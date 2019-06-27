UGA: The Rebound Carries On

Increasing supply uncertainties in the Middle East, probable trade settlement between the U.S. and China and dipping American refining capacity brings additional support to UGA shares.

Investment thesis

As expect, the United States Gasoline Fund LP (UGA) rebounded, following the strong correction seen in the last weeks. Yet, speculative bets on the complex remains weak, but the gasoline backdrop is on a tightening path and upcoming G20 meeting is likely to propel the ETF to fresh highs.

UGA - United States Gasoline Fund LP

UGA offers exposure to gasoline prices by holding near-month futures on RBOB gasoline traded on the NYMEX. The ETF is structured as a commodities pool, providing a decent choice to be exposed to gasoline markets. The Fund's objective is to replicate changes in percentage terms of the price of the Unleaded Gasoline futures contract on the Nymex.

As of today, UGA's top holdings are as follows and the Fund replicates closely RBOB's daily performance:

Nevertheless, the main downside of UGA is its high concentration on front-month gasoline future contract, which can incur heavy roll costs and its high expense ratio of 1.12%.

Petroleum stocks and cracks

During the week, American gasoline storage declined slightly, down 0.72% (w/w) to 233.2m barrels on the week ending June 14, EIA shows. With this decrease, gasoline seasonality weakens, establishing in a slim surplus of 1.3% or 3 022k barrels (yoy) and accelerates its deficit compared to the 5-year average to 2.8% or 6 819k barrels. In the meantime, UGA advanced 8.54% (w/w) to $30.24 per share, amid improving crude oil pricing.

Besides, on the corresponding period, the WTI-gasoline crack spread advanced robustly, up 15.72% (w/w) to $14.9 per barrel. With this significant evolution, gasoline futures and thus UGA share should remain supported for the coming period.

Furthermore, the U.S. gasoline balance continues to deteriorate, amid surging total gasoline imports, up 19.57% to 837k bpd, which were partly offset by healthy exports, up 18.64% to 873k bpd.

Total U.S. gasoline production steadies over the period, advancing marginally, up 0.08% (w/w) to 10.2m bpd, indicating that the summer driving season is coping current supply, in spite of rising refining utilization rates.

That being said, the complex is slightly tightening, which should contribute to sustain RBOB and UGA shares.

Speculative positioning

According to latest COTR, published by the CFTC on the week ending June 18, net speculative positioning on RBOB futures advances slightly, up 1.15% (w/w) to 73 124 contracts. This has been the first advance in the last six weeks, indicating that the sentiment on gasoline is reversing.

Yet, this advance is due to short unwindings, down 3.86% (w/w) to 51 223 contract and is partly counterbalanced by long liquidations, down 0.98% (w/w) to 124 347 contracts.

That said, the overall interest for the blend weakens marginally, indicating that speculators are waiting for additional catalysts to start building a strong long positioning.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec bets on RBOB decreased 11.79% or by 9 733 contracts, whereas UGA YTD performance gained 27.01% to $30.24 per share.

Backdrop changes

As expected in our last note, published on June 11, UGA rallied, up 8.19% to $30.24 per share, amid a confluence of factors. First, the large explosion and fire that hit the Philadelphia refinery on Friday, halting its 335 000 bpd processing activity sustained the complex, enabling gasoline cracks to surge.

Second, rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran spurring supply disruption fears in the Golf, helped extend crude and gasoline gains.

Going forward, we do not expect tensions in the Middle East to stop in the near term, given that the regime uses these asymmetrical attacks to retaliate against U.S. sanctions on oil crude exports.

Besides, upcoming G20 meeting set to take place at the end of the week points towards the settlement of the trade war between the U.S and China, which if it materializes, should provide robust tailwinds to RBOB and UGA shares.

Concomitantly, gasoline and Brent future curves maintain their respective slopes and while moving to the top, following tightening crude oil pricing.

Given the above and despite neutral net speculative positioning during the week, we expect gasoline inventories to continue tightening, amid mounting geopolitical uncertainties. In this context, we maintain our bullish view on UGA shares.

