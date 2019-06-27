OFG Bancorp (OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez on Acquisition of Scotiabank Operations in Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Conference Call (Transcript)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Acquisition of Scotiabank Operations in Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands Conference Call June 27, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Jose Rafael Fernandez - President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman

Ganesh Kumar - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Brett Rabatin - Piper Jaffray

Alex Twerdahl - Sandler O'Neill

Joe Gladue - Alden Securities

Glen Manna - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Jose Rafael Fernandez

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Please turn to Slide 3. Last night we announced that we entered into an agreement with Scotiabank to acquire their Puerto Rico operations for $550 million and their U.S. Virgin Island's banking operations for $10 million deposit premium.

This marks our third major acquisition in the last nine years a period of significant growth for OFG. It's an all cash deal where we are effectively deploying our excess capital. The acquisition is subject to customized regulatory requirements and we anticipate closing before year-end.

All together, we're acquiring about $4 billion in assets, including $2.6 billion in gross loans, mostly quality and residential mortgages and $3.2 billion in core low cost retail deposits along with good fee revenue sources. We've always said that if we do on a market acquisition, it would have to be financially compelling. This one is and it also has good strategic benefits. Based on track record of fast successful integrations, we're confident we'll be able to realize the value of this acquisition for Oriental and OFG.

Please turn to Slide 4. Strategically, this acquisition strengthens our businesses with enhanced scale. In addition, we're very much looking forward to adding Scotiabank's talented teams in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island. This deal also further establishes Oriental's overall position as a premier retail bank in Puerto Rico. All of this puts us in a position to continue our strategy of differentiation, growth and strong financial performance.

Oriental will be the second largest bank in Puerto Rico in terms of core deposits, branches, mortgage servicing and in terms of ATM network. It will provide us with an expanded customer base and complimentary products and services. Once combined, we'll have close to half a million clients that will provide us critical mass to create a more meaningful net interest income position.

The addition of Scotiabank Insurance business will double ours, and we will be the third largest bank in the U.S. Virgin Island. Financially, we anticipate the deal to be 40% accretive to next year's earnings, resulting in robust capital generation and therefore, significantly increasing our return on average tangible common equity going forward. All-in-all, this transaction also provides us with an ideal opportunity to deploy our excess capital to increase returns and shareholder value.

We also anticipate selling about $1 billion in acquired securities through reduced higher cost borrowings and broker CDs. To reiterate, in consider that the key value from this transaction either $3.2 billion in low cost core deposit is give us enormous flexibility to pursue additional loan grow as the opportunities arise.

Importantly, Scotiabank in recent years has substantially improved its credit quality in both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Total non-performing assets declined 62% from 2016 to the first quarter of 2019. Direct Puerto Rico government exposure is down to just $27 million. In addition, we anticipate a credit mark of 5% of acquired loans net of existing charges and purchase accounting discounts.

Please turn to Slide 5. This transaction is conservatively priced at 1.15 times tangible book value, and less than 10 times 2020 earnings, including cost base. Both metrics compare extremely well to U.S. transaction multiples. We anticipate 15% tangible book value dilution on closing with the 40% accretion, we will have an earn-back of less than three years.

Projected annual cost saves are currently anticipated at approximately 25% of Scotiabank's non-interest expenses. Approximately 75% of the savings are expected to be realized in 2020. These are anticipated to results from more efficient back office operations along with vendor consolidation.

Just like Oriental, Scotiabank has undergone a period of rationalizing its branch network. Our goal here is to retain and grow the franchise value, while enhancing the customer experience level. Usually in this combination, cost savings synergies typically mean network consolidation. In this case, we will not be focused on that. We will be looking for efficiencies elsewhere. The end result is a very well capitalized balance sheet at closing we're looking at tier one leverage ratio of about 9.5%, a CET 1 ratio of 11.5% and a total risk based ratio of 14.5%.

