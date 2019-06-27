Offshore Drilling: Floater Fundamentals - June 2019 Edition

West Taurus

The situation in offshore drilling stocks develops fast, but it's always important to keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I have last discussed the situation in the floater segment a month ago, when I published articles on drillships and semi-subs fundamentals. This time, I decided to combine these two sub-segments of the floater market segment into one article, which will be followed by an article on the jack-up market segment.

As usual for this type of work, I used Bassoe Offshore database to get the data. I have also used the data compiled by me in December 2018, March 2019, and May 2019. Fundamentals of the floater market segment are relevant for investors and traders in companies that have drillships and semi-subs in their fleet: Transocean (RIG), Ensco Rowan (ESV), Diamond Offshore (DO), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Seadrill Partners (SDLP), Pacific Drilling (PACD), Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF).

Drillships

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

June brought a minor setback in comparison with May numbers - the number of active drillships dropped from 66 to 64. These two drillships went into the warm-stacked mode. The total number of drillships stayed the same, which is hardly a surprise, as virtually no one can afford the balance sheet consequences of scrapping a drillship right now.

In June, only one drillship contract has been publicized. Maersk Valiant was awarded a two-well contract with Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) in Mexico. The rig will drill from March 2020 to July 2020 at an estimated dayrate of $185,000. Maersk Valiant is currently warm stacked in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico without work, so for the company, it's an important milestone which brings its only inactive floater back into the hot fleet. In this light, Bassoe estimate looks plausible, although one would have wanted to see a rate above $200,000 for 2020 work.

Numbers tell that after an improvement that has taken place in most of the first half of the year, the drillship segment is taking a pause. Now, let's look at what's going on in the semi-sub segment.

Semi-subs

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

The semi-sub segment also took a pause after the rapid rise in the number of drilling rigs. June brought only one new contract - a job for Seadrill Partners' West Capricorn (I wrote about it here). Only one rig left the fleet - in theory, it's easier to scrap an "average" semi-sub since it comes of a different age compared to drillships which have been built after 2000 (and most after 2008) as the write-down won't be so severe, but in practice the process is slow.

The semi-sub segment could be divided into two big sub-segments - benign environment semi-subs and harsh-environment semi-subs. They are materially different from each other, so we'll look at them separately.

Benign environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

The benign environment semi-sub segment paused after the recovery that was happening since the beginning of this year. There's still a material overhang from warm-stacked rigs, which keeps dayrates low. Cold-stacked rigs are mainly comprised of modern Ensco Rowan and Seadrill rigs, so I won't write them down just yet. At this point, it's hard to envision a breakthrough in dayrates in the coming months.

Harsh environment

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

Meanwhile, harsh environment rig utilization continues to improve. North Sea demand is strong, rates are high (by current standards), and a number of warm stacked rigs is already contracted. In case the trend continues, the market will be ready to see a dayrate increase from current ~$300,000 for modern units closer to the end of the year.

Conclusion

The beginning of summer was really dull for the floater segment. The number of working rigs decreased, although this decrease was small. I maintain my view that the recent market action in offshore drilling shares was a panic rather than a reaction to a change in fundamentals. The upside trend paused a bit, but currently there are no signs of reversal of the positive trend (that would have been a real problem for the debt-laden drillers).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DO, ESV, NE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.