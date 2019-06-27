OPEC Meeting Preview

OPEC rescheduled its meetings to take place on July 1st and 2nd next week from June 26th. It was a sign of incredible weakness because the meetings had been scheduled six months in advance, and then the Russian minister recently said he had a scheduling conflict. And Russia is not even a member of OPEC. Nor has Russia even complied with its oil reduction promise made for this agreement, as discussed below.

Alexander Novack, the Russian energy minister, said on June 24th “It’s too early to say" whether the output cuts will be extended, just one week before the meetings.

We need to wait for, among other things, the G20 heads of state meeting. Let’s see what questions they discuss there, how the economy develops, the situation on the market.”

OPEC’s output has fallen below 30 million barrels per day in May, in part due to the sanctions on Iran and Venezuela. And OPEC’s output is down about 2.5 million barrels per day, compared to last October, which is used as the baseline for the cuts. OPEC had agreed to cut by 800,000 b/d. Therefore, a simple “rollover” of the agreement would imply an actual increase in output.

Instead, the market is expecting an increase in the output cut in the agreement. According to the CME OPEC Watch Tool on June 26th, there is an 84.7% probability of further cuts, a 15.3% to maintain current cuts, and less than a 1% chance OPEC will agree to increase output. The probabilities are based on option premium prices for WTI crude oil.

While the probabilities the option market is assigning to higher prices can be derived statistically, the expectations of market participants about the nature of a deal cannot. Furthermore, price expectations are constantly changing, as reflected by futures prices. Therefore, I would caution any reliance on these deal probabilities.

Source: CME.

If OPEC maintains production at May levels, there could be a large global stock draw, based on OPEC’s third quarter estimate of the demand for its oil of 31.2 million barrels per day.

However, OPEC expects its demand in the fourth quarter to drop back to 29.74 million. And the International Energy Agency forecasts that the demand for OPEC oil in 2020 will drop further to 29.2 million. And so the stock draw would be short-lived.

Whatever OPEC announces, supply comes down to what Saudi Arabia decides to produce. The sanctioned members, and other OPEC members, have little wiggle room, and Russia has been dragging its feet on complying with the current deal.

Presidents Trump and Xi are scheduled to talk about a trade deal at the G-20 conference this week, but it seems highly unlikely they can settle the outstanding issues. More likely, they decide to keep the ball rolling in more talks. And so the clarity Mr. Novack is hoping for will probably not be forthcoming.

Conclusions

With questions about future oil demand levels unresolved, it is doubtful that OPEC+ will have much guidance for the market. Even if they announce a decision, Saudi Arabia can move its production up to keep the market “well supplied,” as the Saudi energy minister, Khalid Al-Falih, has frequently promised. If demand falters, KSA can cut back more, but there are limits to how far it will cut. Mr. Al-Falih has said Saudi Arabia will not cut to 8 million.

Russia does not want $80 crude but would rather increase its production. And Trump wants lower prices and will pressure KSA to increase output if prices rise much.

The only goods news for OPEC going into the meeting is a bullish EIA weekly report, which they watch carefully. A massive crude stock draw of 12.9 million was reported for the week, following a period of relentless builds.

The Saudis are likely to take it month-by-month in a stop-and-go policy while the Russians quietly nudge their production higher.