Please turn to Slide 6. Let me provide a little background on Scotiabank's Puerto Rico operation. Scotia has a story presence on the island and in the Caribbean region in general. The business Puerto Rico is more than a 100 years old. All together, the Puerto Rico and USVI operations have 19 branches, 210 ATMs, about 200,000 customers and about 1,000 employees, which will help deepen our bench in many areas from client facing to back-office operations.

Despite differences in our history, Scotia is similar to Oriental in terms of its emphasis on adding value to its customers, differentiating itself in terms of superior service and valuing its cherished employees, while delivering strong financial performance. Scotiabank also provides its retail and commercial customers similar set of products and services as we do.

As you can see from the summary income statement, Scotiabank Puerto Rico generated $217 million in adjusted net revenues last year with a net interest margin of 4.12% and the bank produced $38 million in adjusted net income with a return on average assets of about 1%.

Please turn to Slide 7 for a picture of improved competitive position we will have in Puerto Rico. We will be the second largest bank on the Island, measured by our retail network and more importantly, by deposit market share. We will also be number two with a mortgage servicing book that will increase five-fold to more than $5 billion.

Please turn to Slide 8. I'm also very excited for this expansion of our market footprint beyond Puerto Rico. Here is a look at Scotiabank's USVI operations. Scotiabank is number three market share. It has two branches, one in St. Thomas, one in St. Croix. In total, there are 60 employees and 15 ATMs. The branches have $260 million in loans, $456 million in deposits. As a result, the loan-to-deposit ratio is 67% and the cost of deposit is low at 30 basis points, providing additional good funding opportunity for oriental.

Please turn to Slide 9. We anticipate the pro forma bank to have $9.4 billion in total assets, including a loan portfolio of $7.2 billion, our loan mix will be one-third in each of them are major categories. We'll also have $8.1 billion in customer deposits. And as I mentioned earlier, a key driver of this transaction is a well diversified low cost core deposit portfolio. Although, the portfolio mix does not change much, we will have significantly less reliance on wholesale funding on our balance sheet.

Slide 10 from all key assumptions to the acquisition and our plan, most major ones I've already discussed. The projected result of the deal can be seen on Slide 11. OFG will have a balance sheet, as I mentioned earlier, of $9.4 billion. This includes $7.2 billion in well diversified low mix and $1.5 billion in securities. On the other side of the balance sheet, we'll have $7.9 billion of mostly low cost core deposits with a loan to deposit ratio of 91%. We'll also have only $200 million in borrowing and $1 billion of equity. To conclude, we'll have a well capitalized bank with a very strong balance sheet.

Please turn to Slide 12. In closing, I'd like to summarize the key highlights of the acquisition. It combines two external banks to create a strongly capitalized market leading institution focused on the needs of consumers and businesses in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Island. It's an opportunity to leverage a strong core deposit base and funding for loan growth. It's also an efficient way to use our excess capital to increase franchise value and financial performance. It is expected to be highly accretive to earnings per share with robust capital generation and significantly expanded return on equity. And finally, it is conservatively priced with modeled returns that exceed internal hurdles.

We are really excited about how this transaction will add value to shareholders and clients, and how we will expand our team and grow fast in Puerto Rico. We are confident in our ability to integrate both the Puerto Rico and USVI operations, given our success track record acquiring locally a multinational owned bank operation in the past.

Again, I thank you for listening. Operator, please open the call for Q&A.

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Brett Rabatin of Piper Jaffray.

Brett Rabatin

Congratulations on the deal. I know you've been working pretty hard on this. So I'm sure it feels good to get this announced.

Jose Rafael Fernandez

Thank you, Brett. The hard work starts now.

