Bimbo Has Been Outperforming As Margins Improve

I'd like to see Bimbo focus on growing its non-bread assortment in the U.S. and improving its cost base in the LatAm operations.

Margin improvement efforts in the U.S. are finally bearing fruit and should have more to contribute over the next year or so.

It took longer than investors wanted, but the last couple of quarters have finally shown the margin improvement investors have been waiting for in Grupo Bimbo’s (OTCPK:BMBOY) U.S./Canadian operations. Unfortunately, top-line momentum has been fading in both Mexico and U.S./Canada, and management has acknowledged limited capacity for price increases.

I thought Bimbo was undervalued back in June of 2018, and I think the share price outperformance since then has been reasonable. I still think the shares are undervalued, particularly if management can get its Latin American and EAA operations on better footing, but the discount to fair value isn’t as large anymore and it’s hard for me to be as bullish on this stock relative to the underperforming Gruma (OTC:GMKKY).

Progress In The U.S. … But Not Uniformly Positive

For the sake of convenience, I’ll refer to the U.S./Canadian operations as the U.S. operations from here on. The U.S. operations remain the largest at Bimbo, contributing just under 50% of revenue, but due in part to the business mix (a much, much heavier skew to lower-margin breads), the business is much less profitable than the Mexican operations; while the revenue split between the two business segments is 47% / 37% over the last 12 months, the EBITDA split is 42% / 57%, and the operating income split is 29% / 84% (they don’t sum to 100% because there are other operating segments).

Bimbo has been working for some time on improving the margins of its U.S. operations, focusing most intently on voluntary headcount reductions (offering a separation plan as an incentive) and logistics improvements like improved route scheduling.

It has taken longer than initially expected, but the benefits are starting to show up, and the U.S. operations have seen year-over-year improvements in the last two quarters, helping drive better-than-expected EBITDA and earnings in both the first quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018. In fact, the first quarter operating margin number was the best first quarter figure in eight years. I do believe there are further opportunities for improvement from here, but there are some emerging headwinds that could at least temporarily slow the progress.

The last two quarters have seen a marked deceleration in the U.S. business, and management has acknowledged that there is no appetite for further price hikes in the market. To that end, while Bimbo had been outgrowing the market (particularly in the sweet baked goods segment), June saw the company slightly trail the industry as a 3.3% price hike was offset by a 3.6% decline in volume. At the same time, input costs could add some additional pressures.

Longer term, though, I still see opportunities for Bimbo to profitably grow this business. Bimbo generates almost three-quarters of its U.S. revenue from bread, but I believe there are still opportunities to grow the sweet baked goods business, particularly as the company’s penetration/exposure in retail channels like grocery and convenience stores is inconsistent at best across its product line-up.

Pressures In Mexico

Bimbo has also seen a marked deceleration in the Mexican operations. Revenue growth has slowed from the double-digits a year ago to the low-to-mid single-digits. Like Gruma, it looks like at least part of the problem is Mexico’s sluggish economy, which is limiting both pricing power and volume growth. Input cost inflation is also picking up, leading to inconsistent year-over-year results in terms of margin performance over the last couple of quarters.

The Rest Of The Operations Have More Serious Challenges To Address

Bimbo’s Latin American operations are still pretty messy, with revenue contracting in the first quarter and two straight quarters of segment-level reported losses. Argentina is still a mess, and accounts for about a third of the segment’s revenue, but that underlines the notion that “defensive” companies/stocks like food producers aren’t really immune to economic challenges. Management also cited Brazil as a challenging market, though there does appear to be an improving trend in that country’s economy.

I think management needs to step up and take some more significant actions to improve its LatAm operations. It has the number one brand in the region (Pullman), but here too the reliance on bread in the sales mix (around 80%) does create a more challenging cost base to work with. Boosting its sweet baked goods business would likely help over time, but I’d like more clarity from management on what they can do about managing costs in the near term, or whether this weak performance is more of an overhead utilization issue.

As far as the Europe/Africa/Asia (or EAA) business goes, it’s harder to say what’s going to happen. The business is currently about the same size as the LatAm business in revenue terms, and management has been clear that they have global ambitions, including China. The business is at least profitable again at the EBITDA level, but has a nine-quarter streak of segment-level operating losses. I know Bimbo management is excited by the growth opportunities in China, particularly in the QSR channel, but there’s a balancing act here between management’s long-term plans and the Street’s obsession with short-term profitability.

The Outlook

One of the challenges in evaluating Bimbo is that long term-versus-short term split between Bimbo’s plans and the Street’s expectations. Bimbo is often criticized for the large number of deals that management has done and the impact they have had on cash flow and ROIC (revenue has grown more than 10% a year over the past decade, but free cash flow generation has shrunk). Whether Bimbo has permanently destroyed shareholder value is maybe still an open question, but they have definitely been willing to hurt near-term performance in the pursuit of a larger enterprise.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 4%; I’m unconvinced that the company’s newer growth ambitions will pan out, and I think both the U.S. and Mexican markets will mature and weigh on growth (though still grow). I do believe, though, that margins can and will improve further in the U.S. and that, between management actions and market recoveries, the LatAm operations will return to profitability. With that, I expect long-term FCF margins in the mid-single-digits more or less on par with where the company was at before the M&A binge.

Between discounted free cash flow and a margin/returns-driven EV/EBITDA approach, I believe Bimbo shares are about 10% undervalued today.

The Bottom Line

Given the improving margin trends in the U.S. and the hopefully temporary growth headwinds in the U.S. and Mexico, I still some upside in Bimbo – particularly if management decides to more aggressively pursue cost reductions/efficiency in LatAm, expand its non-bread footprint in the U.S., and rein in some of its global ambitions. By the same token, though, Gruma now looks cheaper (albeit very much out of favor) and that may be a better option for the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.