Capital One: What The Second Quarter Might Look Like

I expect loan and deposit growth to remain healthy, while the net impact of lower yields on margin will likely be a key topic of discussion.

With macro-level fundamentals shifting (e.g. mixed economic signals and trade tensions, and change in direction in monetary policy), the second-quarter earnings season should be an interesting one for the financial services sector.

On the consumer side, Capital One (COF) will deliver its 2Q19 results on July 18. The Street expects to see $7.01 billion in revenues, representing top-line contraction of nearly 3%. Meanwhile, consensus EPS of $2.85 would fall substantially below last year's $3.71, a number that was boosted by gains on sale of the home loan portfolio. Earnings this quarter could also be pressured by higher non-interest expenses needed to integrate the Walmart (WMT) assets.

What I expect to see

I expect loan and deposit balances to increase modestly as they have in recent quarters, with the latter benefiting from the company's digital banking and Capital One 360 initiatives. On the product mix, growth in credit card should more than offset a decrease in auto loans, a move that probably bodes well for Capital One's credit quality.

On the credit card side (nearly two-thirds of total revenues last quarter), I will be interested to see the impact of the recent decline in yields on NIM - net interest margin. The lower interest rate environment has been interpreted largely as a negative factor by the markets, with the financial services sector having trailed the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) by nearly three percentage points over the past eight weeks (especially since the Fed's dovish June 18 meeting).

One potential benefit of decreased interest will be on Capital One's consumer banking segment (one-fourth of total revenues), particularly in regards to deposit rates that have been pressuring profitability as of late. As a reminder, management pointed at higher deposit costs as the main driver of the 7-bp YOY NIM pullback in 1Q19, and a trend reversal here could be bullish for the stock.

Otherwise, as usual, I will be paying close attention to credit quality metrics. As I have pointed out repeatedly in the past, it worries me that U.S. consumer debt has risen consistently since the mid-2013 trough to surpass Great Recession levels (see chart above on the left), led by skyrocketing student and auto loans. I will be surprised, however, to see Capital One's credit quality deteriorate, given the recent positive read on delinquency and charge-offs.

I remain cautious on the stock

Despite lack of overwhelmingly negative news in the financial services space and what could be bullish developments for Capital One (e.g. lower deposit costs, and strong credit metrics), I maintain my cautious stance towards consumer credit in general. Capital One's business model is highly concentrated in one area of the economy that could suffer from an eventual deterioration in consumer spending, over-leverage, and credit deterioration.

Company/Ticker Forward P/E Price/Book FCF/Assets Capital One - COF 8.0x 0.8x 4.2% Discover (DFS) 8.9x 2.4x 5.7% American Express (AXP) 15.4x 4.7x 7.5%

COF is a very affordable stock, as the chart and table above indicate. Yet, as I have argued about peer DFS, "a valuation discount on the stock of a company that lacks diversification across commercial, investment banking and wealth management seems appropriate".

In the consumer banking space, I would likely favor an investment in the highest quality possible through stocks like AXP. Still, I continue to favor more conservative, diversified plays within the broader financial services space, including JPMorgan (JPM).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.