Diversified Restaurant Holdings: The Only Way To Play The Turnaround At Buffalo Wild Wings

I have had a lot of success with turnaround situations in the past year to the point it is now my primary strategy limited only by the limited opportunities. Here are those I wrote about in the past year, all of which I invested in.

A new turnaround situation is Diversified Restaurant Holdings (SAUC). This Microcap company is the franchisee of 64 Buffalo Wild Wing (BWW) restaurants. It is based in Southfield, Michigan and is 40.9% owned by Michael Ansley its Chairman and founder. SAUC has struggled in recent years with small adjusted losses or breakeven since 2012, and declining sales since 2015. As a result, its stock price was trashed. Some of the sales decline was due to another chain called Bagger Dave’s that they spun off in the fourth quarter of 2016. The rest is due to same store sales declines since 2015.

In February 2018, Inspire Brands (which also owns Sonic and Arby’s) acquired the franchisor, Buffalo Wild Wings. Inspire is privately held. It is owned by Roark Capital, a private equity firm that specializes in franchised restaurants along with other franchised businesses. It has raised over $12 billion in capital for investments in its existence.

In a short time, Inspire has rejuvenated Buffalo Wild Wings marketing, food offerings and food presentation. This is now starting to show up in operating results. SAUC same store sales increased 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018, the first increase since 2015. They then increased 4.2% last quarter and are tracking up 7.2% this quarter. It keeps getting better, same store sales are up 11.7% so far in June (as of June 19th). It should be noted that part of the May and June increase was due to the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup run. SAUC has a big presence in St. Louis.

SAUC is the only publicly traded franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings and the only way to invest on its turnaround.

The Turnaround

When I look at a turnaround situation, I look for the following. The stock must have at least 100% potential upside. The balance sheet needs to be strong enough to allow enough time for a turnaround. New experienced management is a plus. Even with all that, I generally don’t invest until I see a sustainable improvement in earnings. I spend time trying to determine sustainability and usually talk to IR or management.

SAUC checks all the boxes. It trades at less than 25% where it was in 2017, and where it traded consistently in 2015 and before. I will discuss the debt situation later but to summarize, if they can stay anywhere near the current improved sales level it shouldn’t be a problem. While management is not new, the franchisor’s owner (Inspire Brands) is new. The franchisor (BWW) has new management which is very experienced. BWW management is the real story here. Finally, there is a clear and rapid improvement in same store sales.

I believe the sales improvement is sustainable for the following reasons.

1. Same store sales accelerated when the new ad campaign was launched. The ads are edgy (see YouTube for recent examples). But they are grabbing attention and more importantly reaching its targeted demographic.

2. The new BWW is moving back to its roots as a sports bar. The demographic is being changed away from families and more toward millennial men. The ads reflect this as does the re-emphasis on the bar. Further, much more advertising is now on social media where the millennials are.

3. Delivery sales are increasing rapidly. They totaled $2.56 million last quarter, up from $0.58 million one year earlier (see page 12 of Management's June 19th Presentation) This alone represents a large portion of the increased revenues.

4. Delivery costs are going down due to scale. They were 16.9% of delivery revenues last quarter down from 20.3% one year earlier.

5. The labor costs headwind is starting to abate. Labor was 26.9% of revenues in 2019 to date. This is down from 27.4% in 2018. Part of this is less training costs from the new initiatives by the franchisor. While pressure remains in this tight jobs market, management does not expect it to get worse.

6. Pricing power is returning. Cost of sales had been increasing due to higher chicken wing costs. Management on its June 19th presentation showed pricing power to more than offset this is returning. Almost half the 7.2% same store increase in the current quarter (through June 19th) was from average check increases. This is up from negative numbers the prior quarter. This was primarily due to price increases that have stuck. Another 1% increase on chicken wings just went into effect. Also, there have been less margin killing promotions.

7. SAUC is getting more repeat customers. The loyalty program attachment rate (LPAR) was 27.9% in May, 2019, up from 22.1% one year earlier. LPAR is the percentage of checks that have a loyalty code. They claim the rest of the BWW system is under 15%. This number started to increase in January and has steadily increased since. They are hoping to get to 35% and there is momentum.

8. Chicken wings costs have been a headwind. They are now near the top of their historical range (see page 9 of Management's June 19th Presentation). Also on June 25th, the Justice Department sued the larger chicken producers for price fixing. Based on the lawsuit and historically high prices, prices are more likely to decline than rise in the medium term.

9. Other initiatives include new plating, menus, bar drinks, and uniforms. Plating is now more in metal containers instead of paper. The menu has gone from laminated paper to wood backed. The whole idea is to upgrade the value proposition.

10. A full relaunch of the brand has not occurred yet. It is scheduled for this fall. BWW has not elaborated on the details but promised more is coming.

11. SAUC has $75 million of NOLs which should be sufficient to shelter against taxes for many years to come.

What Has Held the Stock Back / Risks

Despite all the improvements listed above, the stock has actually declined this year from $0.97 on December 31, 2018 to $0.81 on June 21, 2019. The reasons I see for this are listed below.

1. Sales were up 2.6% last quarter year over year to $40.6 million, the first YoY increase in over a year. However, EBITDA declined to $4.5 million from $5.1 million one year earlier. The reasons were higher cost of sales caused by higher chicken wing costs, and higher labor costs. As mentioned above, labor costs are starting to abate and chicken wings are now at near the top of their historical range.

