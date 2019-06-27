ArQule Has A Solid Pipeline And The Ability To Gain Speedy Approval Makes It A Must Watch

ArQule (ARQL) is an important biotech to watch, that's because it had a huge update on a mid-stage study, showing positive results in patients with rare diseases known as PIK3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum or PROS and proteus syndrome (PS). This is a solid speculative biotech. The reason why is because its focus is on targeting specific genetic mutations associated with cancer. This creates a more targeted approach to treat cancer that is caused by genetic mutations. Even better than that, I believe that the biotech has the opportunity to create massive gains for investors. That's because the registrational study for miransertib targeting these patients is expected to begin in Q3 of 2019.

Potential For Accelerated Approval In Two Rare Disease Indications

The rare disease of PIK3CA-related overgrowth spectrum (PROS). As the name suggests, this disease is related to abnormal growth of the body. Specifically, this disease is caused when cells grow and divide in an unconventional manner. This leads to cell and body overgrowth. The other disease being targeted with miransertib is Proteus Syndrome (PS). This disease is characterized with overgrowth of a specific part of a person's body. It is caused by a mutation in the AKT1 gene. Having said that, ArQule is using miransertib to target both of these diseases. Miransertib is a pan-AKT (protein kinase B) inhibitor that is an oral drug. It is being developed to treat both of these rare diseases.

The first thing to know about this program is that it recently reported results. These positive results came from a phase 1/2 MOSAIC study Part A using miransertib to treat patients with PROS and PS. One thing to note is that this program is being collaborated with The National Human Genome Research Institute since 2015. The first part of the study, Part A, was just looking to see the safety and tolerability of the product along with a bit of efficacy. The bottom line for miransertib is that it worked for both of these patient populations. It was noted that a majority of patients treated with the drug had either seen improvement or no disease progression after being in the trial for 1 year. That's the main aspect on the efficacy front. Then, when you take a look at the safety front that also was a good finding as well. It was noted that there were only grade 1 or grade 2 adverse events (AES). That's a good finding because that was observed in patients as low as the age of 2 years old. A whole bunch of patients saw various improvements in this initial efficacy data. Such improvements were about 11 patients that had not progressed, 2 with improved walking and 1 patient starting to eat by mouth again. Then, you have additional data that was highly positive. This includes Radiologic (MRI) response on the drug given, which was broken down into:

About 9 patients with stable disease over a 1-year period

3 patients with stable disease over a 1-year period and still ongoing response

1 patient with reduction of lesion by 15%

The most important finding is that patients didn't progress in disease. That offers hope to these patients. Especially, because there are no FDA approved drugs for these patients with PROS or PS.

You must be wondering that's great but this reported data is just from a phase 1/2 study. However, this is where really good news kicks in. The company had met with the FDA and they were able to get an agreed upon trial. In particular, the second part of the MOSAIC study, Part B, is going to be a registration study. So far, the trial has been set up and the first batch of approval for initiation has been received. The first patient is expected to be enrolled into the study in Q3 of 2019. What that means is that this will act as a catalyst. You can guarantee that once the patient is enrolled into the study, it will be announced in a press release by ArQule. There are just so many other positives with this program. For instance, both the FDA and EMA have granted miransertib with Orphan Drug Designation. Then, just the FDA alone for the PROS indication granted Fast Track Designation. Lastly, miransertib was given Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. That means if miransertib is ultimately approved, then it is possible ArQule could earn a Priority Review voucher. This kind of a voucher can be sold to a big pharma company for about $60 million to $80 million or the biotech could choose to keep it for itself or it could be used to speed up review of another clinical drug.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, ArQule had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $92,223,000 as of March 31, 2019. The company has been able to raise cash throughout the years with multiple stock offerings. In addition, it took out a $15 million loan that it has to pay back every month with interest. This loan was established back in January of 2017. The terms of the agreement are as follows for this loan. First, interest payments are paid on a monthly basis through August 2019. Then, from there, it is payments of interest and principal from September 2019 all the way out to August 2022. It was believed that the cash would be enough to fund operations into 2021. However, it seems that the biotech wanted to take advantage of the higher share price. That's because it had enacted a public offering to sell 9.25 million shares of its common stock at a price of $9.75 per share. This helped the company to raise $90 million for general corporate purposes and to fund all of its other clinical programs.

Conclusion

ArQule is a good speculative biotech because it has a pipeline built on treating genetically defined cancer. The most notable program is the use of miransertib to treat patients with PROS and PS. Especially because this program holds the potential for accelerated approval. The FDA had agreed to make Part B of the phase 1/2 MOSAIC study as a registration study. That means if it hits the primary endpoint, then ArQule can push forward to file for FDA approval. The risk is that there is no guarantee that Part B of the phase 1/2 trial will meet its respective primary endpoint. However, the company has a solid pipeline full of other clinical products that are targeting other genetically defined cancer. That means a failure for miransertib in PROS and PS won't be the end of the biotech. It will still have 3 other drugs in the pipeline targeting 4 other indications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.