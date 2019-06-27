Arrowhead Looks To Get Rare Liver Disease Drug Approved With Use Of Accelerated Approval

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is a solid speculative biotech because it has several key programs in the pipeline. I believe the most advanced product in the pipeline would be ARO-AAT, which is being developed to treat a rare liver disease known as alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The reason why I believe this biotech is a good speculative play is because it has the ability to obtain accelerated approval for its lead program. This means after only a phase 2/3 study, upon meeting histological endpoints, Arrowhead could possibly obtain FDA approval for this clinical product earlier than expected.

Potential For Accelerated Approval Based On Histological Endpoint

ARO-AAT is being used to treat patients with a genetic disorder known as alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency. The problem with ATT deficiency is that it is inherited from family members. It affects the lungs, liver, and skin. The reason why this disease occurs is because AAT levels are reduced. In turn, this causes enzymes to start to build up or increase. When this happens, lung tissue starts to become damaged, and patients have trouble with breathing and other lung problems like emphysema. This disease occurs in about 1 in 1,500 to 3,500 people with European ancestry. Asians are rarely affected by this rare disease.

Despite the small population, this product has one major thing going for it. The first is that the population is low enough that Arrowhead was able to file for Orphan Drug Designation. Such a designation provides more interactions with the FDA, tax benefits, and, sometimes, additional years of market exclusivity. The second reason, which I believe is the most important reason, is that it has the potential to gain accelerated approval. Wait a second, why does this hold such potential for quick approval? That's because it is a rare disease with no approved therapies. Besides that, the FDA agreed to make the phase 2/3 study into a pivotal one. What that means is if ARO-AAT hits its histology endpoints and proves to work, then Arrowhead can file for accelerated approval. Augmentation is a tactic used to increase levels of AAT to stop further damage. However, it doesn't help such patients in terms of liver damage. Clearance by the FDA to start this phase 2/3 study was given in April of 2019. In order for the biotech to obtain early FDA approval, it has to meet two endpoints. One endpoint is for a grading scale of AATD associated with liver disease. A histology endpoint is used by the FDA as more defining endpoint for a particular disease. In other words, this type of endpoint can prove early on, beyond a shadow of a doubt that the drug being tested works in the patient population. Such accelerated histologic approval is only afforded in the case of diseases that are life-threatening and for which there are no approved therapies. That's why the FDA chose to make this study a pivotal one. The other endpoint is known as Ishak Fibrosis score, and it is used to determine the damage of tissue at the end of the study. If ARO-AAT shows to meet this endpoint as well, that means the treatment can halt/reverse liver damage which would be very good.

Thus far, there has been positive preliminary data from the phase 1 study that was completed before the initiated phase 2/3 study. The phase 1 study showed that 4 patients treated with ARO-AAT were able to achieve a 93% maximum serum AAT knockdown. When looking at it another way, there was an average maximum serum AAT knockdown of 87%. I would say that the most notable data, from what was revealed, was that such a gene knockdown of AAT was just about sustained for 8 weeks. At 8 weeks, ATT knockdown was at 83%. Minor drop from what was measured at first, but still an effective knockdown of the gene. The theory is that by achieving a large percentage knockdown of AAT, that should in turn stop liver damage from even taking place. As I have shown above, both endpoints required by the FDA will look at liver damage. ARO-AAT had no serious or severe adverse events to date. I have to say that so far Arrowhead has been in good shape when it comes to safety of its products. Not only are they effective in their respective diseases, but they are not harmful for patients to take either.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had cash of $285.7 million as of March 31, 2019. The company has a large pipeline, but has several partnerships. In the most recent quarter, the biotech gained $209.2 million from its partnership with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for hepatitis B development. This was a $75 million equity investment and then a $175 million upfront payment received as well for this partnership on ARO-HBV (JNJ-3989) and then another 3 potential products. The total potential for this deal is $3.7 billion if it all pans out. Arrowhead believes it has enough funds to operate the company for quite some time. This highly depends on what may or may not change in its pipeline. Arrowhead could be eligible for another $25 million payment once a phase 2 study for JNJ-3989 treating patients with Hepatitis B is initiated.

Conclusion

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is in good shape, especially when you consider that its lead program has the potential to be approved earlier than anticipated. The FDA has given the green light for the phase 2/3 study using ARO-AAT to be a pivotal one. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the company will meet upon the required endpoints for its study. If that happens, then it would be forced to run a larger phase 3 study in order to eventually obtain approval. That could also cause the stock to temporarily drop as well. It was shown in a phase 1 study that 4 patients achieved a maximum serum AAT knockdown of 93%. This was good data. However, the risk is that it was achieved in a small group of patients. There is no guarantee that the study will end up being successful. I believe that there is massive potential with this biotech when it comes to ARO-AAT and its many other clinical products.