2. The company had $99.5 million of long term debt on March 31, 2019. This is three loans requiring a combined $11.6 million of principal payments a year. All mature in June, 2020. Also, the company in its last 10-Q mentioned it may not be in compliance with its financial covenants beginning in the third quarter of 2019. The company has started to look for a refinance. The new loan interest rate could be significantly higher than the current blended 6%.

3. On February 23, 2019, SAUC agreed to buy 9 more BWW restaurants for $22.5 million from a Chicago area franchisee. What spooked the market in my opinion was they mentioned they may pay for most of it with equity. The last thing investors in a struggling company want to hear is a major dilution. While management claimed improved cash flow would more than offset the dilution, the damage was done.

Let’s talk about the debt, since as a former Credit Analyst, I have a background there and I believe it is the biggest issue. In my opinion, as long as the recent same store sales increases hold or improve, a refinance should occur in a timely manner. The improvements in same store sales have been sudden and significant and change everything if they hold or further improve.

A proforma of EBITDA based on 5, 10 and 15% revenue increases is shown later in this article. Only a 5% increase in revenues is needed in my opinion to meet the financial covenant (more details below). However, the covenant is on a trailing 12 months, so it is likely to be temporarily tripped based on the prior weakness. Management is in the process of refinancing, more to lower the $11.6 million annual principal payment than for the covenant.

The current quarter should be significantly better than the last quarter which was breakeven. That should help though it may take another quarter of improved results to get a loan at a rate similar to the current one. SAUC is currently paying about a 6% interest rate.

One benefit of the covenants is they only require 50.1% of the lenders to agree to a waiver of a covenant violation if necessary. Also, as long as things are improving, if a waiver is needed, it is unlikely to be turned down. Lenders don’t want to get into a bankruptcy situation if it can be avoided as it is costly, messy, with unknown outcomes. They almost always approve waivers when things are improving.

Also, SAUC could sell individual restaurants if needed for liquidity. Franchises of major restaurant brands are very marketable as there are many well healed buyers, in this case including the franchisor. They are marketable individually or in markets or other groups. Further, capital expenses have been quite low and are expected to remain low in the next year.

My best guess on a refinance is they pay a little higher interest rate but less in principal. In recent years, all profits went to pay down principal and a lower payment there should result in some free cash flow going forward.

Fortunately, regarding the acquisition deal for the 9 Chicago area restaurants, Inspire exercised its right of first refusal and bought the nine out from under SAUC. This is really good news for two reasons. First no dilution or additional debt. Secondly, it shows Inspire’s confidence in the business so quickly after getting in. In fact, it may just keep SAUC from more acquisitions until they are in a stronger position. It also provides a strong buyer should SAUC want to sell some or all of its restaurants. Further, it may drive up the price of the restaurants.

Proforma Results

I have estimated EBITDA and earnings over the next year based on revenues increasing 5, 10 and 15%. I used these numbers as the most recent results were up 7.2% quarter to date and 11.7% month to date. Up 5% is my base case but 10% appears very doable.

Assumptions

(1) Food and beverage costs remain 28.6% of sales

(2) Occupancy costs increase at the rate of inflation, 2%.

(3) Labor remains 2018 actual plus 5% of the increased revenues. No new management and few new employees are needed to handle 5-15% more business of the same store base.

(4) SG&A has been flat recently. Management has guided for about $7.9 million in 2019.

(5) Other operating costs actually declined by $1.6 million in 2018, but increased from 21.2% to 21.8% of revenues. Assumes a decline back to 21.2% due to increased revenues.

(6) There are $11.6 million of scheduled principal payments over the next year. Assumes an average balance of loan $93.7 million at 7%.

(7) The current blended rate is 6%. Depreciation and amortization was $2.57 million in the first quarter, down from $3.17 million one year earlier due to low capital expenditures. Assumes a decline to a quarterly rate of $2.2 million.

(8) Excludes non-recurring items.

A 5% increase in revenues should be more than sufficient to meet the financial covenant of (debt+lease expense) / (EBITDAR) of at least 5.25. The biggest variable in the calculation above is the interest rate on the loans when refinanced. Every 1% increase reduces EPS by $0.03.

Valuation

The market has not yet given SAUC any credit for its turnaround. Of the items holding it back, the biggest in my opinion is the covenant and maturity issues with the debt. The stock should rally hard if a refinance is accomplished at any rate 8% or lower if the annual principal payment is reduced significantly.

Currently with a market cap of $27 million, the EV to trailing EBITDA ratio is 8.5. That is probably about right for a leveraged restaurant with flat sales. However, if revenues increase 10%, EBITDA is projected to be $23.1 million. That is almost exactly what it was in 2016 before the sales declines. Assuming another $11.6 million in principal payments occur as scheduled over the next year, that brings that ratio down to 4.9. At a 5% revenue increase, that ratio is 6.1. Both are low, especially considering debt will be lower and cash flow much higher. Also, the current market cap to projected EBITDA is 1.2 and the market cap to projected revenues is 0.16. Both are very low numbers.

The stock has traded as high as $4 as recently as 2017 and was consistently over $4 in 2015 and before. If SAUC can maintain even a 5% same store sales increase, the stock should at least double this year. A double to $1.60 is still only an EV/EBITDA of 6.1 which is more than reasonable. This would be only a PE of 11 based on my conservative up 5% revenue scenario. My one year price target is $1.60.

