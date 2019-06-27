Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended June 23, 2019

Ero Copper with the best drill result at Vermelhos to date.

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) Cortadera copper-gold project in Chile

On June 20, Hot Chili (OTC:HHLKF) announced that it intersected 622m @ 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au from 204m in hole CRP0013D at its Cortadera project. This is equal to 675m (AuEq.) and the hole was terminated early at 1,185.9m vertical depth in mineralized porphyry. Assay results are pending for the remaining 359.9m.

The company's managing director, Christian Easterday, said that CRP0013D demonstrates that Cortadera has the potential to become a company-maker in its own right and looks set to take center stage ahead of its Productora project.

Cortadera and Productora are located 14km apart in coastal Chile:

Hot Chili has an option to acquire Cortadera for $31.5 million over a 30-month term. It's a very early-stage project, but some of the drill results have been very impressive. For example, 864m @ 0.4% Cu and 0.1g/t Au from 62m down-hole depth.

In 2016, Hot Chili released a PFS for Productora, which included some underwhelming results:

An IRR of 15% using a long-term price deck of $3.00/lb copper and $1,250/oz gold is unimpressive. Also, the initial capex is very high.

Now, Hot Chili plans to complete a revised PFS based on the combined development of Productora and Cortadera utilizing central processing and infrastructure.

2) Windfall Lake gold project in Canada

On June 17, Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) announced that it has intersected 5m @ 132g/t Au from 84.5 in hole WST-19-0117 at its Windfall Lake project. This is equal to 660(AuEq.)m and the hole was drilled at the Lynx deposit.

Windfall Lake is situated between the Val-d'Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec and is one of the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

In November 2018, Osisko released a new resource estimate for the Lynx zone, which boosted the project's resource to 754,000 ounces of gold averaging 8.17 g/t in the indicated category and 2,366,000 ounces of gold averaging 7.11 g/t in the inferred category.

I continue to think that the recent exploration success of the company will improve the already compelling economics of Windfall. Here are the key figures from the July 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment:

Windfall remains open at depth, and a resource update and a feasibility study are expected in 2019.

3) Vermelhos copper mine in Brazil

On June 20, Ero Copper (OTC:ERRPF) announced that it has intersected 28.1m @ 12.6% Cu from 221.9m in hole FVS-394 at its Vermelhos mine. This is equal to 485(AuEq.)m and the hole formed part of infill drilling of the Toboggan orebody. It's the highest grade-meter intercept drilled so far on the Vale do Curaca property

The new high-grade mineralization was encountered around 70m below the Toboggan orebody. Results from recent drilling have showed a 40% increase in the modeled thickness of mineralization in the surrounding areas.

Vermelhos is a recently commissioned high-grade underground mine in Bahia state:

It's a great mine with cash costs of close to $1.00/lb, and Ero Copper is considering several expansion options which will reduce unit costs even further:

The company currently has a total of 26 drill rigs operating throughout the Curaca Valley.

Ero itself is the latest vehicle of copper exploration legend David Strang, who is president and CEO.

Conclusion

In 2016, Hot Chili released a PFS on its Productora project, which didn't impress the markets, but now the company has a new nearby deposit which could prove to be large enough to overshadow Productora. The combination of the two could establish a robust new flagship project for the company. However, I'm concerned about the $31.5 million price tag for Cortadera since Hot Chili currently has a market cap of less than A$36 million and there could be massive dilution in store for shareholders.

Regarding Osisko Mining, I view the company as the 2019 exploration star in the metals mining sector after numerous outstanding drill results at Windfall Lake. There is also a newly discovered gold zone, which will also improve the economics of an already great project. Osisko shareholders can expect several catalysts in 2019, such as drilling results, bulk sample results, a resource update for the whole project, as well as a feasibility study.

Ero Copper's Vermelhos mine looks amazing and just keeps getting better by the day. The new high-grade mineralization below the Toboggan orebody should help the company choose an expansion option for its operation. However, Ero Copper's stock price has more than doubled since January, and I think that the company is overvalued at the moment.

