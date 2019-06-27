JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings

Amidst the uncertainty, defensive positioning seems the wise course and JPMorgan ticks this box more convincingly than any other U.S. bank.

2Q is likely to be particularly noisy on both fronts as net interest guidance seems certain to be cut by most banks and trading revenues looks destined for another drop.

Headwinds for the sector are strengthening as lower rates and tough capital market conditions combine to put downward pressure on revenues.

With 2Q earnings for the US banking majors only a couple of weeks away, it's time to start thinking about stock positioning.

2Q: History rhymes

2Q seems destined to be afflicted by the same pressures that hits the US banking majors in 1Q, namely an unconvincing revenue picture as the interest rate outlook dims and a poor performance from capital markets businesses.

These issues have kept a lid on share performance since the start of the year, with only Citigroup (NYSE: C) managing to eke out any meaningful outperformance against the S&P 500.

A quick recap of 1Q seems in order given the issues are likely to be largely the same in 2Q. To summarise:

Despite across-the-board earnings beats, share prices generally fell on 1Q numbers and they have struggled to make headway since.

The average 1Q EPS beat was 10%. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) beat by 19% and 17% respectively. Only Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) missed estimates.

1Q earnings beats were rewarded with share price drops

Source: company data, Bloomberg consensus numbers & share price data

In spite of this, the only stocks to see on-the-day share price gains were Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM), and even here the moves were small: MS rallied 3%, JPM just 1%. GS, BAC and C were all down on their results announcements.

Two themes dominated: Capital market revenues and interest margins. Trading conditions were especially tough in what is usually the strongest quarter for investment banking. Macro uncertainties and low investor confidence after the December equity market slump took their toll and meant that trading revenues were down 16% on average versus 1Q18. Equity trading was hardest hit, with revenues down an average of 22% year-on-year while fixed income trading was down on average 9%. While the interest rate outlook hadn't softened to the extent it has recently, 1Q nonetheless saw the beginnings of a slowdown in the pace of net interest income growth. BAC and C both reported flat or lower year-on-year revenues and downbeat margin commentary from BAC saw its share price fall 3% on results day.

What we know about 2Q

Things look to be shaping up for a repeat in 2Q.

Capital markets remain challenging

Several banks have given guidance for 2Q trading revenues and none has been positive:

JPM has guided to a 4-5% decline versus 2Q18

C has echoed this, with guidance for a "mid-single digit" percentage decline in trading while also saying that investment banking advisory and underwriting revenues are likely to be down "mid-teens".

BAC has indicated a c.10% year-on-year drop in trading

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said a few days ago that "A lot of the analyst models have us beating the first quarter. I’d be very surprised if that happened”.

Trading volume data that is available from various exchanges bears out this fairly gloomy picture and it suggests that macro uncertainty around trade wars, slowing economic growth etc continues to negatively impact investor sentiment and activity levels.

Non-US activity levels generally look weakest. For example, secondary equity trading volumes on the London Stock Exchange are down almost 25% year-on-year through April and May. Asian equity volumes on the Hong Kong Exchange are down over 5% YoY and volumes on Xetra, the main German equity exchange, are down 2-3%. Eurex, the main European options exchange, is showing volumes broadly flat YoY.

There is some improvement in the US but YoY growth in equity volumes is still muted, with NYSE and CBOE showing growth of only 2-3% across cash equity and equity derivatives.

Source: Exchanges data

Overall, it looks as if equity volumes have recovered somewhat from their February lows but the recovery has stalled recently, and although most exchanges haven't yet released data for June, it seems likely to be down on April and May.

Source: Exchanges data

The picture in fixed income is brighter, probably because the change in US rate outlook has led to repositioning among investors and a boost to turnover. US primary dealer data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that several fixed income product categories are enjoying double-digit increases in volumes so far this quarter, including FRNs, RMBS and treasuries.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Net interest guidance will also be a key topic this quarter

With futures markets now pricing for three Fed rate cuts over the next 12 months starting in July, there will be intense focus on how the banks react in terms of net interest income guidance.

Longer term I think this issue mostly plays to Citigroup's advantage since it has the smallest sensitivity to $ rates of the US commercial banking peer group (table below). However, in terms shorter-term guidance on nii for this year, the pace of loan growth will also be important since it can help to offset rate-driven margin pressure.

JPM has been growing loan volumes significantly faster than Citigroup or BAC lately, by 6% last year compared to Citigroup 3% and BAC just 1%. It also has substantially lower margin sensitivity to lower rates than BAC (although slightly higher than Citigroup). These factors suggest to me that it is probably in the best position to defend its existing nii guidance for 2019 ($58bn) whereas BAC is at greatest risk of needing to cut (currently guiding to 2019 nii growth of 3%).

BAC has the highest earnings sensitivity to lower interest rates

Source: 10-Qs

Wrapping it up: Who's best positioned?

My key takeaways for 2Q from the above are as follows:

Capital market results are likely to be the most disappointing aspect and they may well be significantly below current estimates for individual banks.

Within capital markets, the weakest business lines looks likely to be equity trading, especially non-US, and advisory/underwriting.

FICC trading looks better and could surprise positively.

For the commercial banks, investors need to be thinking about how lower rates will affect nii guidance going forward.

How to position?

The first obvious call is to avoid GS and MS given their businesses are entirely capital markets-focussed. While both are extremely cheap on 8x PE there is clear downside risk to estimates which makes headline multiple misleading. I've discussed the challenges for both companies in previous articles (here and here).

I'd be looking to play defensive by positioning in the commercial banking names. Of these, BAC has the lowest exposure to capital markets, either investment banking or wealth management. But it also has the highest downside risk on interest rates.

Citigroup is least exposed to interest rates but most exposed to capital markets, particularly non-US.

This leads to JPM, which is possibly best positioned on interest rates in terms of short term guidance given the strength of lending growth. It also has a not-dissimilar defensive business mix to BAC, with 55% of 1Q profits stemming from non-markets activities i.e. domestic retail banking and corporate banking.

Source: 10-Qs

Within investment banking, JPM also has the added attraction of having the highest gearing to FICC trading, which I flagged as being the main bright spot in the capital markets space this quarter. FICC accounted for 35% of 1Q investment banking revenues against an average of 24% for the peer group.

Source: 10-Qs

JPM does trade at a meaningful valuation premium to peers (1.7x P/TNAV vs BAC 1.4x, Citigroup and MS 1x, GS 0.9x). But in uncertain times its defensive characteristics more than compensate and it's the banking stock I'd be choosing into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.