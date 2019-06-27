Trinity Biotech's Next Act Could Surprise Investors

While much of this was due to the inability of the company to gain approval for a cardiac diagnostic, there have been additional missteps along the way.

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) is a company that sells diagnostic products and services throughout the world. The company is based in Ireland and attains 59% of its sales in the Americas (North America and South America).

Clinical Laboratory Products

Of the $98 million in sales that the company is projected to produce this year, approximately $72 million will come from clinical laboratory product sales.

There are puts and takes to the sales history in this segment. For instance, in 2013, the company acquired Immco Diagnostics for $33 million. This acquisition came with $8 million in product sales. The company also acquired Lab21, a blood bank screening business in the same year, adding nearly $4 million in revenue on an annualized basis. The chart below reflects growth in the segment absent these acquisitions. Additionally, the company culled products in 2017 that were not generating enough sales to produce profit. While the overall growth in this segment is unappealing, there is significant value in the products within the segment that are growing.

Source: Company filings

$33 million comes from various diabetes/hemoglobin products, where the company claims to have 10% market share. Since the company attained FDA approval of its Premier instrument in 2011, it has placed over 2,200 instruments throughout the world.

Source: Company presentation

75%-80% of the company's hemoglobin revenue is recurring, which is typically attractive to potential suitors as recurring sales are more reliable then capital sales. The company faces tailwinds in this segment of their business as there is considerable growth in testing A1c globally. Additionally, the company has an instrument undergoing the FDA approval process to cover a greater number of variants. The company sees this instrument as unique and thinks that it could be a staple instrument for large clinical labs. The company has also worked on improving automation of its Premier instrument, which is crucial in the laboratory work environment. As of their annual report, they state that the updates for design would be released in mid 2019. The company is also rolling out the second generation of its smaller point-of-care (POC) A1c instrument meant for small hospitals and clinics. It sees the most potential for this product outside the United States. As of the latest conference call, trailing twelve month revenues in this segment grew 8% with 8% growth also anticipated for 2019.

Autoimmune laboratory sales should comprise approximately $10 million in sales for the company. The company acquired this part of the business in 2013 when it purchased Immco Diagnostics which had both product and service sales. The Immco acquisition has been seen as a success with sales increasing more than 80% over 6 years, prompting the company to invest in expansion of Immco's Buffalo, NY facility in 2018. The company is developing an automated system in this segment that will allow for labs to increase throughput. This product is scheduled to be released in 2020.

The company also acquired a blood bank lab screening business in 2013 that contributes approximately $4-$5 million in sales and generates approximately $5 million in antibody sales to third parties. These business lines are thought to perform with modest growth.

The most challenging part of the company's business is the lab analyzer infectious disease sales, which generate $20 million in revenue. This segment has been a drag on sales for the past two years and will most likely continue to under-perform. The analyzers that they sell are outdated for U.S. labs, so, most of their new sales are coming from markets including China, where price is more important than throughput. The company thinks that it can contain sales losses in this segment to $1 million or so per year, but it is difficult to make that type of forecasting accurately. Management needing to constantly explain the under-performance of this segment has contributed to investor fatigue.

Point-of-Care

While I mentioned a POC diabetes instrument earlier, the company only includes infectious disease POC tests in this category that produces approximately $15 million per year in sales. Of this amount, $11 million is generated mostly from HIV confirmation tests in Africa while the remainder is generated from HIV and syphilis test sales in the U.S.

Source: Company filings

It can be seen in the chart above that POC sales have been declining since 2014, about the same time as the stock began its nearly 95% plunge. Trinity is not alone in this though. Its two main competitors in the U.S. market, Chembio (CEMI) and Orasure (OSUR), have both experienced a difficult U.S. sales environment. The decline is attributable to diminished funding for HIV testing in the clinic environment. The other portion of the company's POC sales (Africa confirmation tests) have remained stable, but can be lumpy because African governments usually order the tests in tenders.

To combat this sales decline, the company is developing two new tests. The first and potentially biggest opportunity is in HIV screening. There is already a large ($150 million) market for this in Africa that is dominated by Abbott (ABT). Trinity has stated that it has developed a test that is more accurate than the market leader and that it will be able to sell the test at a low price. It has also brought on former Abbott employees to help launch the initiative. Management expects to be able to launch the test in late 2019 following World Health Organization (WHO) approval.

The second test is a test for Malaria. The company has stated that the market for this test is 300 million units and my understanding is that pricing is well below $1. The company expects to be able to launch this test in mid-2020.

Laboratory Services

This segment is on track to produce $12 million in revenue in 2019. It has been the fastest growing segment at the company and one that came from the Immco acquisition.

Source: Company filings

There is no reason to think that sales won't continue to expand in this segment. The tests that the lab runs are for growing areas of need including arthritis and Sjogren's.

Balance Sheet

A balance sheet overhang exists on the stock. In 2015, the company issued 4% convertible bonds maturing in 2045. The company has since repurchased $15 million of these bonds at a discount. However, the company has spent through much of the remainder of the offering, leaving them with $30 million of cash on the balance sheet and nearly $100 million in face value of notes outstanding. The first put date is in April, 2022. Other conditions for the holders to require repurchase include change of control, liquidation or delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market. The company currently meets all requirements to remain listed on the Nasdaq. The only condition that they are close to breaching is the $1 bid price, which could be corrected through a reverse split if necessary.