Brett Rabatin

I wanted to I guess just start with thinking about the acquired loan book, the mortgages and the implications. I know this is a tough question. But the CECL is coming up and wanted just to get your thoughts on how you were planning to address CECL next year with this acquisition, PCI versus PCD? And how we should be thinking about this accretion relative to the 40% accretion guidance?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

So from a CECL perspective, Brett, as you can imagine, this is something that is very much in our mind. But it's not necessarily to be implemented immediately. So it’s a general implementation. So we're working with the process internally as we have communicated in the past. So now when we look at this transaction, we've modeled CECL effect on the capital. And I think when you look out to accretion we are really looking more CECL into the impact on capital.

Now, how we're going to go about it in terms of PCD, PCI and all the accounting derivatives of CECL, we can go into an accounting call here but we can take that offline. And really emphasize here the great enhancing of the franchise that this provides to us and how financially accretive this is. But bear in mind, we certainly have CECL clearly in our minds and have a path and a plan, not only for OFG standalone but also the expected closing of the transaction at the year-end of the year and pro forma two times together.

Ganesh Kumar

I just wanted to add also comment that, as you know, the principle declines, PCI or PCD, it is the estimation of the life time losses. And therefore, we require -- once we acquire the majority of the loans, we believe it will be handled through the PCD mechanics as we have the CECL. And therefore, there will not be income statement in fact and it's a fair validation methodology base methodology and this is a capital impact.

Brett Rabatin

Okay, that helps and also aces my next question as well. The 40% accretion, which is obviously a huge number but what you get the net of when you do a cash deal for a reasonable price and how a ton of excess capital, still seems to be, to me, like it could be a little conservative, depending on a few items. I wanted to make sure I'm thinking about. Can you just walk me through the mechanics for the pro forma margin? And then where you think we end up on a margin basis? And then I assume the idea will be to run off all those CDs that you can get and what you're doing with the balance sheet over the next few quarters as well?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

So as you can imagine, we have a model and we have several variables to that model, which we've shared with you some of those, including selling some of the investment portfolio and utilizing the core deposits that are coming in as a way to get rid of higher costs from institutional deposits. So those are taken into the model. I'll let Ganesh go into a little bit more detail in terms of the other variables that are affecting the accretion. But bear in mind we, and you know us for a while now, we don't tend to be aggressive in our modeling, we try to do things conservatively.

Ganesh Kumar

Brett, to continue on that on Page 10 of the presentation, we are presenting the transaction assumption and as well as range of guidance, because the income of the target has been a little bit choppy over the couple of years. So we thought it was present just for -- to help you to see that how we're modeling these things. So as you see on the right hand side of that page, the net interest income we are guiding or providing our guidance, it will be, fall anywhere between $150 million to $160 million over there.

And then you can go down the list, free income of $50 million to $55 million, expenses of $150 million to $160 million, cost savings according to assumptions we presented in the model and then the tax rate that we expect marginal tax rate for that -- those net income. So basically, I think that's what I would ask you to take a look at it for you to get to the accretion number on of what we are presenting.

Brett Rabatin

And maybe I didn't ask the question very well. So, Ganesh, when I look at the guidance on NII and I think about what they've currently been doing, I would seem that when I look at your balance sheet or look at their balance sheet, I look at what you're giving for NII guidance going forward. It would seem like you have the opportunity to improve that relative to your pro forma cost of funds and their…

Ganesh Kumar

I would agree with you, Brett, primarily because today their NII, they carry a whole lot of cash and so less security. So to really eliminate the cash or yielding the cash, let's say just from financing the deal and eliminating the securities from their side as well. So the resulting book is the loan book, which would definitely have a higher NIM, yield is the big investment currently. And that's the major factor over here.

Of course, there are other factors of the growth and role of their mortgages into where we get to redeploy and all the things have been in place, but there is an immediate pick up after the close, primarily because of what I told you. And also what you're going to see is we are also getting from the acquisition, we are getting excess deposits and we are able to eliminate some of the borrowing from our side as well. So when the excess deposits are coming in at 52 basis points and then we are rolling off the borrowing, naturally the NIM improved. So what we assume is it will be a range from closer to our range of what we have at this point.

