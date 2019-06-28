NuStar: 3 Positive Catalysts In The Face Of High Debt

Thesis

NuStar Energy LP (NS) is one of the largest independent pipeline and liquid terminal operators in the US. From an investor’s perspective, the stock’s appeal lies in the 9%+ distribution yield, aided by an opportunity for operational growth, and further supplemented by the recent oil price spike. Nevertheless, the massive $3.3 BB debt (a large proportion of which falls due within the next 5 years) presents a significant downside risk for its future cash flows, its ability to pay continued dividends and to deliver sustainable business growth. But in my opinion the positive catalysts outnumber the negatives, making NS a good income investment, which may also witness steady growth over the long-term.

Figure-1 (Source: Business Wire)

The catalysts

NS operates in the midstream oil sector, and its business model is less prone to volatility in oil prices due to multi-year contracts with oil producers/shippers. This means that NS has a reliable stream of cash flows that are largely unaffected by crude oil’s price movements, thanks to the company’s ‘ship-or-pay’ agreements. [Note: I believe that in the current situation of the company, there would be an exception to the above statement, discussed later]

These cash flows help NS improve its EBITDA, which has increased by ~60% during the past 6 years and depict a steady growth rate attributable to its Permian Crude System (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

Improving EBITDA margins and sustainable cash flows have enabled NS to maintain a dividend yield in excess of 9%. At this point, I see more upside than downside for the company. Let’s get into the details.

The upside largely emanates from NS’s Permian assets. For a quick brief, the PB (read: Permian Basin) has shown impressive growth in crude oil production and currently accounts for more than 50% of the total US shale output. The unprecedented growth witnessed in the PB has a direct impact on NS’s business, since the company provides infrastructure facilities (including pipelines) for transportation of oil produced by the drillers in the region.

In times of troubled oil prices, drillers/producers tend to limit their oil operations to those regions that promise favourable oil-well economics. Following the prolonged slump in oil prices beginning in 2014, I believe this could be one reason why oil producers have diverted their focus to the PB (Figure-3).

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

This situation has created a need for midstream companies (like NS) to invest in upgrading their infrastructure in the region. On this score, I believe that NS has remained ahead of the competition, and has established its presence in 5 out of the 6 key locations (in the PB) through its Permian Crude System that encompasses a storage facility of up to 1 MMBbls, together with a network of pipelines spanning across 870 miles. As a consequence, NS’s last two years’ average growth rate attributable to its Permian system stood at 194%, thereby exceeding the Permian Basin’s average growth rate of 78%. In my view, this is an indicator of NS’s focused-growth that would allow it to further improve its EBITDA profile.

As mentioned earlier, although NS’s business model is such that cash inflows are largely independent of oil prices, I believe that there is an exception to this premise. The current oil market dynamics present a unique opportunity for the company to expand its revenues. The prevailing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have sent oil prices soaring, where WTI and Brent crude have respectively gained by more than 10% and 5% over the week. Meanwhile, NS plans to expand the capacity of its 196-mile refined product Valley Pipeline System, by adding another 45,000 BPD to its existing 45,000 BPD capacity (that is, an opportunity to double the existing capacity). This plan is expected to go live by Q3 2019. The important thing here is the Binding Open Session that is in progress (and will be concluded in July 2019).

In my view, when NS negotiates new contracts for its increased pipeline capacity, it’s likely to command higher pricing on those contracts for two reasons. First, a recovery in oil prices brightens the chances of increased revenues for the drillers, and this is likely to reflect favourably on the contract prices negotiated by NS, especially if oil prices can sustain their uptrend. Secondly, increased production from the PB will justify commanding higher prices due to bidding competition from drillers in the region. If things move this way, then NS’s revenues are likely to depict strength over the long-term.

High debt is the problem

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that NS’s 9% yield, business growth opportunities in the Permian Basin, together with a unique opportunity for better contract pricing arising from its expansion of Valley Pipeline System, depict a strong investment case in the company. The only downside (and a significant one, in my opinion) is the towering $3.3 BB debt, which accounts for more than 50% of the balance sheet. Figure-4 shows the company’s debt maturity profile and we can see significant debt falling due within the next 5 years. Note that NS recently announced the issue of $500 MM notes that will fall due in FY 2026 and this additional debt is not reflected in the following chart.

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

NS plans to utilize these loans for repayment of its revolving credit facility due next fiscal year and to utilize the remains for general partnership purposes. The plus side to this agreement is that NS will be able to expedite its expansion CAPEX for the Valley Pipeline System. The downside though, is that more pressures will be created on NS’s cash flows generated during the next five years, or so (and particularly over the following 3 years). This presents some risk to NS’s ability to continue dividend payments. In my view, NS might have to reduce its dividend payments in the period up to FY 2022. Moreover, we may also anticipate a reduction in expansion CAPEX over the next three years as debt repayments fall due. Nevertheless, with stable cash inflows attributable to its existing pipeline assets, and better contract pricing for the utilization of the expanded capacity at its Valley Pipeline System, I believe NS will re-stabilize itself once this debt-window (by this term, I refer to the period between FY 2020-2022) has passed.

Conclusion

In short, NS’s strategically placed assets in its Permian Crude System enables it to depict stronger growth than the average growth rate for the Permian Basin itself. The company has maintained a solid 9% distribution yield and has the opportunity to expand its operations. It has recently capitalized on one such opportunity by doubling its capacity in the Valley Pipeline System, and we may see better pricing for fresh contracts negotiated in the ongoing Binding Open Session. This would bear long-term fruit for the company through increased sustainable cash flows. The company carries high debt, and a sizeable proportion falls due in the next three years. In my view, despite the impending long-term debt that may well impact NS’s dividend payments for quite some time, the company is well positioned to re-stabilize its cash flows once the debt-window has passed. This suggests that NS could be a suitable income investment that is also capable of witnessing growth in the long-term (say, the next five years or more).

Author’s note: The views presented above are entirely my own, they should not be implied as specific investment advice. I would welcome constructive feedback/discussion on the idea presented above.

