular analysis is that as Bitcoin's price and the number of wallets in the network tend to rise in tandem.

Still, it's unclear whether the number of wallets follows the price of Bitcoin or vice versa. After all, when Bitcoin rallies, the number of people interested in the cryptocurrency increases as well. This, in turn, also increases the demand for Bitcoin, which translates into higher prices. So even though these two factors correlate with each other, it could be that the number of wallets is a lagging indicator rather than a predictive variable.

Nevertheless, I think it's fair to say that if the number of wallets keeps growing, then it's likely that Bitcoin's price will also increase overall. Intuitively speaking, this makes sense because more people using Bitcoin should translate into higher demand and higher prices.

The value being transacted on Bitcoin

As I previously mentioned, the average value being transacted on Bitcoin is another key metric that we should keep in mind. Naturally, for practical purposes, this figure will be measured in USD. The basic idea here is that, in theory, a higher transaction value likely implies that Bitcoin is more useful as a store of value. This, in turn, should indicate a higher price for Bitcoin.

Source: Bitinfocharts.com. Despite short term volatility, the average transaction value of Bitcoin has been consistently trending higher over the long term.

As you can see, Bitcoin's average transaction value has increased from roughly $20 in 2011 to almost $60K as of recently. Therefore, the average Bitcoin transaction value has grown at 140% CAGR. This is another excellent indicator of the Bitcoin's tremendous growth. However, most importantly, it's trending even higher. As a result, this should also imply higher prices for Bitcoin. Still, it's important to mention that this indicator in particular probably follows the price of Bitcoin itself.

Another factor to consider is that a high average transaction value indicates that Bitcoin isn't being used for small daily transactions (like cups of coffee, for example). This is because if bitcoins were being used for small daily transactions, then the average transaction value would be much lower. Instead, it seems like it is being used as a store of value. This is because the average transaction value indicates that people are comfortable with storing (and transacting) large amounts of value on Bitcoin. This is why Bitcoin is often referred to as digital gold. So again, the average transaction value is probably is more of a lagging indicator, rather than a predictive variable. Nevertheless, it's worth keeping an eye on it. After all, it's self-evident that higher transaction values are preferable for a currency that's primarily used as a store of value.

However, this would also imply that eventually, we'll need a cryptocurrency designed for smaller daily transactions. This is a topic for another article, but it's vital to realize that people are still working on ways of making Bitcoin more convenient. For example, developments like the lightning network (which allows a higher number of transactions per block) and atomic swaps (this facilitates a seamless transition between cryptocurrencies). Once these two technologies are fully implemented on various platforms, then I think that Bitcoin will be ready for day-to-day use. Another way of thinking about Bitcoin is like the internet in its early days. In this example, Bitcoin still is in the dial-up stage. However, Bitcoin over time will probably become much more convenient, which in turn will facilitate widespread adoption. In my view, this should translate into higher Bitcoin prices as well.

Bitcoin is an extremely scarce asset

In my view, this is the most critical factor that makes Bitcoin valuable. You see, what ultimately gives any currency/commodity a higher value is its scarcity. After all, if gold were as common as water, then its practical applications alone wouldn't make it as valuable as it is today. After all, what can be more useful than water? Thus, scarcity is clearly a determining factor for any currency's intrinsic value.

Bitcoin is just the same. Just for context, there will be only 21 million bitcoins. Currently, there are roughly 17.78 million bitcoins, but until 2140 this figure will reach its maximum at slightly less than 21 million total bitcoins. It's also worth mentioning that this figure could be a bit lower due to lost bitcoins during its initial stage when people didn't care too much about safeguarding their wallets. In any case, even the 21 million figure implies that there are only 0.0028 bitcoins per person in the world. In fact, in 2017, a report indicated that there were approximately 36 million millionaires worldwide (this figure is probably higher in 2019). Hence, there aren't even enough bitcoins for every millionaire in the world!

Image source: Bitcoin has a strong correlation (R squared = 0.95) with its stock to flow ratio. This ratio is calculated by dividing the total number of outstanding bitcoins in the network (stock) by the amount being mined every year (flow).

Another great way of measuring Bitcoin's scarcity is with the stock/flow ratio. This ratio can be applied to any commodity out there and also correlates with its price in the market. According to the Bitcoin protocol, its flow will half roughly every four years, and thus its SF ratio doubles each time this happens.

Source: Medium. The prices of commodities tend to correlate with their SF ratios. In general terms, a higher SF implies a higher price.

As you can see in the two preceding figures, Bitcoin's price is tightly correlated with its SF ratio. Furthermore, the cool aspect of the SF ratio is that we can reliably forecast it. Therefore, we can also theoretically use it to model the price of Bitcoin based on the SF ratio as an input. According to the regression model (BTC = 0.4 * (NYSE:SF) ^ 3), the price of Bitcoin should go to approximately $70K by 2020 (next year Bitcoin's SF ratio will reach 56, and its stock will be almost 18.37 million).

Conclusion

As you can see, there are fundamental factors that suggest a much higher price for Bitcoin. None of these are based on wild speculation or the "greater fool theory." The reality is that Bitcoin is a unique asset that has the potential of changing the way we transact value as a society, and we're still in the very early stages of such transition. In my view, as long as these four factors keep trending higher, then Bitcoin's price should also continue rising as well. Moreover, this price appreciation potential is due to 1) Bitcoin having all the necessary traits of sound money, 2) its value (or usefulness) to society growing as more people adopt it, 3) more value being transacted on it, and 4) becoming scarcer over time.

As a result of all this, I can envision Bitcoin going much higher than its current price today. As crazy as this might sound, I honestly think that a $100K to $1M Bitcoin is entirely possible eventually (assuming these trends continue). Furthermore, I believe that we can make a reasonably good case for Bitcoin being below its fair value simply by using its SF ratio (not to mention the other factors). Thus, I think that investors should consider adding Bitcoin (in this case, GBTC) to their portfolios. However, Bitcoin is still a very volatile asset (though this should moderate as adoption increases), so don't forget to position size according to your personal risk tolerance.

Thank you for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have exposure to Bitcoin through various means.



Additional note: As of recently (27/06/2019), Bitcoin plunged from $13K to approximately $10K. This is a reminder that Bitcoin remains a volatile asset, and investors need to size their positions accordingly. Nevertheless, over the long term, these short-term fluctuations don't detract from the article's bullish thesis.