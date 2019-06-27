Fed Can't Afford To Disappoint The Market

A popular aphorism in financial circles is that when it comes to monetary policy, the tail now wags the dog. This is another way of saying that Fed policy nowadays is largely based on the stock market’s performance, rather than the other way around. In that vein, there seems to be a consensus on Wall Street that Fed policy is too tight and that the central bank should lower interest rates. There’s even a growing consensus that the Fed will do just that at its next policy meeting in July.

But how will the stock market react if the Fed disappoints this expectation by not lowering rates next month? In today’s report, I’ll show that by at least one reliable measure the Fed is indeed too tight and the Street’s demand for lower rates is legitimate. I’ll also make the case that while a failure to lower rates would disappoint tech stock investors in particular, the collective evidence still supports a continuation of the bull market in NYSE stocks.

There’s an old saying we’re all familiar with, namely “the more things change, the more they stay the same.” That statement is being fulfilled now as the same problem the stock market faced last summer is repeating this summer, only in a somewhat different form. I’m referring of course to the drama over interest rates that are too high. Last year’s stock market troubles began when the yields on U.S. Treasury bonds began rising steadily higher in April. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield didn’t peak until early October, at which time the S&P 500 Index (SPX) commenced a 20% decline over the next three months.

Source: BigCharts

The damage inflicted to equity prices from rising rates was significant, albeit short-lived, as can be seen in the above chart. What ultimately stanched the bleeding on Wall Street in late 2018 was a combination of falling Treasury yields and the Fed’s assurance that it would stop raising its benchmark interest rate. Until then, the central bank had been steadily raising the Fed funds rate and making Wall Street very nervous in the process. Fed Chairman Powell’s assurance that it would hold off on raising rates in 2019 was enough to assuage investors’ fears and allow the SPX to commence a stunning comeback.

Prior to the October crash, one of the hallmarks of the market’s performance last spring and summer was the tendency for the SPX to steadily rise despite the threat of rising interest rates. At various intervals in the spring and summer months of 2018 there was definite evidence of liquidation in interest rate-sensitive securities. Bond funds and real estate equities in particular were heavily sold last year in the months prior to the October-December broad market collapse. This sustained weakness in rate-sensitive securities showed up in the form of an elevated number of stocks and funds making new 52-week lows on both major exchanges.

For much of last summer, for instance, the number of new 52-week lows on the NYSE was well above 40. As long-time readers of this report are aware, I consider anything more than 40 new lows on a daily basis to be a sign that an unhealthy amount of selling pressure is present somewhere within the market. A similar problem has lately crept up again in the form of an increasing number of new 52-week lows on the NYSE and the Nasdaq. As we’ll discuss a bit later in this report, a case can be made that the recurrence of this problem is tied to the Fed’s refusal to heed Wall Street’s warning to lower its benchmark rate.

True to his word that the Fed would exercise patience before further hiking rates in January, Chairman Powell has kept the Fed funds rate unchanged all year. Unfortunately, though, this hasn’t been sufficient to forestall Wall Street’s concerns. Moreover, another problem has arisen in the last couple of months. The problem confronting the financial market – and potentially the U.S. economy – is that while the Fed’s interest rate has remained stable, rates on U.S. Treasury bonds have fallen precipitously. Specifically, the 10-year Treasury yield has declined some 37% since last October. The CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), which can be used as a proxy for the 10-year yield, is reflecting a 2.05% yield as of June 26.

Source: BigCharts

When we compare the most recent yield of 2.05% on the 10-year bond to the current Fed funds interest rate of 2.38%, it’s clear to see that a problem has emerged this summer. As the chart below shows, the Fed funds rate is now conspicuously above the 10-year Treasury rate. History shows that this isn’t a healthy relationship, for the U.S. economy and stock market are always strongest when the 10-year Treasury yield is above the Fed funds rate. Moreover, history shows that whenever the Fed funds rate gets above the 10-year yield and stays above it for an extended period, the final result is usually a slowing economy and sometimes even a bear market in equities.