Corporate

The stock price speaks to the confidence, or lack thereof, that investors have in the company currently. At a time when many other diagnostic companies are seeing valuations in the nosebleed section (over 10x), TRIB is stuck at 1x EV/sales.

Data by YCharts

In 2012, the company purchased Fiomi Diagnostics. The company had point-of-care cardiac diagnostic assets that the company more fully developed. Investors built up excitement around the story at this point. The specific test that was to be of value was for Troponin. The problem with POC Troponin tests that were on the market at the time is that they had low sensitivity. The FDA put out new guidelines for any future tests. While Trinity met the new guidelines, the FDA ultimately rejected their application because centralized lab instruments were now performing significantly better. Management and investors were blind sided and it can be seen in the chart that investor confidence never recovered.

Overall, since 2014, the story has not been an easy one to like. You can see from the chart below that sales and operating income peaked in 2014, with income declining a dramatic 77% from peak to trough. On a simple stock screen, the company is easy to overlook.

Source: Company filings

The Board of Directors is somewhat stacked with insiders, with 4 of 6 board members being 'insiders'. However, the two outside directors have a great deal of experience in the diagnostic field. In 2018, the CEO spent nearly $3.5 million purchasing an additional 855,000 ADS, bringing his total beneficial ADS ownership to 2.7 million or 12.9% of ADS outstanding. Remaining directors and officers own more than 6% of shares collectively. Other top shareholders line up accordingly:

Shares Held % Stonehill Capital 1,657,216 8 Paradice Investment Management 1,583,846 7.5 Janus Henderson 1,211,177 5.7 Hunter Associates 1,078,610 5.1 First Wilshire Securities 981,224 4.7 22NW 953,728 4.5 Russell Investments 944,699 4.5 Heartland Advisors 884,700 4.2 Lapides 656,600 3.1 Renaissance 613,811 2.9

Source: Company filings and Nasdaq.com

Collectively, management and the top ten shareholders own 69% of shares. The average trading volume has declined to 62,000 shares per day or about $100,000.

Valuation

Given all of the moving parts for the company, it is best to look at it as sum-of-the-parts. For lab products, it is fair to separate the growing and steady parts of the segment from the part that is contracting. The steady and growing parts of the segment make up $52 million. Below is a table of some diagnostic product companies that are growing at a similar pace (high single digit growth) to this part of the company's product segment.

Enterprise Value/Sales Danaher (DHR) 5.5x Idexx (IDXX) 10x Luminex (LMNX) 3x Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) 2.3x Quidel (QDEL) 5x Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 5.5x

Source: Company filings

The mean and median of this peer group is 5.25x. Applying this multiple to the $52 million in product sales that is growing results in $273 million in value. As for the $20 million in infectious disease business that is contracting, valuing that at .5x is reasonable, as it is a product that does not require additional research and development and continues to have high margin disposable sales. Combined, the product business is worth $283 million.

The POC business has two primary public competitors, namely, Chembio and Orasure which trade at 2.6x and 2.2x EV/Sales, respectively. Applying the mean of those multiples to the company's POC business values the segment at $36 million.

The company's peers that have similar organic growth (10%-20%) profiles in the lab business and their respective valuation multiples are listed below.

Enterprise Value/Sales Genomic Health (GHDX) 4.6x Myriad Genetics (MYGN) 2.1x Natera (NTRA) 7.0x Neogenomics (NEO) 5.5x

Source: Company filings

This sample results in a mean and median valuation of 5x sales, resulting in a valuation of $60 million.

Together, the valuation adds up to a $379 million enterprise value. This compares to today's enterprise value of $105 million or approximately 1x sales. If this valuation difference was totally closed, it would result in a stock price of nearly $15 versus under $2 today. Is it realistic to expect such an increase in the stock price?

Probably not an increase quite so dramatic. Since I started investing in healthcare stocks in 2007, I don't remember a time of such hysteria in the diagnostic industry. The multiples cited above are not likely to hold, in my opinion, however, there is still significant upside for the company. Companies are desperate for growth and anyone willing to look under the hood of Trinity will find significant value from where the current stock price is now. In order for there to be renewed momentum in the stocks, it's likely that the company needs to start posting real gains in absolute sales as well as roll out new products. Judging by the company's guidance, it should be able to accomplish both in the second half of 2019 and going in to 2020.

Risks/Downside

The most significant risk is the balance sheet. The high debt could give investors pause when investing in the company. Even if cash flow begins to improve markedly next year, the company would still need to raise a good deal of funds to pay back bond holders in 2022. Another significant risk is that their pipeline does not produce any significant new sales. The last time that the company tried to get a major product approved, it failed to do so. If the company continues to have trouble commercializing new products, it will significantly hinder the company's chance of attaining a higher valuation from where the stock is currently. Finally, if the stock fails to hold the $1 level, it will be forced to conduct a reverse split, which historically has not been positive for shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.