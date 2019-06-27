E-Trade Another Big Loser In Today's Interest Rate Environment

Despite trading at close to 11.6x trailing earnings, investors should avoid E-Trade until it trades closer to $38.28 or 10.0x trailing earnings.

E-Trade Financial Corporation (ETFC) is a financial services company in the business of providing brokerage and related products and services across multiple channels. Many readers would be familiar with its various trading platforms. At its current price (as of this writing) of $44.40 per share, the stock trades ~30% below its 52-week high of $63.39 per share. While some may view this as a buying opportunity - I would caution those people: the macroeconomic environment has already shifted against ETFC's favor significantly.

I previously wrote about the sharp turn in the Fed's policy stance in this article. Despite some pullback from the Fed chairman Jerome Powell in a recent speech - the market remains convinced that an interest rate cut is inevitable for the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting. As seen in the table below, the market's only uncertainty is whether the cut will be 25 bps or 50 bps.

(Source: CME FedWatch Tool)

Why interest rates matter

One would think that a cut in the Fed funds rate wouldn't significantly impact the earnings of a company most known for its stock brokerage platform. However, a detailed look at earnings drivers for ETFC makes it clear that they're more in the business of interest rates than anything else:

(Source: ETFC 1Q19 investor presentation)

67% of trailing 12-month net revenues are driven by spread-based income: net interest income and off-balance sheet sweep revenues. Everything else (which includes the trading-based income of commissions and order flow revenues) comprises just 33% of total trailing 12-month net revenues.

To expand more on the net interest revenues, let's take a look at the average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities in more detail.

(Source: ETFC 1Q19 10Q report)

ETFC's interest-earning assets are primarily investment securities and margin receivables whereas its interest-bearing liabilities are primarily sweep deposits and customer payables.

88% of the investment securities in the balance sheet as of 1Q19 are agency mortgage-backed securities. Said securities are guaranteed by US government sponsored enterprises and federal agencies (thereby presenting limited if not non-existent credit risk). While these securities do not carry meaningful credit risk, they may carry duration (or interest rate) risk.

Do note that since these securities are classified as either available-for-sale or held-to-maturity, they will not generate gains on the income statement as a result of marked-to-marked revaluations (arising from lower interest rates). At best, the gains in available-for-sale would be recognized directly in shareholders' equity as part of other comprehensive income.

(Source: ETFC 1Q19 10Q report)

On the other hand, the cost of the primary liabilities are already so low that a decline in interest rates would make it unlikely for ETFC to benefit significantly on the funding side. The downside limit will be 0% cost for these funding sources (much unlike the situation in Europe or Japan in which investors have already seen the interest rate floor to negative numbers).

In sum, the combination of interest-sensitive assets and low-cost deposits in a declining interest environment means that net interest margins are likely to decline: reversing a powerful tailwind for ETFC.

Putting it all together

ETFC's disclosures make putting all of this content together straightforward.

(Source: ETFC 1Q19 investor presentation)

As seen in the table above, ETFC stands to lose $37 million in net revenues for every parallel 25 bps decline in interest rates. Considering the pass-through nature of net interest income this loss will likely be an almost straight decline in net income for ETFC. If the market's expectations of a 50 bps decline in interest rates for 2019 comes to pass, then we can expect to see ETFC's net earnings decline by $74 million (~7% of Trailing 12-month net income as of 1Q19).

The expected decline in yields will also cut into management's guidance for the rest of 2019. Recall Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Chad E. Turner in the 1Q19 earnings call:

We anticipate that our NIM will moderate from the Q1 level with our current expectations for full year 2019 net interest margin of 315 basis points to 320 basis points. This holds customer margin balances at their current levels does not contemplate changes to Fed funds rates over the course of the year and assumes continued strength in deposit growth. A 25 basis point move up or down in short-term rates would translate to a 3 basis point annualized impact to NIM.

Looking further out into beyond the next twelve months, it seems that ETFC's longer-term aspirations may be put at risk by this shift in interest rate policy. For one, the company's earnings per share (EPS) aspirations are dependent on a stable interest rate policy (note bullet point 1 on model assumptions): see how a portion of the revenue growth is dependent on some net interest margin (NIM) expansion which has become very unlikely.

(Source: ETFC 1Q19 investor presentation)

The price isn't right

The Fed's dovish stance only solidified after the FOMC meeting that ended June 19. Since then, the price decline of ETFC has only declined by ~4%. We believe that this price decline does not fully price in a meaningful decline in interest rate spreads. Recall that before the end of 2018 the Fed was signaling another two to four rate hikes in 2019 and potentially another two rate hikes in 2020 before closing out the tightening cycle. Considering the $30 million impact per 25 bps hike (as seen in the sensitivity table presented earlier), ETFC potentially lost out of another $180 million in net earnings (calculated as $30 million per 25 bps hike multiplied by 6 interest rate hikes) which would approximately be 17% of trailing twelve-month net income.

Data by YCharts

In response to this line of argumentation during the 1Q19 earnings call, CFO Chad E. Turner discusses:

I'd note that there are many paths to $7 as we have said before and so that can come through in different interest rate environments as well as different overall customer engagement levels. We're comfortable and we have looked at that in those different environments as far as how $7 [2023 EPS target] looks in those different types of environments. We're comfortable that there are lots of paths to it.

