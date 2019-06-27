8 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Remember next week contains the July 4th holiday and the markets will be closed - get any July 5th ex-div orders in by close on the 3rd.

An average increase of 10.3%, with three having at least a 10% increase. Median increase of 6.25%.

Eight increases for next week (down from 14 last week).

All stocks have at least five years of dividend growth history.

Introduction

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividends next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 1 Challenger 5

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Domtar Corporation (New) (UFS) 10 4.2 1-Jul-19 4.60% Contender Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) 9 4.41 1-Jul-19 17.65% Challenger Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) 6 1.41 2-Jul-19 4.55% Challenger Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 8 2.51 3-Jul-19 20.00% Challenger NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 7 3.17 3-Jul-19 20.00% Challenger Universal Corporation (UVV) 48 5.1 5-Jul-19 1.33% Champion Medtronic plc. Ordinary Shares (MDT) 41 2.06 5-Jul-19 8.00% Champion Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 7 1.21 5-Jul-19 6.25% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase in percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent UFS 0.435 0.455 4.60% LM 0.34 0.4 17.65% SSD 0.22 0.23 4.55% HBNC 0.1 0.12 20.00% NTAP 0.4 0.48 20.00% UVV 0.75 0.76 1.33% MDT 0.5 0.54 8.00% SCVL 0.08 0.085 6.25%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High UFS 43.36 33.81 54.5 8.86 28% Off Low 19% Off High LM 36.26 23.25 37.61 0 55% Off Low 3% Off High SSD 65.36 49.54 78.36 23.9 31% Off Low 16% Off High HBNC 15.91 14.79 21.6 12 7% Off Low 26% Off High NTAP 60.63 54.5 88.08 13.38 11% Off Low 30% Off High UVV 59.57 50.67 76.98 14.49 17% Off Low 21% Off High MDT 97.21 81.66 100.15 28.42 19% Off Low 2% Off High SCVL 26.47 23.98 45 10.48 10% Off Low 40% Off High

Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule UVV 5.1 20.4 7.7 5.4 3.7 10.4 LM 4.41 24 19.9 19.9 2.6 24.4 UFS 4.2 4.8 3.4 10.6 14.8 NTAP 3.17 53.8 20.3 32 35.2 HBNC 2.51 20.8 15.1 16.2 11.8 18.7 MDT 2.06 7.9 11.9 12.2 11.9 14.2 SSD 1.41 10.3 12.7 11.5 8 12.9 SCVL 1.21 6.9 7.4 6.2 7.4

Bonus Charts

This week I'll briefly cover Medtronic and its upcoming 8% dividend increase. Medtronic is in the medical device space and has a 41-year dividend growth history. The company sports an A credit rating from the S&P.

Though shares appear overvalued relative to historical P/E ratios, in absolute terms, they still trade in the adjusted 18x range with mid-single-digit growth expected.

Looking at the scorecard from Simply Safe Dividends, Medtronic scores major points by being in the absolute top tier of dividend safety. Its aforementioned credit rating, low payout ratio, low debt levels and current dividend growth history all paint a picture of dividend safety.

To highlight once more, here are the stats as they pertain to just Medtronic.

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Medtronic plc. Ordinary Shares MDT 41 2.06 5-Jul-19 8.00% Champion

Stock Returns

I ran a stock return calculation for MDT versus the S&P (SPY) since June of 2010. Actually surprisingly, the market slightly edged out Medtronic. The previously shown Fast Graphs looked quite favorable, earnings have grown about 66% and the multiple has expanded from 11 to 18 during the time. Here are the investment results over time. There are brief stints where MDT (represented by the blue line) outperforms over the S&P, but one would have to be a more active investor to try and capture those cycles.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.