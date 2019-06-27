AT&T Debt Fears Are Overblown

One of the reasons AT&T's stock price is down is because of a fear in the marketplace that the company is carrying too much debt.

AT&T (T) saw its share price slide in the first half of 2018 as analysts poured over its potential takeover of Time Warner. Many analysts were concerned the company was taking on too much debt to complete its acquisition of Time Warner. The company has started executing on joining forces with Time Warner and the stock price has started to regain its footing. It is becoming apparent that analyst and investor fears that the company was taking on too much debt have been overblown.

First let's take a look at the two year chart of AT&T's stock price over the last two years:

The stock price was consistently trading in the upper $30's prior to the announced acquisition of Time Warner. Since then it has consistently traded in the lower $30's. AT&T has a plan to lower its overall debt. Once Wall Street gets comfortable that the company does not have too much debt, then the stock price could start trading back into the upper $30's and maybe start trading over $40 per share. The company will need to execute on its debt reduction plan to regain Wall Street's confidence.

What is amazing about AT&T is the amount of free cash flow the company is generating. This despite spending aggressively to build out a nationwide 5G network for its mobile businesses. Here is a look at the company's debt reduction strategy for 2019:

AT&T had $180 billion in net debt after the Time Warner merger, and they plan to reduce that debt to $150 billion by the end of the year. The company is already making progress on that goal and has reduced its net debt to $169 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2019. As can be seen in the slide above, AT&T has tremendous free cash flow. Free cash flow should not be confused with concepts like Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization {EBITDA}. EBITDA is a cash flow concept about earnings before a company has paid any interest on its debt, paid any taxes, and it doesn't account for any capital expenditures needed to run the business. Free cash flow, on the other hand, is after a company has paid interest on its debt, paid any taxes owed, and made all of the capital expenditures necessary to run and invest in the business. It is money from operations left over and not needed to run the business.

The company is projecting free cash flow of $26 billion from operations in 2019. After choosing to pay $14 billion annually in dividends to shareholders, the company will still have $12 billion in free cash flow to reduce its debts. The company is also planning $6 billion to $8 billion in non-core assets sales, of which $4 billion worth have already been accomplished year to date. Right now there is every reason to believe AT&T will accomplish its goal of reducing its net debt to around $150 billion by the end of 2019. Then, the company anticipates generating more than $10 billion in free cash flow to reduce its debts further in 2020, and again in 2021, 2022, etc.

It is easiest to get a detailed view of AT&T's true debt and cash flow position by diving into the company's 2018 year-end 10-K. Below is AT&T's 2018 total assets on its balance sheet:

The company is reporting $532 billion in total assets. A significant portion of the assets recorded are intangible assets. But many of those intangible assets still have real value. AT&T is recording $146 billion in goodwill after the Time Warner acquisition. One of Time Warner's assets is HBO. That entertainment network has a library of many shows that have been fully amortized with a book value of zero. But the shows still exist and still have an audience generating revenues. For example, I recently binged watched a show produced by HBO that I had never seen before. Many of you have probably already seen it. The name of the show is The Sopranos.

Here is a look at the total liabilities owed against all of those total assets:

The company has a total of $338 billion in total liabilities and $194 billion in shareholder equity. The company has $51 billion in current assets and $64 billion in current liabilities, including $10 billion in debts maturing in 2019. The company's free cash flow should allow AT&T to handle its negative working capital deficit without any problems.

Now let's dive deeper into the company's significant cash flow. Here is a look at a consolidated portion of the 2018 income statement:

As can be seen above, AT&T had $171 billion in total revenue in 2018 and $20 billion in net income after taxes. The company also had $28 billion in depreciation and amortization. By adding depreciation and amortization with net income, then one can calculate AT&T had around $48 billion in cash flow in 2018. Assuming similar results in 2019, and taking into account AT&T plans to spend more than $20 billion in capital expenditures in 2019 for things like building out its 5G network, then one can see how the company plans to have $26 billion in free cash flow after interest and capital expenditures in 2019.

Notice AT&T spent almost $8 billion in interest expense in 2018 before net income. Almost all of the interest expense is for long-term debt. According to the 10-K "In December, 2018, we entered into a new five-year revolving credit agreement for $7.5 billion and now have two $7.5 billion revolving credit agreements totaling $15 billion. No amounts were outstanding under either agreement as of December 31, 2018." This means the company has a cushion in the form of instant access to an additional $15 billion in cash if necessary.

To understand more fully why concerns over AT&T's debt levels are overblown here is a look at AT&T's long-term debt maturity profile:

As can be seen above, the company's debt maturity schedule is pretty spread out over the next few decades. According to the 10-K, "our weighted average interest rate of our entire long-term debt portfolio, including the impact of derivatives, was approximately 4.4% as of December 31, 2018." That 4.4% average interest rate is pretty much locked in for the foreseeable future whether or not interest rates go up or down over the next few years.

Finally, to further understand why concerns over AT&T's debt load may be exaggerated, here is a look at the company's near-term debt payment profile:

In no year through 2023 does AT&T have debts maturing that are substantially greater than the company's projected 2019 free cash flow of $12 billion after all dividend payments. If the company's free cash flow and asset sales cannot cover the maturities, then they can borrow against their lines of credit. They can also either slow down their capital expenditure program, or simply issue new long-term debt to cover the maturities coming due. The point is AT&T has a lot of options to handle their debt.

Management's commitment right now is to aggressively reduce their debt beyond what is necessary under their credit agreements. As the debts come down the impressions of AT&T should improve in the marketplace. This could set the company up to see its stock price trend up later this year and in 2020. In the meantime, those who buy now anticipating potential appreciation can sit back and receive the large dividends each quarter. Investors considering buying AT&T stock should do their own due diligence.