Your next question comes from the line of Alex Twerdahl of Sandler O'Neill.

Alex Twerdahl

So first off, I just want to be clear. I think in your prepared remarks, you said that the 25% cost saves does not contemplate any branch closures. Is that correct?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

Again, what we're focusing on here is on the customers and trying to make sure that the customer experience and the customer behaviors are not disruptive. And we feel that we have higher scale as we have it now we will have it in with 56 branches, I think that gives us great leverage and momentum for us to grow. So when we're looking at cost saves, we're not assuming an immediate consolidation of branches or near reduction of branches. We actually -- even though there is a little bit of an overlap here in some eight to 10 branches, we feel that we need to maximize and optimize our branch network from a customer side versus an efficiency side.

Ganesh Kumar

The expansion of the customer base, this also gives us a opportunity to fill in some of the geographical gap that we may have so far. So net-net, there might be some relocation. But the strategy going forward is not to shut down the network side and the right savings out of that.

Jose Rafael Fernandez

And on the big picture perspective, we're going to focus on growing. So again, having 500,000 customers, having the network, the retail network that we have, we believe that we have a great opportunity to actually deploy the deposits that we're acquiring into loans and grow the balance sheet even further with the resulting effect on income.

Alex Twerdahl

So then transitioning to the growth question, $9.4 billion, $9.5 billion, you're right underneath that $10 billion threshold, which I still think is something that needs to be considered. Can you just talk a little bit about where you are in the process of preparing to cross $10 billion? And whether or not that's something that we should expect to see in the next two to three years?

Ganesh Kumar

We're also tracking at closing but for the security deleverage we will deal and we are trying to do the same, because we want to optimize capital efficiency and numbers and all those things. And I think we are prepared organization wise to process? So now we need to ask people -- the both organizations in, they can factor in other things like there's an impact and all those things. And I think we just want a little bit more time after the acquisition to get into all of those things. And we're not trying to cross it, we're not [indiscernible] avoiding $10 billion.

Jose Rafael Fernandez

And also this transaction adds a talented team of bankers from Scotia that will deepen our bench precisely for our passing and surpassing the $10 billion mark, which will require a deeper bench for us to manage all the functions. So again, we look at this transaction, Alex, from the financial side, from the strategic side and even from the talent perspective, we're really excited about it and think that it will allow us and move beyond the $10 billion, as Ganesh just mentioned.

Alex Twerdahl

What would be the direct impact from Durban on the combined operation if you were to cross $10 billion tomorrow?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

In terms of dollars?

Alex Twerdahl

Yes.

Ganesh Kumar

We have to model that and that we have preliminary numbers and we have to model that and that's one of the reasons why we chose to remain under $10 billion.

Alex Twerdahl

And then just final question for me. When I run the transaction through the St. Louis Fed HHI indicator, it looks like there is a little bit of branch overlap down in Ponce. Is that something that we should expect there to be some -- will there have to be any divestitures in terms of overlap from either depository standpoint or from concentrations on assets?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

So, you're correct in terms of what you're referring to. But in terms of the HHI, at this point, we don't think we need to do that. But we need to go through the process, regulatory process. And as I've mentioned in my prepared remarks, this is an announcement that now we will engage in, not only preparing ourselves for the integration but shorter term, we will be working with the commissioner's office, the FDIC and the Fed New York and those issues will be addressed at that point in time. But it's a little premature for us to reach conclusions in that sense.

Ganesh Kumar

Moreover, Alex, I think you might have seen that -- once the market that we indicated across at least as of December data and March data, we've been continuously watching it $38 million over the limit in the matters like $8.3 billion in deposits. And actually now it's a moving number from here to closing, it might -- problems might still away.

Jose Rafael Fernandez

And certainly regardless of the HHI, it certainly would still be the number two bank in that region and the larger bank will have almost double our market share in that market.

Ganesh Kumar

We are not the first bank to cross the HII limit in this market…

Jose Rafael Fernandez

Exactly.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Joe Gladue of Alden Securities.