Source: St. Louis Fed

It’s worth noting that the gap between the 10-year yield and the Fed funds rate is widening, which isn’t a favorable sign for the longer-term financial market or economic outlook if this problem persists. While the T-bond/Fed funds rate inversion isn’t a problem yet, if the Fed doesn’t soon address this problem by lowering rates in July, the gap between the Fed funds and the 10-year yield will likely continue to widen in the coming months. That in turn could spell serious trouble as we head closer to 2020.

Lest you think I’m being arbitrary in stating that the T-bond/Fed funds yield gap “isn’t a problem yet,” below are a couple of charts which prove my point. Consider the yield curve based upon the Treasury yield spread between the U.S. 10-year bond and the 2-year note. This is the yield curve which is favored by the venerable Goldman Sachs, which pointed out recently that this particular yield curve is more reliable for predicting recessions.

Source: St. Louis Fed

A glance at the tendency for inversions in this yield curve to precede recessions going back to the early 1990s underscores this point. As of late June, however, this yield curve hasn’t inverted yet. Until it inverts investors should therefore avoid making worst-case assumptions about the near-term performance of the U.S. economy and the equity market. Recession, in other words, is still an improbability based on the message of the 10-year-2-year yield spread.

While a recession isn’t likely this year based on the above yield spread, another indicator is worth mentioning. Below is the graph showing the 10-year Treasury yield minus the Fed funds rate. In every case in the last 60 years, whenever this indicator fell significantly under the zero level and into negative territory a recession ensued, usually within a few months. While this indicator hasn’t yet fallen below zero, it’s very close to doing so. This graphically illustrates the imperative need for the Fed funds rate to remain fairly close to the yield on the 10-year Treasury and not rise too far above it. Another adverse policy condition will occur if the 10-year yield steadily declines while the Fed funds rate remains unchanged. When this happens then sooner or later a tight money condition will be the result.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The reason for examining the various yield spread indicators is that while the stock market remains bullish based on healthy earnings growth and a positive technical picture, there are some chinks in the market’s armor. The potential exists for an undercurrent of weakness to develop this summer if the Fed fails to lower rates at its July policy meeting. I’m referring to the fact that there has been a recent tendency for new 52-week lows to increase on both major exchanges, especially in the Nasdaq. In the last week of June, for instance, there were at least three days when the 52-week new highs-lows differential on the Nasdaq was negative. That’s the sort of thing that precedes a bout of broad market weakness when it continues for several weeks. This is one reason why I believe it’s imperative that the Fed heeds Wall Street’s call to lower rates. Doing so would likely eliminate the internal selling pressure now visible in the Nasdaq and would pave the way for a summer rally across the board.

Despite the danger that the rising new 52-week lows presents to stock market investors, the market’s near-term trend is still favorable heading into July. Shown here is my favorite indicator for measuring the stock market’s near-term path of least resistance. It’s the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the NYSE new highs and lows. This indicator shows that while new 52-week lows are increasing on the Big Board, the number of stocks making new 52-week highs is still abundant enough to mitigate any selling pressure that might be building below the surface. Moreover, the rising rate of change in the cumulative new highs-lows shows that the demand for equities on the NYSE is still powerful enough to justify a bullish bias.

Source: BarChart

That said, if the Fed doesn’t lower rates next month it could well lead to accelerating selling pressure in the Nasdaq. Already the Nasdaq is showing signs of internal weakness, as mentioned above. The last thing the Fed needs is to be blamed for a repeat of last year’s rate-related financial market fiasco. Hopefully, then, the Fed will listen to the market and adjust its policy so that the 10-year yield isn’t as far below the Fed funds rate. Doing this would not only extend the broad bull market in equities, but it would also ensure the continued health of the U.S. economy. Chairman Powell listened to the market’s pleas last year, so there’s every reason to believe he’ll ultimately do so again this year.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductor ETF (PSI), which tracks several stocks in the broad semiconductor industry. I’m using a level slightly under the $50.00 level as my stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR). AOR seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of a portfolio of underlying equity and fixed income funds intended to represent a growth allocation target risk strategy. The fund’s holdings include U.S. Treasury, agency and corporate bonds, as well as U.S. stock funds and equity funds which track emerging and developed markets outside the U.S. I plan to take some profit in this ETF after it exceeds the $46.75 level (a 5% profit) and I’m currently using a stop-loss slightly under the $45.00 level (intraday basis) for this trading position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.