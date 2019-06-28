Aurora Cannabis: Pricey, But Good

Also, it's spending more in operating expenses, and its projected revenue growth is less than its peers.

Aurora Cannabis is trading at a premium compared to some of the other cannabis stocks in the industry.

Several analysts and market commenters, including yours truly, have discussed time and again how Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is poised for blockbuster financial growth over the coming quarters. While I continue to believe in the bull thesis, I do want to emphasize that Aurora isn't exactly a bargain stock. Its shares are trading at a significant premium compared to its peers. Investors looking to enter the stock, or wanting to increase exposure to the cannabis company, would be better off if they staggered their purchases during phases of price corrections over a period. Let's take a closer look.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

The Cost of Growth

The problem isn't that Aurora isn't growing. The debate is on whether or not Aurora is deploying its capital efficiently to achieve blockbuster growth and if its current share price is yet to factor in its impending growth. While some argue that the company has substantially higher operating expenses and its shares are bound to fall (like here), bulls assert that higher operating expenses are necessary to fund ambitious growth plans.

Let's look at the chart below. The commonality amongst most cannabis companies here is that their operating expenses are higher than their revenues on a trailing 12-month basis. The disparity between the two metrics is quite prominent in the case of Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth (CGC). In fact, every mentioned company except for Aphria (OTC:APHA) has operating expenses exceeding their revenues by some degree.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

This disparity is generally considered as a red flag for companies that are experiencing modest growth rates, but the aforementioned companies are deliberately keeping their operating expenses at elevated levels to grow as fast as they can. Aurora Cannabis, for instance, has an ambitious growth plan underway wherein it's aiming to quadruple its production capacity by mid-2020 - you can read more about it here and here.

The chart attached below highlights that Aurora's operating expenses have grown dramatically over the past few years. Some of its constituting items, such as share-based payments, may arguably have room for optimization.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

But with that said, every company has a growth plan of its own and it's only fair that we consider the growth prospects of every mentioned company in our comparison. So, I compiled analyst forecasts (two-year revenue estimates) to quantify growth plans for mentioned firms. The results were interesting.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Analysts are bullish on Aurora Cannabis and are expecting its revenues to grow substantially over the next two years. While this is a commendable feat in itself, we must also recognize that analysts are expecting some of Aurora's other peers to grow at an even faster clip over the same period.

Note that these are just initial ballpark figures that only highlight the Street's current expectations from the respective names in the industry in today's time. A lot can change over the course of the next two years - ASPs could drop, international markets could open up, there could be noteworthy M&A activity etc. - so these estimates are just to quantify the growth plans for these companies per current market conditions.

But as far as estimates go, Aurora's forecasted growth rates are low maybe because it has already scaled up its operations substantially over the recent quarters and it'd be difficult for the cannabis giant to grow at the same pace as its smaller peers. On the other hand, bears would argue that Aurora's operating expenses are relatively high and yet it's achieving relatively lower growth rates.

Assessing Pricing

With that said, any discussion about relative analysis is incomplete without relative valuations. We've discussed how Aurora and some of the other names in the industry are expected to grow over the coming years, but let's also look at some forward-looking valuations of each of the mentioned companies.

Interestingly, Aurora's current enterprise value is over 10 times its forecasted FY20 revenue. Cronos (OTC:CRON) is priced similarly and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) comes in close at the third spot. Aphria, on the other hand, is an attractive buying opportunity if one were to make an investment decision strictly based on this chart.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com, Two-Year Fwd. Revenue Estimate Used)

But overall, Aurora Cannabis doesn't exactly seem like a bargain stock and the market may be pricing it for perfection. Aurora sports a rather high EV-to-Revenue multiple compared to its peers, which suggests that its current stock price might be factoring a good portion of its impending financial growth already. This shouldn't come across as a call to short or exit the stock.

There's one caveat to this discussion though. Analysts could be very conservative with their revenue forecasts. They may be including future revenue only from opportunities that are visible in today's time, and not factor in growth arising from the opening up of international markets. As and when cross-border opportunities open up, visible revenue streams would open and analyst consensus for each of the mentioned cannabis companies should variably trend higher.

This is relevant in Aurora's case as the company operates in 24 countries already. With its production ramp, the company will have the scale, size and established global supply chains to cater to growing markets internationally, while many of its smaller peers will lack that advantage.

Your Takeaway

Aurora Cannabis' stock may seem pricey for now, but investors with a long-term time horizon would be best served by staggering their buy orders over a period of time, whenever there's a significant price correction rather than shunning or shorting the stock altogether. Aurora's management has shown excellent resolve in growing the company so far, which may continue still.

I continue to believe that the cannabis industry offers a once-in-a-decade growth opportunity and that Aurora Cannabis is poised to be one of the prime beneficiaries of this growth. It has the size, scale and international presence to become a prominent brand across several developed markets which can allow it to unlock untapped growth potential for itself and its shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.