Joe Gladue

I know you've talked about you'd like to focus more on growing this franchise and consolidation. But I just like to add Scotia has not been particularly aggressive in this market. And I guess their balance sheet has been shrinking a bit lately. Do you anticipate any issues with restarting the growth mindset in Scotia?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

On the contrary, Joe, I think the fact that they have been a relatively neutral in terms of their appetite here in Puerto Rico for growth or somewhat retrenching. We view this and as we model this, we model it from that scenario, which is a very conservative scenario. And as I said earlier, as we join together, both institutions with the teams integrating and applying our methodology of integration as we've done in the last couple of acquisitions, we think that we have a strong, robust platform to grow. And again, it's a matter of appetite and I think that that will play out in 2020 as we become one.

Joe Gladue

Just like to get a little bit of color on I guess the loan portfolio, particularly the asset quality. Just wondering are the NPAs primarily residential mortgages. And also just wondering if you anticipate just continuing to work out what's in the remaining portfolio, or if you think there's possibility of selling some…

Jose Rafael Fernandez

I'll keep a big picture and I'll let Ganesh add some more detail. But basically, we mentioned already that we're going to sell $1 billion in securities, that's one of the things that we will be doing. But again, as part of our plan and the plan that we've been executing for the last two or three years, if there're opportunities for us to look at some of these residential mortgages that might be non-performing.

And when we look at the economy in Puerto Rico, which has actually turned with the federal funds coming down and if there's an opportunity for us to have a good valuation on some of those assets, we will certainly take a look at it. But it's something that we've been doing all along. And as time has passed after Hurricane Maria, what we're seeing is a little bit better of bids here in the Island for those assets, and so we're evaluating it.

Ganesh Kumar

And Joe, just to add on that, Scotia has done as Jose pointed out in this prepared remarks, Scotia has done excellent job in reducing the asset quality issues and improving it. But one of the things that you might have noticed is the acquisition with Scotia has mortgage servicing capabilities. So we would have a servicing capability, which is capital at this point in time. Today, we do 50-50. We service our -- 50% of our portfolio, remaining 50% is being serviced outside. And I think this is an opportunity for us to exploit that capability that we have acquired and further work on the NPAs.

Your next question comes from the line of Glen Manna of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Glen Manna

I wanted to follow up on Joe's question. I think if you look at the loans that Scotia has in Puerto Rico and you take out $940 million in mortgages that are covered by the FDIC that gives you $1.3 billion in loans that are a core book for their customers that becomes your base of growth. Do you have any idea what you expect to grow? Can we expect that would grow at your expectations for the core OFG Puerto Rico book?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

From our analysis and from our model, we really are not putting any growth. So the analyses and the way we look at this transaction does not have a growth component going forward from that operation. And we…

Ganesh Kumar

Not that they cannot grow, but we're not modeling, we're being conservative.

Glen Manna

On the deposit side of this deal, it clearly gives you a little more swagger down on the island and maybe a little more pull. Even if you take out the broker deposits in your cost of interest bearing deposits, you're still above Scotiabank. Do you have any plans to migrate your cost of deposit structure, the prices you are paying to the Scotia platform? Are there are any opportunities there?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

We're actually going to look at all those things in detail as we continue to plan for our integration and how we're going to do the product integration et cetera. So it's a little bit too early for us to be specific on that question.

Ganesh Kumar

Also, if you look at the cost components, you can't just look at the other cost of funds and compare all the deposits that that's the same thing. There will be capital with different categories we might want to -- we will want to pick and chose and that's where the optimization question comes post closing.

[Operator instructions] Your next question is a follow up from Brett Rabatin of Piper Jaffray.