We believe that ETFC management has been amazing and will continue to be amazing throughout any economic cycle. One must only look at their long history of innovation and success to be convinced of that fact.

(Source: ETFC 1Q19 investor presentation)

But when two-thirds of net revenues are under attack by a dovish Fed and a President willing to do (or at least say) whatever it takes to cut interest rates - the road to earnings growth will be back-breaking.

What makes it worse is that the rest of the net revenues aren't holding up a strong momentum when it's desperately needed to pick up the slack:

(Source: ETFC 1Q19 10Q report)

Daily average revenue trades ("DARTs") are the primary revenue drivers for ETFC's commission revenues and they have been falling. So have Derivative DARTs. The volume part of commission revenues is falling and so is the price part: note how average commission per trade has also fallen over time. In a world where competition exists not only from traditional competitors but also from well-funded startups (e.g., Robinhood as discussed in this article by Seeking Alpha contributor Gary Alexander) - these trends are likely to continue if not accelerate.

The Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) business which ETFC recently entered into is also going to face headwinds as other well-geared players continue to pile pressure into this industry. Alternatively, the banking business will also be negatively impacted by the decline in the fed funds rate. So really - there isn't a meaningful part of the business that can offset the headwinds on the interest rate declines.

Upside risk?

ETFC still trades at 10x forward earnings according to the SA ticker page. While this might be an attractive valuation on its own - we know that the business faces risks and is likely over-earning relative to the next twelve to eighteen months.

Short of a complete reversal in the Fed interest rate trajectory (which isn't completely out of the picture given the exaggeratedly volatile political and economic climate) we can only find pockets of upside risk in ETFC. For example, corporate services is a bright spot in terms of customer segments:

(Source: ETFC 1Q19 investor presentation)

But again - this is a segment (on its own) that is nowhere near the size of the interest income and commission business.

The only real protection we see before going long on ETFC is a lower price - and that is something we haven't really seen yet. So this is something we'd avoid or keep on watch list given the abrupt change in the interest rate environment.

The conservative entry price

We estimate a conservative target entry price of $38.28 per share in order to generate an internal rate of return of 15% per year over a three-year holding period. The details of our calculation can be seen in the table below. Our entry price can be viewed as roughly 10x trailing twelve months (TTM) or last twelve months (LTM) diluted earnings per share.

Our biggest assumption in calculating the entry price is the exit multiple applied to the 2021 diluted EPS. We note that ETFC has traded at a meaningful premium in the past (e.g., 20x and 18x LTM Price-to-earnings ratio over a ten-year and five-year average, respectively according to S&P Capital IQ). However, ETFC's earnings prospects have significantly declined as a result of encroaching competition (i.e., Robinhood), intense fee compression (e.g., passive investing), and falling interest rates. Hence, we believe that the high multiples of the past are not applicable for our 2023 earnings estimates and that a conservative investor (like ourselves) should apply a 'safe' multiple of 12x. Said multiple is what an above-average business with high returns on capital and a single-digit growth rate can reasonably get in the middle of an economic cycle.

In addition, our earnings estimates already incorporate management's guidance which we believe to be balanced (i.e., not too conservative or aggressive). A more conservative view of earnings growth would imply an even lower entry price.

USD millions Source/Calculation 1Q19 TTM net income to common 1,051.00 1Q19 investor presentation Provision (reversal) of loan losses - 77.00 1Q19 investor presentation Loss on extinguishment of debt 4.00 1Q19 investor presentation 1Q19 TTM adjusted net income to common 978.00 1Q19 investor presentation Decline in cash sweep income 74.00 Author assumption Run-rate adjusted net income to common 904.00 Adj. net income less cash sweep decline Revenue growth 7% ETFC management target Operating margin growth 3% ETFC management target Total earnings growth 10% Revenue + operating margin growth Adjusted net income to common '21 1,203.22 Run-rate adj. net income * (1 + total earnings growth)^3 1Q19 diluted shares outstanding 256.53 1Q19 10Q Announced buybacks (USD millions) 379.00 1Q19 10Q Assumed price of buyback (USD per share) 44.40 Author assumption Buybacks in shares 8.54 Announced buybacks / assumed buyback price Diluted shares outstanding '21 247.99 1Q19 diluted shares less buybacks Diluted earnigs per share '21 4.85 Adj. net income '21 / diluted shares outstanding '21 LTM PE Multiple assumption 12.00 Author assumption Target price '21 58.22 Diluted earnings per share '21 * LTM PE multiple Target three-year rate of return 15% Author assumption Implied buy price 38.28 Target price '21 / (1 + target ratet rate of return)^3 1Q19 adj. diluted earnings per share 3.81 1Q19 TTM adj. net income / 1Q19 diluted shares outstanding LTM PE at implied buy price 10.0 Implied buy price / 1Q19 TTM adj. diluted EPS LTM PE at current price 11.6 Current price / 1Q19 TTM adj. diluted EPS

(Source: Author; ETFC investor presentations and quarterly reports)

Bottom line: Avoid for now

Given the Fed's shift towards a more dovish stance - two-thirds of ETFC's net revenues are at significant risk of decline. Without immediate means to mitigate this earnings risk, we recommend that investors avoid ETFC until the price becomes more attractive - an estimate of $38.28 in our opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.