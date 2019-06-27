Gold Bulls: Caught In A Trap

You are going to have an incredible opportunity to get on the long side when the market tests the level of the reversion to the mean at $1,379.

A Bull Trap

"The gold market bulls appear to be in a bull trap," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said.

If we look at the weekly chart published in our last report, we anticipated that as we came into this week, the high of the Sell 1 (S1) level was going to be $1,423. After making a high of $1,442.90, very close to the $1,450 high we anticipated, the gold market reverted back down to the S1 level of $1,423 and has activated a short trigger on a close below $1,423.

The artificial intelligence of the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) identifies the 1:1 relative implied volatility with a 90% probability that, if the market reaches that level of $1,423, it will revert back to the mean. We recommend that you wait for the activation to enter the signal, which is what we provide exclusively to our subscribers at the Equity Management Academy. What we provide here on Seeking Alpha is a structure for the experienced day trader to use as a framework to trade.

If the price fails to activate S1, it may try again at the Sell 2 (S2) level, where the relative implied volatility is a 2 to 1 factor with a 95% probability of a reversion occurring. The market reached $1,442.90, not quite enough strength to reach the target of $1,450. The fact that the market came down below the S1 level and activated the B1 level of $1,379, meant that there is a 90% probability that the price will come back down and test $1,379. The weekly average price we identified is $1,379 for the rest of this week. It also coincides with the uptrend line that has been established at the end of May.

An Incredible Opportunity

For any buyer or any investor or speculator that feels that they have missed the gold market, you are going to have an incredible opportunity to get on the long side when the market tests the level of the reversion to the mean at $1,379.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (sell 1 or buy 1 level) and 95% (sell 2 or buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