Brett Rabatin

I wanted to ask, so the narrative before this deal was announced for OFG was thought that you would become this mid or the small to mid commercial bank and that's what you were targeting in Puerto Rico and you've now picked up a sizable consumer operation. Can you just give us update on how this changes your commercial initiative? Does this mean you'll go after larger commercial clients? Does this mean you're going to focus more on growth of the consumer book? Can you just tell us how this updates your overall strategy relative to the previous narrative that you had?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

So let me just start by saying that our previous narrative is the present narrative. That means when we look at transaction like this, we always said that we will put our capital if it was a significant financially compelling transaction, which we believe this is. And that's why we're deploying the capital in this acquisition.

Now, our perspective is that the assets that we are acquiring gives us the balance sheet that is well diversified. We have a good auto portfolio that will be increased by around $200 million from this acquisition. Residential is around 24%, 25%, it will grow to 36%, 37%. And then commercial becomes another third. So in reality when you look at our asset allocation in terms of assets -- in terms of loan, is well diversified. And we will be focusing on all three businesses as we allocate capital going forward and profitability.

But again, the key here is and what allows us to be financially flexible and actually strategically also optimal is the customer, the process core base. And that is what's really valuable here. We not only grow in scale and reach 15% or so market share in this market, which is certainly skewed. So we're going to be using that core deposit to be able to -- to deploy it in loans. And if our ROE gets improved by declining consumer commercial or residential, it's just the way we will allocate the capital, going forward.

But again, Brett, we believe this is a very good transaction for us from a financial and also strategic and the flexibility it gives us going forward. And the proof is in the putting. We got to get to December and hopefully by then we'll have all the regulatory chiefs aligned and get an approval to closing. And then execution on our integration and business development plan. And that's what we've done in the past into acquisitions and we plan on repeating it a third time and we're excited about it.

Brett Rabatin

And then what does this mean for OFG USA? Does this change the strategy with that platform in anyway?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

I think, the OFG USA strategy will continue. It's a strategy that I think need to continue its own path for us to geographically diversify. And I think given the scale that this deal gives us and given the leverage that it gives us in this market, I think it's justifiable that we continue our prudent methodical way of deploying some capital to the U.S. on the loan side. That's how we see it. We haven't changed our approach to that.

Brett Rabatin

So would it be fair to assume that book continues to grow $25 million, $50 million quarter based on what they can find that make sense to put on the books?

Jose Rafael Fernandez

It depends on the opportunity.

Ganesh Kumar

The direction or magnitude doesn't change just because of this.

Jose Rafael Fernandez

We will continue to seek out opportunities, we'll continue to compare returns and again, as Ganesh said, it doesn't change what we've done in the past.

Your next question is a follow-up from Joe Gladue of Alden Securities.

Joe Gladue

I just wanted to clarify a little bit about the timing of the cost saves. With the 75% expected to be realized in 2020. Just wondering that doesn't mean that there's still a significant amount of restructuring that needs to take place after 2020. It just means that all of those actions you've taken up till then won't be fully reflected in the run rate by the end of the year. Is that accurate?

Ganesh Kumar

No, modeling wise, we are assuming 75% of the $35 million that we are talking about will be realized by the end of the year. So what's remaining is the remaining 25% that's what taken into effect. And if you're going to ask me is the whole $35 million will be there right from the day one, no. We have to start doing the integration from day one and it's going to step afterwards.

Joe Gladue

Do you have an estimate of when systems conversion is planned?

Ganesh Kumar

Let's take a breather, a moment of breather and celebrate the deal first and then we can think about that. But not to be frivolous about it, I think we are as in prior transactions, we hope to shoot for a 12 month timeframe for transition and that's what we're working on. And we're trying to make this thing as quick as possible, as painless as possible for our customers. So we'll think about it.

This is your final opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. And now I'll turn the call to Mr. Fernandez for any closing comments.

Jose Rafael Fernandez

Thank you, operator. And thank you to all the shareholders who have listened in and we will be announcing our earnings results later in the month of July. We look forward to continuing the dialogue with you and look forward to that call. Have a great time and great day. And we will be in touch. Thank you.

